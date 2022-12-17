Stanford too much for cold-shooting Green Bay

Ryan Agarwal and Jarvis Moss came off the bench for career-high scoring totals and host Stanford took advantage of Green Bay’s big-time drought in the first half to run off to an 85-40 nonconference victory Friday night.

Agarwal finished with a game-high 11 points, while Moss and starters Spencer Jones and Brandon Angel had 10 apiece for the Cardinal (4-6), who snapped a three-game losing streak.

Randy Tucker and Cade Meyer had 10 points apiece to pace the Phoenix (2-10), who lost their second in a row.

After Stanford scored the game’s first four points, Tucker got the visitors on the board with a 3-pointer that narrowed the gap to one in the game’s second minute.

That was the last Green Bay point for 7:13, as the Phoenix missed their next eight shots, including two 3-pointers, and mixed in nine turnovers.

After Donavan Short ended the skid with two free throws to make it 19-5 Stanford with 11:06 to go in the half, Green Bay missed its next three shots, including a pair of threes, and was down 23-5 before Zae Blake buried a 3-pointer at the 9:12 mark.

All told, the Phoenix missed 11 straight field-goal attempts and had nine turnovers in a 9:07 span without a field goal.

Jones had all 10 of his points and Angel eight of his 10 in the first half, which ended with Stanford leading 42-19. The second half featured mostly reserve play.

Agarwal, a freshman, had never scored more than eight points in Stanford’s first nine games. Moss, a sophomore, had totaled just six points previously this season after having gone scoreless as a freshman.

The Cardinal outshot the visitors 54.1 percent to 26.5 percent and outscored them 27-12 on 3-pointers.

Tucker had two of the Phoenix’s four 3-pointers and also led Green Bay’s rebounders with seven, one fewer than game-leader James Keefe of Stanford.

–Field Level Media

