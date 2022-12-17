Read full article on original website
WILX-TV
Pewamo-Westphalia’s Troy Wertman signs with Central Michigan
PEWAMO, Mich. (WILX) - After a highly decorated varsity football career that produced over 3,500 total yards and 53 touchdowns, among many other accolades, Pewamo-Westphalia do-it-all senior Troy Wertman signed his National Letter of Intent Wednesday to play Division 1 football at Central Michigan. Wertman becomes just the second Pirate...
WILX-TV
Chelsea’s Bush Joins MHSAA
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Brad Bush is joining the Michigan High School Athletic Association as an assistant director. Bush, 52, has been serving as athletic director at Chelsea High School where he also formerly served as head football coach. Bush will serve as the MHSAA’s lead administrator for baseball and also among lead administrators for the officials program.
WILX-TV
MSU Lands Transfer Linebacker
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State will sign football recruits to begin a three day period on Wednesday and the group will include linebacker Aaron Alexander, formerly of Belleville High School who played three games last season at Massachusetts. MSU coach Mel Tucker is expected to sign 13 high schoolers and at least seven transfers. He lost eight high schoolers who decommitted during the past year. The next signing period comes up in February.
WILX-TV
MSU Women Hosting Another Game Tuesday
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s women’s basketball team hits the Christmas break with one final non conference game Tuesday night at 7 o’clock. The Spartans host Prairie View A&M. These Spartans have a 7-5 season record after downing Detroit 91-41 on Sunday ending a five game losing streak. The Spartans are 0-2 in the Big Ten and resume conference play December 29th against third ranked Indiana.
WILX-TV
Recruit Signing Day Wednesday
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Division one college football recruits begin a three day signing period on Wednesday. Afterward, the next signing date is in February. Michigan State coach Mel Tucker hosts a 2pm news conference Wednesday to detail his incoming players, both from the high school ranks and the transfer portal. The Spartans are not playing a bowl for this year after recording a 5-7 record in the regular season, Tucker’s third with the Spartans.
WILX-TV
In My View: MSU needs more quarterback help
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State can sign football players beginning Wednesday and in my view, the number one incoming player comes Oregon, quarterback Sam Leavitt. He de-committed from Washington State. He’s a four-star and he at least gives the Spartans some more hope to either spell Payton Thorne or beat him out altogether. MSU needs more quarterback help for next fall and down the road and they can only hope Leavitt will be that guy based on his recruitment by other schools.
WILX-TV
Tyler Parsons departs Lansing Lugnuts, promoting Zac Clark to General Manager
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lugnuts General Manager Tyler Parsons will depart Mid-Michigan, leaving assistant General Manager Zac Clark next in line. The Lansing Lugnuts announced on Monday that Parsons will be leaving to become the General Manager of the Triple-A Durham Bulls in North Carolina. Clark, who has been the Assistant General Manager for the Nuts, will move up to the general manager position.
WILX-TV
WILX-TV
Michigan grocery stores see last-minute shoppers before winter storm
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One of the places people have been flying to is the grocery store. Shoppers are stocking up for the holiday weekend, before the bad winter weather sets in. We spoke with shoppers and stores about their pre-storm preparedness. At Gorman’s Food Market in Lansing, shoppers...
WILX-TV
Alleged underwear thief caught in Williamston
WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX) - One person is in jail after being caught stealing underwear from a community laundry room. Williamston Police said from October through November, a person was stealing multiple pairs of women’s underwear after illegally entering a communal laundry room. An investigation was launched and police were able to identify a suspect and get a search warrant. While investigating, the suspect was arrested and put in Ingham County Jail.
WILX-TV
Michigan State University announces free parking until January
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University Police announced complimentary parking until Jan. 8. MSU said beginning Monday and going through Jan, 8, pay-by-plate and single space meters will be complimentary, or free. They said on Facebook that overnight restrictions will still be enforced. Meanwhile, lots will still require appropriate permits within posted regulations and times.
WILX-TV
‘Simon knew’ - Students protest former Michigan State president portrait
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Protesters gathered outside the Breslin Center to criticize the portrait unveiling of former Michigan State University president Lou Anna K. Simon. The protesters are upset the MSU Board of Trustees held a private event to honor Simon, who served as president from 2005 until she...
WILX-TV
29-year-old woman reportedly stabbed by man in Jackson County
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A woman was assaulted Wednesday morning while trying to retrieve items from a home in Tompkins Township. Deputies were called to a home on Dixon Road at about 3 a.m. on reports of a stabbing. According to authorities, a 29-year-old woman had gone to a residence to retrieve property when she was confronted by a 57-year-old man from Rives Junction. The man reportedly assaulted the woman with a knife and barricaded himself inside the home.
WILX-TV
Michigan road crews prepare for Christmas week storm
DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - State road crews are preparing for the end of the week snow storm to help you get to your holiday destination safely. Piles of salt, filling the gas tanks of these plows and making sure everything is in working order - some of the final checks to make sure the trucks are ready to roll when the snow falls.
WILX-TV
McLaren Greater Lansing nurse honored with DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Nurse Isabelle Beck was honored by McLaren Greater Lansing with the DAISY Award for the Extraordinary Nurses recognizing the exceptional care she provides every day. Beck was nominated by a patient. The patient said that Beck made them feel so comfortable and kept their spirits up...
WILX-TV
Suicides went up across Mid-Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new report shows more people are dying by suicide across mid-Michigan. The medical examiner’s office at Sparrow released its annual report for 2021 Monday. It shows Ingham County had 56 people taking their own life, up 17 from 2020. Eaton County had 17 suicides...
WILX-TV
‘Code Blue’ - Lansing initiates Cold Weather Emergency Plan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ahead of the upcoming winter weather, officials in Lansing initiated the city’s Code Blue cold weather plan Wednesday. The Department of Human Relations and Community Services (HRCS) and the Lansing Fire Department’s Emergency Management Division have begun initiating their policies for extreme cold temperatures, known as the “Code Blue Policy.”
WILX-TV
Meridian Township to pay off Central Fire Station 3 years early
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The Central Fire Station in Meridian Township will be paid off three years early. In 2012, voters approved a 15-year levy to finance the construction of a new Central Fire Station, which was expected to be paid off in 2028. City officials announced Wednesday that due to higher-than-expected revenue, they will be able to pay off the debt in 2025, which would save taxpayers more than $822,000 in principal and interest costs.
WILX-TV
Meridian Township seeks proposals for Lake Lansing natural shoreline demonstration
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Officials in Meridian Township are seeking proposals for a Lake Lansing natural shoreline demonstration. Rather than using a seawall or another hard structure to protect property from erosion, natural shorelines are buffers that may include erosion control fabrics, native vegetation and rocks. Some natural shorelines use living and nonliving plant materials alongside natural and synthetic support.
WILX-TV
Victim identified in M-21 crash in Ovid Township
OVID TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Clinton County Sheriff’s identified the man who died in a crash on M-21 Friday. Background: One dead after semi strikes pickup truck in Ovid Twp. Police said 39-year-old Michael Hanley of Elsie was driving eastbound on M-21 when he collided with a semi-truck and...
