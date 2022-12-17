The Jayco® Family of Companies announces the opening of its newest Pre-Delivery Inspection facility on the Jayco campus. The building on Southridge Blvd. in Middlebury, Indiana is approximately 70,000 square feet and will accommodate four lines running simultaneously. This is the 5th of Jayco’s dedicated PDI facilities that allows for 100% of all Jayco, Entegra Coach®, Starcraft RV® and Highland Ridge RV® products to be Pre-Delivery Inspected before being shipped to a dealer.

MIDDLEBURY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO