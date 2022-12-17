ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dearborn, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tv20detroit.com

Madison Heights police searching for suspect in fatal shooting

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Madison Heights police are searching for a suspect in the fatal shooting of a Detroit man early Tuesday morning. The incident happened around midnight at the 168 Crab restaurant on John R. Police arrived on the scene to learn the victim, a 36-year-old man...
MADISON HEIGHTS, MI
Tv20detroit.com

MSP investigating double homicide in Inkster

INKSTER, Mich. (WXYZ) — Inkster police and the Michigan State Police were dispatched Wednesday for a reported double homicide in Inkster that claimed the lives of two people. The incident, police say, happened around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon at a home near the intersection of Williams and Carlysle in...
INKSTER, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Rochester police searching for possible officer impersonator after woman pulled over

(WXYZ) — Rochester police say they are searching for a possible officer impersonator after an incident on December 19. In a Facebook post, police say a woman was pulled over around 8:15 p.m. by a vehicle flashing red and blue lights near the area of Tienken and Washington. Police say she described the vehicle as a dark sedan with no visible police markings.
ROCHESTER, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Woman wanted for shooting man outside Detroit police station

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are looking for a woman accused of following her partner to the department’s 9th Precinct then shooting and attacking him in the parking lot on Monday. Investigators believe the man was there to report the woman for domestic violence. They said on his...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Driver shot & killed along I-94 on Detroit's east side, police say

(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police say a freeway shooting left a driver dead along I-94 in Detroit on Sunday night. According to MSP, the shooting happened along westbound I-94 near Cadieux around 10:25 p.m. Detroit Police responded to the crash near Cadieux and Martin, and when they arrived, they...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Teenage boy fatally shot on Detroit's west side, police say

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A teenage boy was shot and killed Monday evening on Detroit's west side, police said. The shooting happened around 5:40 p.m. in the area of 7 Mile Road and Ferguson Street. Police confirmed that the victim was a teenager but did not release his age. He...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Small plane makes emergency landing at Stellantis in Auburn Hills

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Auburn Hills Police Department say a small plane experiencing a mechanical issue made an emergency landing Wednesday on-site of the Stellantis North American Headquarters in Auburn Hills. "A 63 year old male pilot from Detroit made an emergency landing and crashed on Stellantis...
AUBURN HILLS, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Eastpointe Police, FBI looking into vandalism at pro-life center

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Police in Eastpointe are investigating after a pregnancy center was vandalized over the weekend. Workers at Pregnancy Aid Detroit, which is located on 8 Mile and Universal, say they made the discovery early Saturday morning. They say they believe their building was tagged with red spray paint sometime between Friday night and Saturday morning. Monday, the words "liars", "fake clinic" and "Jane's Revenge" could be seen on the side of the building in red spray paint.
EASTPOINTE, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Teen girl charged for making threat at Grosse Pointe North High School

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office has charged a 14-year-old student for making a threat that caused a lockdown at Grosse Pointe North High School. According to the office, the 14-year-old girl goes to the high school. She allegedly made the threat around 12:30 p.m. Monday, which caused the school to...
GROSSE POINTE, MI
Tv20detroit.com

One person dead in mobile home fire in Rochester Hills

One person is dead after a mobile home fire in Rochester Hills overnight. Firefighters are still on scene tearing down the mobile home because of several hot spots that were underneath the floor board and in the ceiling. Fire crews said the person who was inside the mobile home at...
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Michigan family reunited with dog that disappeared 6 months ago

A Michigan family reunited with their dog six months after it went missing. The pup went missing in Ingham County and was finally recovered 60 miles away in Livonia. It’s an incredible story that the Campos family is calling a Christmas miracle. Last summer, Pablo and Andrea Campos dropped...
LIVONIA, MI
Tv20detroit.com

How city of Detroit plans to tackle ice, snow-covered roads this week

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Plans are being revealed by the city of Detroit to address a winter storm approaching our area. At a press conference Wednesday, the director of the city’s Department of Public Works Ron Brundidge laid out the strategy that’s been developed. Yet, some Detroiters are already expressing worry.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

DTE, metro Detroit families prepare for major holiday storm

(WXYZ) — People across Metro Detroit are preparing for the major storm later this week. DeLores Boudreaux says she was excited to head to a holiday party on Friday but as winter weather approaches she may change her plans. "This is a new car to me so I don’t...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy