ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRC

BlaCk OWned Outerwear talks Bengals collaboration

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - "Stripes don't come easy" is a fashion line that's growing in popularity, right alongside the Bengals' winning ways. This is the second season for the line produced by Cincinnati's own BlaCk OWned Outerwear. The founder, Means Cameron, stopped by the Local 12 studio.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Florence Y'alls add game to schedule against Savannah Bananas

FLORENCE, Ky. (WKRC) - The Florence Y’alls added a game to their previously released schedule. They are scheduled to travel to Georgia to take on the Savannah Bananas. If you are not familiar with the Bananas, they have their own twist on America’s pastime. "Banana Ball" features rules...
FLORENCE, KY
WKRC

Xavier's Boum selected Big East Conference Player of the Week

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Xavier guard Souley Boum was named Big East Conference Player of the Week on Monday. Boum averaged 22.5 points, 7.0 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 3.0 steals in Xavier's wins over Southern on Dec. 13 and at Georgetown on Dec. 16. Boum shot 59.5 percent (16-27) from the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Local mother loses twins, hospital loses their remains

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local family is grieving the loss of their twin girls, and were grieving again over the disappearance of the girls' remains. The hospital informed them over the weekend, it had lost the remains and then informed Local 12 Tuesday afternoon that it had located the remains of the twins, who had been delivered stillborn last month.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Arrest made in Bengals banner theft from Paycor Stadium

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police said they've arrested one of the suspects believe to have stolen a Bengals banner from Paycor Stadium. Zachary Nelson and another person went into Paycor Stadium on Nov. 8 after hours, according to police. They cut the straps holding the 20-foot by eight-foot banner to a fence in the garage, pulled it down and ran away.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Kason Thomas: Parents take search for missing baby boy to Dayton

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The parents of 5-month-old Kason Thomas told ABC 6 on Wednesday that they are living a nightmare. Chez and Wilhelmina spent the afternoon and evening driving from Columbus to Dayton and all around the city, looking for their little boy after he and his twin brother Kyair were abducted when the car they were in was stolen in the Short North area Monday night.
DAYTON, OH
WKRC

Should you rebook your flight ahead of possible blizzard?

HEBRON, Ky. (WKRC) – If Cincinnati does get blizzard-like conditions later this week, it has the potential to bring CVG to a standstill. Many traveling Thursday or Friday may be asking if they should consider taking an earlier flight instead. “[If] this is your – the last Christmas that...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Growing Cincinnati restaurant brand opening new location at Factory 52

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A growing Cincinnati restaurant brand will open its third location inside the $100 million Factory 52 development in Norwood. Decibel Korean Fried Chicken, which first launched inside of Kroger's 1010 On the Rhine food hall in 2021 before expanding adjacent to Esoteric Brewing in Walnut Hills, has signed a lease to open a location inside the Gatherall Food Hall at Factory 52.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Sugar n' Spice closed as new owner overhauls beloved restaurant

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Beloved Paddock Hills restaurant Sugar n' Spice is temporarily closed as its new owner overhauls the eatery. Sugar n' Spice Diner at 4381 Reading Road has been closed since Nov. 10 as owner Adam Mayerson renovates the restaurant, including adding 1,200 square feet to the 2,800-square-foot restaurant space. Mayerson told Cincinnati Business Courier he hopes to reopen as early as June 2023.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

1 twin infant found, 1 still missing in Ohio AMBER Alert

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKRC) - An AMBER Alert has been issued after a woman took off in a running car with twin babies inside. One of the babies was found at the Dayton International Airport. A traveler heard the baby's cries and found him in a car seat in a parking...
COLUMBUS, OH
WKRC

Medpace to invest $150M in Madisonville HQ, add more than 1k jobs

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Medpace announced a massive expansion effort in Cincinnati that includes 1,500 new jobs and another supersized addition to its global headquarters in Madisonville. The clinical contract research company pledged to add 1,500 jobs with an associated payroll of $90 million over the next six years....
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Some Cincinnati traditions being cancelled due to the arctic weather

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The bitter cold weather could be throwing a wrench in some beloved Cincinnati holiday family traditions. The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden’s Festival of Lights is one of the most popular Christmas traditions in the Tri-State but because it is nearly all outdoors, it could mean a miserable and even dangerous night for anyone with tickets for Friday.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Temperature in Cincinnati set to tumble to lowest in nearly 4 years

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A potent, late-week weathermaker will likely have a high impact on travel across the Ohio Valley. Before it arrives, temperatures return to the low 40s Tuesday through Thursday. The storm system moves in early Thursday, beginning as scattered rain showers. Rain will be on-and-off through the day...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Historic train depot makes a slow move down Hamilton street

HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - About a hundred people from the city of Hamilton braved the cold Tuesday morning to watch a piece of local history move to a new location. “It's history! History. Exciting. Haven't seen this before,” Aimee McGrath said. The building was hauled about 1,000 feet along...
HAMILTON, OH
WKRC

Shooting victim found at North College Hill bar

NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating after a shooting victim was found at a North College Hill bar. Police went to the area of Sundale and Savannah Avenue for a report of a gunshot at about 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 17. They found the gunshot victim at...
NORTH COLLEGE HILL, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy