ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc57.com

Oaklawn outpatient services to close early Thursday

Oaklawn's outpatient services will close early on Thursday. The Elkhart, South Bend, and Goshen services will close at 6 p.m. These services will also be closed on Friday. Some appointments may transition to telehealth. Patients are asked to check for messages from their provider.
GOSHEN, IN
abc57.com

Faith Mission dedicates new transitional housing opportunity in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. - The Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce and Faith Mission of Michiana held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday for the Swihart Tiny House Village, a transitional housing opportunity for Faith Mission graduates. The Tiny House Village is located on Faith Mission's campus in Elkhart. The village includes...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

South Bend I&M customers without power after transformer fire

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- More than 100 customers are without power after an I&M transformer caught on fire. St. Joseph County dispatch confirms to ABC57 News that fire crews were called to the 500 block of South 31st Street in South Bend, just before 10 p.m. on Wednesday. I&M says...
SOUTH BEND, IN
buildingindiana.com

Jayco Opens Fifth 100% Pre-Delivery Inspection Facility

The Jayco® Family of Companies announces the opening of its newest Pre-Delivery Inspection facility on the Jayco campus. The building on Southridge Blvd. in Middlebury, Indiana is approximately 70,000 square feet and will accommodate four lines running simultaneously. This is the 5th of Jayco’s dedicated PDI facilities that allows for 100% of all Jayco, Entegra Coach®, Starcraft RV® and Highland Ridge RV® products to be Pre-Delivery Inspected before being shipped to a dealer.
MIDDLEBURY, IN
abc57.com

Update on the Elkhart Salvation Army Red Kettle for December 22-24, 2022

ELKHART, Ind. --The Salvation Army announced plans for their last three days of Red Kettles. There will be normal bell ringing at all Elkhart area Red Kettle locations, on Thursday, December 22. Thursday's donations will be matched with up to $1,500 by the family of Fannie Mae Stichter in honor...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

City of Mishawaka announces holiday hours

MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- The city offices of Mishawaka have announced their holiday hours. Offices will be closed on Friday and Monday for the Christmas holiday. Regular hours will resume on Dec. 27.
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman announces re-election campaign for third term

GOSHEN, Ind. -- Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman announced on Tuesday that he will be running for a third term. While announcing his campaign for re-election, Stutsman also pledged to continue developing the Goshen community. Stutsman has announced the following goals for community improvement should he be re-elected:. Implement smart and...
GOSHEN, IN
abc57.com

Penn-Harris-Madison School Corporation to host teacher job fair

MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- The Penn-Harris-Madison School Corporation is set to host a teacher job fair on Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The fair will be held at Schmucker Middle School and interested attendees can enter through Door B. All candidates are guaranteed at least one face-to-face interview with...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

South Bend Police Department arrests The Grinch

California Do This Instead Of Buying Expensive Solar Panels (It's Genius)California Energy Program|. The genius shopping trick every Amazon Prime Member should knowCapital One Shopping|. Getting 87¢ Generic Viagra Online Isn’t Illegal, But CVS Doesn’t Want You ToPublic Health Forum by Friday Plans|. The most relaxing farm...
SOUTH BEND, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy