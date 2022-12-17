Read full article on original website
Matt Riddle Called Out For ‘Cheating’ By Adult Film Star Companion
Matt Riddle was ruthlessly attacked by Solo Sikoa in the aftermath of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match against The Usos on the December 5, 2022 episode of Monday Night RAW. In reality, The Original Bro was suspended after failing to pass a second drug test. It appears that Riddle’s love life isn’t running smooth as well.
Misha Montana Shuts Down Matt Riddle Cheating Narrative
Matt Riddle was kicked off the WWE television roster after failing a second drug test. They wrote a storyline injury, but reports are he popped dirty for his second Wellness Policy test. Riddle seems to be having a lot of problems in his personal life as well. A picture of the former WWE United States Champion kissing adult film actor Misha Montana, who is supposed to be her girlfriend, recently went viral on social media. It seems the two of them are not exclusive.
Eric Bischoff Wants Face-To-Face With Ric Flair After Recent Social Media Beef
WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff is one of the most established veterans in the pro wrestling world. Due to his time in WCW, Bischoff gained a lot of infamy, particularly because of his actions during the Monday Night Wars. Be that as it may, Bischoff remains very relevant in the business and his opinion carries weight even now. During his time in WCW, Bischoff worked extensively with Ric Flair. For a while now, Bischoff and Ric Flair have been engaged in online beef. Now it seems Bischoff wants to meet up with Flair in real life and bury the hatchet.
The Rock Was Seemingly Responsible For Henry Cavill Leaving Superman Role
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson remains one of the biggest names in pro wrestling as well as in Hollywood. The Rock has truly done it all when it comes to both professional wrestling and Hollywood. However, recent events have made fans see him in a different light. This is because he ended up unfollowing both the Black Adam and Warner Bros. Discovery Instagram accounts and, in turn, somehow being responsible for Henry Cavill leaving his role as Superman.
Iron Sheik Weighs In On Lacey Evans’ Scandal
Lacey Evans is no stranger to controversy and often finds herself making headlines for hitting back at her fans. WWE’s Southern Belle isn’t afraid to share her opinion and that may not sit right with everyone, which is what happened recently. Lacey Evans shared a video on her...
Mandy Rose Will Be A ‘Self-Made Millionaire’ By 2023 With Premium Content After WWE Release
Mandy Rose was released from WWE, and this news shocked her fans. The former NXT Women’s Champion was fired as a result of the content she posted to her premium content paywall account. Rose is no longer a part of WWE, but she is still raking in the cash.
Britt Baker Was Busted Open During AEW Dark Taping At Universal Studios
Britt Baker D.M.D was AEW’s first contracted female wrestler. Since making her debut, she has put on a great show for the crowd time and again. Baker is no stranger to putting her body on the line for AEW fans. It turns out that she was busted open once again, but this time it was for AEW’s YouTube show.
The Rock’s Black Adam Sequel Canceled By DC Studios
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson had a bit of a crowd-pleaser recently with Black Adam. Sadly, the underperformance of the film caused Warner Bros. Discovery and the newly formed DC Studios by James Gunn to think otherwise to continue the DCEU. Now “The Great One” has finally broken his silence.
Enzo Amore Destroys MJF In Brutal Rant
AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman has to be one of the best promo talkers in pro wrestling. When he speaks, the audience pays attention to what he says in his amazing promos. Now a former WWE superstar feels that he would own MJF on the microphone. While making an...
Chris Jericho Brings Back ‘The Wizard’ Gimmick During AEW Dynamite
Action Andretti scored the biggest win of his career with a shocking win over Chris Jericho last week on Dynamite. Tonight, Jericho destroyed the young AEW star by pulling off an old trick. Chris Jericho interrupted Rick Starks promo during Dynamite tonight. The former Ring of Honor World Champion attacked...
Dustin Rhodes Asks Fans To Keep His Mother In Their Prayers
Dustin Rhodes is considered a proper veteran in professional wrestling, after wrestling in the business for many decades now. Rhodes has seen the rise and fall of many companies and continued to push on no matter what. Rhodes also loves his family very dearly and it seems he recently asked fans to keep his mother in their prayers.
Fan React Big To Resurfaced Clip Of CM Punk’s Opinion On Roman Reigns
Roman Reigns is at the top of his game. He has proven himself to be an excellent champion with great character work and in-ring skills. CM Punk also talked about Roman Reigns’ character in WWE, where he praised his character and in-ring work. A video clip of CM Punk...
AEW Superstars Will Miss Upcoming Episodes Of Dynamite
AEW is doing two Dynamite shows, namely, the New Year’s Smash edition of Dynamite at 1st Bank Center in Broomfield, Colorado on Wednesday, December 28th. There will be some stars missing the January 4th edition of Dynamite including FTR and Kenny Omega in Seattle. AEW will be missing some...
AEW Drops New Game Trailer Featuring MJF
AEW excited fans when they announced they were venturing into the video game world. The game will have a ton of top stars from the AEW roster, including the likes of Kenny Omega, Jon Moxley and others. With the game set to release eventually, AEW decided to hype up fans in a huge way. This is because they dropped a new trailer for the game with an emphasis on MJF.
Tony Schiavone Says Mandy Rose Is Probably Done With Pro Wrestling
NXT fans were left stunned last week after Mandy Rose dropped her NXT Women’s Championship to Roxanne Perez. Following her loss, it was reported that WWE had released Mandy Rose from her NXT contract due to content she posted on her FanTime page. Once the news broke, many fans...
