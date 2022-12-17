there are more moose attacks in Alaska than any other animal in Alaska. they are highly dangerous and listed as one of the most dangerous animals in the United States
My husband and I were at Lake George on our honeymoon years ago. As we were unpacking our car, a bull moose came out of nowhere and stood about 12 feet away from us. We stood there frozen as the moose stared at us. After a while he just continued on. It was an amazing experience to be so close to a majestic beast and I thank God he didn't charge at us.
That moose runs through the snow like a hot knife goes through butter. lol 🤣😆👍
