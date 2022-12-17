Read full article on original website
She Flew To Detroit To Visit A Friend. She Never Returned.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Detroit Lions Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
The Unsolved Murder of Chelsea Small: Caught on Camera Killed in Broad DaylightNikTaylor, MI
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on 12/20Adrian HolmanBoise, ID
Meijer Will Open a New Kind of Meijer Store at Two Locations in January 2023Tracy StengelMacomb Township, MI
Madison Heights police searching for suspect in fatal shooting
MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Madison Heights police are searching for a suspect in the fatal shooting of a Detroit man early Tuesday morning. The incident happened around midnight at the 168 Crab restaurant on John R. Police arrived on the scene to learn the victim, a 36-year-old man...
MSP investigating double homicide in Inkster
INKSTER, Mich. (WXYZ) — Inkster police and the Michigan State Police were dispatched Wednesday for a reported double homicide in Inkster that claimed the lives of two people. The incident, police say, happened around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon at a home near the intersection of Williams and Carlysle in...
Rochester police searching for possible officer impersonator after woman pulled over
(WXYZ) — Rochester police say they are searching for a possible officer impersonator after an incident on December 19. In a Facebook post, police say a woman was pulled over around 8:15 p.m. by a vehicle flashing red and blue lights near the area of Tienken and Washington. Police say she described the vehicle as a dark sedan with no visible police markings.
15-year-old John Glenn high student now able to touch mom, slowly recovers from hit-and-run
WESTLAND, Mich. (WXYZ) — "It's comforting to know that people who care were there," said Tamara Rasheed about the teachers, parents and students who ran to help her 15-year-old niece when a hit-and-run driver left the John Glenn High School student for dead. Aalyiah Rasheed-Wiley, a high school sophomore,...
Man shot & killed after walking into Dearborn police station, attempting to shoot at officers
Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting involving a Dearborn police officer inside the Dearborn police station over the weekend. It happened on Sunday afternoon when investigators say a man walked into the lobby of the police station and tried to fire a gun at an officer inside the station.
Handgun found in student's backpack at Waterford's Pierce Middle School
WATERFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — A sixth grade student is in custody at Oakland County Children's Village after allegedly bringing a loaded gun to school in Waterford. Police say they responded to Pierce Middle School around 11:00 a.m. after being notified that a handgun had been found in the backpack of a student.
Woman wanted for shooting man outside Detroit police station
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are looking for a woman accused of following her partner to the department’s 9th Precinct then shooting and attacking him in the parking lot on Monday. Investigators believe the man was there to report the woman for domestic violence. They said on his...
Driver shot & killed along I-94 on Detroit's east side, police say
(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police say a freeway shooting left a driver dead along I-94 in Detroit on Sunday night. According to MSP, the shooting happened along westbound I-94 near Cadieux around 10:25 p.m. Detroit Police responded to the crash near Cadieux and Martin, and when they arrived, they...
Teenage boy fatally shot on Detroit's west side, police say
DETROIT (WXYZ) — A teenage boy was shot and killed Monday evening on Detroit's west side, police said. The shooting happened around 5:40 p.m. in the area of 7 Mile Road and Ferguson Street. Police confirmed that the victim was a teenager but did not release his age. He...
Small plane makes emergency landing at Stellantis in Auburn Hills
AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Auburn Hills Police Department say a small plane experiencing a mechanical issue made an emergency landing Wednesday on-site of the Stellantis North American Headquarters in Auburn Hills. "A 63 year old male pilot from Detroit made an emergency landing and crashed on Stellantis...
Eastpointe Police, FBI looking into vandalism at pro-life center
EASTPOINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Police in Eastpointe are investigating after a pregnancy center was vandalized over the weekend. Workers at Pregnancy Aid Detroit, which is located on 8 Mile and Universal, say they made the discovery early Saturday morning. They say they believe their building was tagged with red spray paint sometime between Friday night and Saturday morning. Monday, the words "liars", "fake clinic" and "Jane's Revenge" could be seen on the side of the building in red spray paint.
Teen girl charged for making threat at Grosse Pointe North High School
The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office has charged a 14-year-old student for making a threat that caused a lockdown at Grosse Pointe North High School. According to the office, the 14-year-old girl goes to the high school. She allegedly made the threat around 12:30 p.m. Monday, which caused the school to...
One person dead in mobile home fire in Rochester Hills
One person is dead after a mobile home fire in Rochester Hills overnight. Firefighters are still on scene tearing down the mobile home because of several hot spots that were underneath the floor board and in the ceiling. Fire crews said the person who was inside the mobile home at...
Michigan family reunited with dog that disappeared 6 months ago
A Michigan family reunited with their dog six months after it went missing. The pup went missing in Ingham County and was finally recovered 60 miles away in Livonia. It’s an incredible story that the Campos family is calling a Christmas miracle. Last summer, Pablo and Andrea Campos dropped...
Volunteers step up to shovel snow for senior, those with disabilities in the city of Detroit
DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — It’s time to dust off your shovel, rev up your snowblower, and purchase some salt because winter weather is nearing. But for some, clearing snow and ice is not a task they can do alone. "It's hard to get somebody to do something for...
Witnesses detail Chokr confrontation outside synagogue during a preliminary hearing
(WXYZ) — We are getting a look at the evidence prosecutors have against a man accused of shouting antisemitic and racist comments outside of Temple Beth El in Bloomfield Township earlier this month. Witnesses were also presented Monday morning during a preliminary hearing in the case of Hassan Chokr,...
FBI reports explosive rise in 'financial sextortion' schemes targeting children
TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) — The FBI is sounding the alarm on what they call an explosion in extortion schemes targeting children. Just this year, law enforcement has received over 7,000 reports of kids and teens being coerced into sending explicit images online and extorted for money. This crime is...
Man charged for antisemitic, racist threats at Temple Beth El to appear in court
(WXYZ) — A man at the center of an ethnic intimidation case and who has a history of courtroom antics will be back before a judge on Monday. Hassan Chokr was first arrested on Dec. 2 when he allegedly made antisemitic and racist threats outside of Temple Beth El in Bloomfield Township.
How city of Detroit plans to tackle ice, snow-covered roads this week
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Plans are being revealed by the city of Detroit to address a winter storm approaching our area. At a press conference Wednesday, the director of the city’s Department of Public Works Ron Brundidge laid out the strategy that’s been developed. Yet, some Detroiters are already expressing worry.
DTE, metro Detroit families prepare for major holiday storm
(WXYZ) — People across Metro Detroit are preparing for the major storm later this week. DeLores Boudreaux says she was excited to head to a holiday party on Friday but as winter weather approaches she may change her plans. "This is a new car to me so I don’t...
