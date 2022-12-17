EASTPOINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Police in Eastpointe are investigating after a pregnancy center was vandalized over the weekend. Workers at Pregnancy Aid Detroit, which is located on 8 Mile and Universal, say they made the discovery early Saturday morning. They say they believe their building was tagged with red spray paint sometime between Friday night and Saturday morning. Monday, the words "liars", "fake clinic" and "Jane's Revenge" could be seen on the side of the building in red spray paint.

EASTPOINTE, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO