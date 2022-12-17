Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Lubbock Police Look For Public’s Help To Solve Mysterious Death
Lubbock Police has taken to social media in hopes that someone knows something that could help them solve the mysterious death of Patrick Jones, a man who was found dead in his backyard by a neighbor. Patrick was found with serious injuries. Here is LPD's Press Release:. Metro Unit Asking...
Lubbock, Y’all Are On My Last Nerve With This Bad Behavior
Everybody, myself very much included, makes mistakes. We all forget things, drop the ball, and brain fart. It's totally human. But it seems like Lubbock has made one bad behavior into more than a "life happens" moment, but rather an entire culture of irresponsibility and it's on my last dang nerve.
Army Dad Returns to Lubbock to Surprise Family Before Holidays
December is the time of the year for many children to ask Santa for that one special gift but some children will ask for something a little bit more. One Lubbock family is currently celebrating extra early, just ahead of the holidays, after receiving a gift that was just a little bit more than expected.
Some City Of Lubbock Offices Closed Friday & Monday for Christmas
The City of Lubbock announced that its main offices and some services will be closed on Friday, December 23, and Monday, December 26 for the Christmas holiday. Regular business hours and services will resume on Tuesday, December 26. Here is a list of the closures and altered schedules provided to...
Rare, Threatened & Endangered Animals That Can Appear In Lubbock
I recently discovered a really interesting online tool on the Texas Parks and Wildlife website. It allows you to search rare, threatened, and endangered animals (or candidates for those distinctions) by county. It was actually primarily created for, "entities that construct, plan, approve, permit, and/or fund development projects." But I...
Homophobic Preacher Makes Himself At Home In Wolfforth
A group of parents has had just about enough of a homophobic preacher in Wolfforth. Yes, it's the same preacher that makes himself present at Gay Pride and other Lubbock events. He is usually accompanied at those events by a couple of sycophants, all preaching some weirdly twisted old testament version of the bible, all while displaying openly homophobic signs.
This Just Might Be The Absolute Worst Pothole In All Of Lubbock
The roads in Lubbock could definitely be worse, but some areas seem pretty overlooked. You might think your block has some issues, but have you ever seen the pothole located at Owen Street and Avenue D? It's an exquisite specimen. The pothole's pothole. It's something else. I don't even know...
Are You As Excited As I Am For This Tea Location in Lubbock?
Tea people rejoice, one of Lubbock's favorites is adding another location to the area. Back in 2019, we got out first HTeaO location and people immediately fell in love. Every hour they have 27 flavors of fresh-brewed ice tea for you to try, mix and match and enjoy. This company's...
This Lubbock Designer Store Has Adorable Fast-Food-Themed Christmas Ornaments
When I was a kid, my parents had a pretty traditional Christmas tree. Lots of red and white and green. I always wanted purple and pink and random silly ornaments, but they are a bit more conventional than I am. Now that I'm an adult, I get to put whatever I want on my tree, which has been pretty fun. My tree at home is decked out with purple ribbons and neon ornaments and definitely isn't for everyone, but I love it!
Is This The Cheapest Gas in Lubbock and Texas?
With gas prices on the rise, I try to always keep an eye out for prices. According to GasBuddy, which tracks gas price information at more than 150,000 gas stations across the United States, gas prices are 50% higher than they were a year ago. I get so mad when...
What Ever Happened To The Animals From Lubbock’s Putt Putt Golf And Games?
One of the animals has come roaring back to life. I can't be the only one who remembers Putt-Putt Golf And Games. In fact, I only took kids there, while some of you were actually taken there as kids. Hopefully, you'll all bear with me as I take you on a trip down memory lane.
Delicious! Here’s Where To Celebrate National Sangria Day In Lubbock
Is there anything quite so refreshing as an ice-cold glass of fruity, sweet Sangria? Probably not, but isn't it strange that today, December 20th, is National Sangria Day?. I agree with my dad who said it's a warm-weather drink. However, the right Sangria recipe can make a lovely winter drink, too, especially with seasonally appropriate fruits and spices. Sangria is, after all, infinitely variable in recipes:
18 Lubbock Stores & Restaraunts Open on Christmas & Christmas Eve 2022
The holidays are here and if you are looking to do some last-minute shopping, get food or just need to grab something real quick these are the places open for Christmas and Christmas Eve in Lubbock. There are restaurants, stores and each one has its hours. 21 Awesome Places to...
Harperfest Announces Lineup for Music & Comedy Festival In Lubbock
Harperfest has released its lineup for its Comedy and Music Festival. The event will be held Sunday, January 15th, from 2 p.m. to 10:15 p.m. and will feature several comedians and musicians. The event will be held at Lubbock's The Garden (1801 Buddy Holly Ave). The event will benefit the HarperFest Unity Grant, a cause I believe in deeply.
Another Lubbock Business Sees Great Support from the Community
Times are hard for everyone right now, and many Lubbock businesses are feeling the pain. Fortunately, Lubbock has a great community that wants to see businesses thrive in the Hub City, and they have once again shown their support for a local restaurant. The pizza joint 1000 Degrees Pizza on...
Did West Texas Experience Another Strong Earthquake on Friday Afternoon?
Pray For West Texas, THE RAPTURE is upon us. As people all over West Texas asked one another "did you feel it"? A lot of people actually felt this temblor (yes, that's how you spell it) on Friday. The quake, which is the 4th largest ever recorded in the Lone...
Joey McGuire Proves You Can Actually Recruit Football Players to Lubbock
Texas Tech football is recruiting again. I guess they never stopped, but Joey McGuire and his staff have turned in the most impressive class at Texas Tech since 2011 according to the recruiting metrics. That 2011 class brought the Red Raiders Jakeem Grant, LaRaven Clark, DeAndre Washington, Jace Amaro, and many more. If this class can produce at that high of a level, the Red Raiders will be competing at a Big 12 championship level soon.
This Lubbock Man Enjoys Getting A Little Nutty During The Holiday Season
So, it's the holidays, and everyone is feeling just a little "nutty". Especially when we are all trying to find that perfect snack for family and friends during holiday gatherings. If you noticed the word "nutty" in quotes earlier, good for you. You're observant. Over the years, my mother amassed...
Where to Experience Lubbock’s Signature Cocktail, The Chilton
What defines Lubbock, Texas? Certainly Texas Tech University (wreck'em!), the occasional haboob, and the always infinite horizon. But Lubbock has a signature flavor experience too, and that is our beloved hometown cocktail, The Chilton. The Chilton, so the legends state, began at the Lubbock Country Club as a special order...
Santa Adds LP&L To Naughty List, Likely Won’t Even Bother With Coal
It's no shock to Lubbock residents that Santa will be casually forgetting LP&L when he rides through town this weekend. Word is, he won't even be supplying them with coal, the item typically allotted for those on the naughty list. He knows better than to waste a single second of his time on the company responsible for ruining Christmas across the hub with outrageous bills and disconnect notices.
FMX 94.5
Lubbock, TX
12K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
FMX 94.5 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0