5-Month-Old Twins Abducted By Stranger With Delayed Amber Alert And No National News Coverage. One Twin Is Still MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
White Castle Permanently Closes - 50 Year Old Restaurant ShuttersTy D.Columbus, OH
Longstanding White Castle Location Permanently Closing After 50-Plus YearsJoel EisenbergColumbus, OH
Ohio State’s Police Department hosts Toys For Tots for 75th anniversary, sets record number of collectionsThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Great Pizza Places In ColumbusTed RiversColumbus, OH
cwcolumbus.com
Man shot multiple times in west Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the Hilltop area of Columbus Sunday morning. Columbus police said officers responded to the 300 block of South Eureka Avenue around 4:50 a.m. Police found an unidentified man with multiple gunshot wounds in between vehicles. Medics...
Man, 30, stable after being found shot on in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 30-year-old man is recovering after being shot overnight Monday in east Columbus, per Columbus police. Columbus police officers found the man shot in a parking lot of Turkey Hill Minit Market at around 5:30 a.m. at the 1800 block of East Broad Street, according to a CPD dispatcher. The man […]
Will an intense late-week storm bring a white Christmas to central Ohio?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A blast of arctic air arriving at the end of the week likely ensures a white Christmas in central Ohio and virtually all of the Buckeye State. Frigid air will interact with a disturbance diving south across West into the southern Plains. An intensifying low-pressure system will move through the Ohio […]
The Football World Is Feeling Bad For Ohio State Fans
The Buckeyes expect to contend for a Big Ten championship, College Football Playoff berth and national title every season. They expect to consistently bring in top five or better recruiting classes. One regular season loss alone can be devastating. So, it's actually not always that great cheering on the Scarlet...
One dead, one critical in west Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead and another in critical condition after a shooting Monday night on the west side of Columbus. According to Columbus police, the shooting happened at approximately 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of West Broad Street and North Wilson Road. A Tim Horton’s restaurant parking lot at the scene […]
Watch: Suspect walks out of a North Linden store with a cash register
Columbus police are seeking help in a theft that was caught on video surveillance that occurred in North Linden earlier this month.
Two dead in Knox County house fire
CENTERBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people are dead after a house fire in Centerburg, Knox County, Sunday morning. According to Chief Mark McCann with the Central Ohio Joint Fire District, the fire was reported at approximately 9:30 a.m. on the 3500 block of Long Road. McCann said the two people who died were the home’s […]
This Ohio Cabin Might be the Coolest Place to Spend a Night this Winter
Sometimes staycations can actually be the most relaxing and enjoyable. Forget about airport stress this winter and opt for a one-of-a-kind mini vacation in one of Ohio's most incredible cabins that is actually located inside of a cave. Keep reading to learn more.
cwcolumbus.com
Man shot and killed after argument in west Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are searching for a suspect after a man was fatally shot on the west side. Police said officers responded to the 800 block of Wedgewood Drive around 9:10 p.m. and found 25-year-old Suleeman Abdi with a gunshot wound. Medics took him to a...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Behaviorial emergency leads to scare in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHe, Ohio — Authorities in Chillicothe responded to a call of threats at the Ross County Community Action Center on Woodbridge Avenue this afternoon. The call came in shortly after 1:30 p.m. According to police, the individual was reportedly making threats to harm people and gave officers a five-minute...
Five people, a dozen dogs rescued from Driving Park house fire
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus firefighters rescued five people and about a dozen dogs from a Driving Park-area house that ignited in flames on Sunday. Around 7:30 a.m., the Columbus Division of Fire responded to a fire that erupted from the rear of a two-and-a-half-story, single-family house on the 1000 block of Seymour Avenue. While […]
614now.com
After more than 30 years, this central Ohio pizzeria has closed its doors
Following a tenure of more than three decades, Pizza “Ria’s” Too has closed. According to several Facebook posts made by the business, the eatery shuttered on Oct. 31, as owners Bill and Ria Fox have retired. “It is after Midnight so it is officially October 31st, 2022...
Double shooting outside Reynoldsburg bar leaves 26-year-old dead
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — A 26-year-old is dead after a double shooting in a parking lot outside a Reynoldsburg bar. Around 1:15 a.m. on Saturday, the Reynoldsburg Division of Police responded to reports of a shooting near Putters Pub, located on the 6000 block of East Livingston Avenue. Officers said they found two people shot […]
Accused of over 20 forest fires, Ohio fire department administrator faces federal charges
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A volunteer fire department administrator faces federal charges for allegedly starting more than 20 fires on purpose in Wayne National Forest — in an effort to “give the boys something to do,” he admitted in a law enforcement interview. Police arrested James Bartels, 50, on Tuesday, and he was arraigned in […]
614now.com
The last remaining Columbus-area location of this breakfast-focused restaurant chain has closed for good
The last Perkins Restaurant & Bakery in central Ohio has closed its doors. According to a sign on the eatery’s front door, the Perkins located at 1451 Hilliard Rome Rd. in Hilliard has shuttered permanently. “To our valued guests, this location of Perkins is closed for business. Thank you...
Level 1 Snow Emergency lifted in Delaware County
Update: Around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, Delaware County cancelled its Level 1 Snow Emergency. DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — Delaware County has declared a Level 1 Snow Emergency Saturday as snow showers move through central Ohio. In a Twitter post, the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office warned that roads may be covered with snow and/or ice. LEVEL […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Top doctor relieved of duty at Adena Medical Center
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A top doctor at southern Ohio’s most visible medical center has been released from his employment. Dr. Harry Kittaka was the “Chief Transformation Officer” for the entire health organization. The role of the Chief Transformational Officer focused on working with the Adena Medical Group in adapting to changes that are the result of new care models in the field of health care, many the result of the Affordable Care Act. Those included working to provide optimal quality care at a lower cost to patients and providers; achieving quality results in patient outcomes; and increasing provider accessibility.was tasked with actively embracing the “Patient-Centered Medical Home Model” which is a team approach to care led by a family physician to provide ongoing, coordinated care for a lifetime in order to maximize a patient’s health, according to a biography that has since been removed from the health organization’s website.
