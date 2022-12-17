Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
abc57.com
Oaklawn outpatient services to close early Thursday
Oaklawn's outpatient services will close early on Thursday. The Elkhart, South Bend, and Goshen services will close at 6 p.m. These services will also be closed on Friday. Some appointments may transition to telehealth. Patients are asked to check for messages from their provider.
abc57.com
Goodwill Industries of Michiana gets $2.9 million to expand services in northwest region of state
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Goodwill Industries of Michiana received $2.9 million from the Indiana Department of Health to serve more families in the northwest region of Indiana. The department of health awarded nearly $10 million to organizations across the state to expand its Nurse-Family Partnership programming, which provides support...
abc57.com
Pokagon Band gives Christmas food boxes to Food Bank of Northern Indiana
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --A thousand local families have a holiday feast by getting help from the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi. 200 Christmas boxes were hand out with the help from volunteers at the Food Bank of Northern Indiana. An overall one thousand boxes are being given out throughout Indiana and...
abc57.com
St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners delays signing contract for mental health crisis center
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - The St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners delayed signing a contract to implement a mental health crisis response center at its regular meeting, Monday morning. The center was proposed by the St. Joseph County Department of Health, the City of South Bend, and Oaklawn. According...
Opportunity is calling: Gary, Indiana needs to answer it
If you’re like me, you’re tired of seeing opportunities for good paying jobs and meaningful careers pass by people in our community. On December 7th, we had a chance to change that by participating in a Design Session being offered by InnoPower, TechPoint and Center of Workforce Innovations.
abc57.com
Faith Mission dedicates new transitional housing opportunity in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. - The Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce and Faith Mission of Michiana held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday for the Swihart Tiny House Village, a transitional housing opportunity for Faith Mission graduates. The Tiny House Village is located on Faith Mission's campus in Elkhart. The village includes...
abc57.com
DIY stores and studios offer the chance to give from the heart, not the bank
MISHAWAKA, Ind.-- The holiday weekend is here, and even with the snow on its way, some may still be scrambling to find the perfect gift for their loved ones. On this installment of "Common Cents: Saving Michiana Money," ABC57's Annie Kate explores how to give from the heart, not the bank.
abc57.com
South Bend I&M customers without power after transformer fire
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- More than 100 customers are without power after an I&M transformer caught on fire. St. Joseph County dispatch confirms to ABC57 News that fire crews were called to the 500 block of South 31st Street in South Bend, just before 10 p.m. on Wednesday. I&M says...
buildingindiana.com
Jayco Opens Fifth 100% Pre-Delivery Inspection Facility
The Jayco® Family of Companies announces the opening of its newest Pre-Delivery Inspection facility on the Jayco campus. The building on Southridge Blvd. in Middlebury, Indiana is approximately 70,000 square feet and will accommodate four lines running simultaneously. This is the 5th of Jayco’s dedicated PDI facilities that allows for 100% of all Jayco, Entegra Coach®, Starcraft RV® and Highland Ridge RV® products to be Pre-Delivery Inspected before being shipped to a dealer.
abc57.com
Over 11,000 pounds of chicken donated to Food Bank of Northern Indiana
Over 11,000 pounds of chicken were donated to the Food Bank of Northern Indiana Monday morning thanks to Miller Poultry and Martin's Super Markets. The donation will add up to about 11,000 meals for community members this holiday season. Chicken is an essential source of protein and is often difficult...
abc57.com
Update on the Elkhart Salvation Army Red Kettle for December 22-24, 2022
ELKHART, Ind. --The Salvation Army announced plans for their last three days of Red Kettles. There will be normal bell ringing at all Elkhart area Red Kettle locations, on Thursday, December 22. Thursday's donations will be matched with up to $1,500 by the family of Fannie Mae Stichter in honor...
abc57.com
National Weather Service declares blizzard warning for Indiana, Michigan counties
The National Weather Service has declared a blizzard warning for St. Joseph, La Porte, Berrien, and Cass counties. The warning is in place from 4 p.m. on Thursday through 7 a.m. on Saturday.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Region unemployment rates continue to increase but so does number of residents working
The number of Northwest Indiana residents looking for work continues to increase, pushing unemployment rates higher. Lake County's November unemployment rate was 4.5 percent, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development, up from 4.1 percent in October. Porter County's rate rose a tenth of a percentage point to 3.1 percent.
WNDU
Future of SJC crisis response team unclear after county commissioners meeting
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend’s chief of police was among those who spent much of the day trying to prevent a “contract killing.”. The contract in danger of dying would have expanded mental health treatment options in St. Joseph County. Supporters have been working on plans...
abc57.com
City of Mishawaka announces holiday hours
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- The city offices of Mishawaka have announced their holiday hours. Offices will be closed on Friday and Monday for the Christmas holiday. Regular hours will resume on Dec. 27.
abc57.com
Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman announces re-election campaign for third term
GOSHEN, Ind. -- Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman announced on Tuesday that he will be running for a third term. While announcing his campaign for re-election, Stutsman also pledged to continue developing the Goshen community. Stutsman has announced the following goals for community improvement should he be re-elected:. Implement smart and...
95.3 MNC
South Bend Common Councilwoman Sheila Niezgodski announces intention to run for re-election
South Bend Common Councilwoman Sheila Niezgodski has announced her intention to run for re-election. Niezgodski sent the following statement to 95.3 MNC:. I’ve decided to run for re-election to the South Bend Common Council because I’ll work in a constructive manner to bring further enhanced growth within the 6th District.
abc57.com
Penn-Harris-Madison School Corporation to host teacher job fair
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- The Penn-Harris-Madison School Corporation is set to host a teacher job fair on Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The fair will be held at Schmucker Middle School and interested attendees can enter through Door B. All candidates are guaranteed at least one face-to-face interview with...
abc57.com
Michiana donates gifts to homeless veterans at Robert L. Miller Sr. Veteran Shelter
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Homeless veterans at the Robert L. Miller Sr. Veteran Shelter will have something special to open this Christmas thanks to generous donations from the Michiana community. Organizers hosted a donation drive Monday to collect goods for those who sacrificed for our country. Each veteran at the...
WNDU
South Bend Police Department arrests The Grinch
