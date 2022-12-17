ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, Y’all Are On My Last Nerve With This Bad Behavior

Everybody, myself very much included, makes mistakes. We all forget things, drop the ball, and brain fart. It's totally human. But it seems like Lubbock has made one bad behavior into more than a "life happens" moment, but rather an entire culture of irresponsibility and it's on my last dang nerve.
Army Dad Returns to Lubbock to Surprise Family Before Holidays

December is the time of the year for many children to ask Santa for that one special gift but some children will ask for something a little bit more. One Lubbock family is currently celebrating extra early, just ahead of the holidays, after receiving a gift that was just a little bit more than expected.
Rare, Threatened & Endangered Animals That Can Appear In Lubbock

I recently discovered a really interesting online tool on the Texas Parks and Wildlife website. It allows you to search rare, threatened, and endangered animals (or candidates for those distinctions) by county. It was actually primarily created for, "entities that construct, plan, approve, permit, and/or fund development projects." But I...
Homophobic Preacher Makes Himself At Home In Wolfforth

A group of parents has had just about enough of a homophobic preacher in Wolfforth. Yes, it's the same preacher that makes himself present at Gay Pride and other Lubbock events. He is usually accompanied at those events by a couple of sycophants, all preaching some weirdly twisted old testament version of the bible, all while displaying openly homophobic signs.
This Lubbock Designer Store Has Adorable Fast-Food-Themed Christmas Ornaments

When I was a kid, my parents had a pretty traditional Christmas tree. Lots of red and white and green. I always wanted purple and pink and random silly ornaments, but they are a bit more conventional than I am. Now that I'm an adult, I get to put whatever I want on my tree, which has been pretty fun. My tree at home is decked out with purple ribbons and neon ornaments and definitely isn't for everyone, but I love it!
Is This The Cheapest Gas in Lubbock and Texas?

With gas prices on the rise, I try to always keep an eye out for prices. According to GasBuddy, which tracks gas price information at more than 150,000 gas stations across the United States, gas prices are 50% higher than they were a year ago. I get so mad when...
Delicious! Here’s Where To Celebrate National Sangria Day In Lubbock

Is there anything quite so refreshing as an ice-cold glass of fruity, sweet Sangria? Probably not, but isn't it strange that today, December 20th, is National Sangria Day?. I agree with my dad who said it's a warm-weather drink. However, the right Sangria recipe can make a lovely winter drink, too, especially with seasonally appropriate fruits and spices. Sangria is, after all, infinitely variable in recipes:
Harperfest Announces Lineup for Music & Comedy Festival In Lubbock

Harperfest has released its lineup for its Comedy and Music Festival. The event will be held Sunday, January 15th, from 2 p.m. to 10:15 p.m. and will feature several comedians and musicians. The event will be held at Lubbock's The Garden (1801 Buddy Holly Ave). The event will benefit the HarperFest Unity Grant, a cause I believe in deeply.
Joey McGuire Proves You Can Actually Recruit Football Players to Lubbock

Texas Tech football is recruiting again. I guess they never stopped, but Joey McGuire and his staff have turned in the most impressive class at Texas Tech since 2011 according to the recruiting metrics. That 2011 class brought the Red Raiders Jakeem Grant, LaRaven Clark, DeAndre Washington, Jace Amaro, and many more. If this class can produce at that high of a level, the Red Raiders will be competing at a Big 12 championship level soon.
Where to Experience Lubbock’s Signature Cocktail, The Chilton

What defines Lubbock, Texas? Certainly Texas Tech University (wreck'em!), the occasional haboob, and the always infinite horizon. But Lubbock has a signature flavor experience too, and that is our beloved hometown cocktail, The Chilton. The Chilton, so the legends state, began at the Lubbock Country Club as a special order...
Santa Adds LP&L To Naughty List, Likely Won’t Even Bother With Coal

It's no shock to Lubbock residents that Santa will be casually forgetting LP&L when he rides through town this weekend. Word is, he won't even be supplying them with coal, the item typically allotted for those on the naughty list. He knows better than to waste a single second of his time on the company responsible for ruining Christmas across the hub with outrageous bills and disconnect notices.
