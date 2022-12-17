Armory STL Opens [PHOTOS]

The Armory STL repurposes a historic building from the 1930s and makes it into an adult playground.

Armory STL is the biggest bar in St. Louis. Located behind the Goodwill Outlet, the place has tons of parking.

One of the many games available at the Armory. All of the equipment to play the games is free to use with the games.

The well-lit bar includes seesaws.

Swing chairs offer a great lounging opportunity at The Armory STL.

The bar also has arcade games.

The restrooms are called the latrines in a nod to the building's military past.

In the ladies' restroom, they give patrons some words of encouragement.

The two-story slide.

There are many tables set up with receptacles to hold beer pong cups.

The much-anticipatedheld its grand opening Friday evening. Located in the former home of the 138th Infantry Missouri National Guard Armory, it is a massive indoor adult playground and bar just a stone's throw away from the popular City Foundry.As we entered, country music was blaring, and the huge screen behind the 62-foot stage — the focal point of the space — was playing what looked like cell phone videos of people falling over, getting their heads stuck in coolers, trying to put beanies on bears, doing parkour, etc.There was a fair-sized crowd for a Friday at just past 5 p.m., but the place still felt empty just because it is so massive.Much of the space is dedicated to games. There are ping pong tables, giant chess boards, horseshoes, corn hole, a four-square-style badminton, mini golf, beer pong and a number of arcade games.There were also seesaws and a slide to add to the playful atmosphere. Despite the all-ages appeal, the Armory is a bar and a serious one at that, with six massive bars throughout. There's also a restaurant that serves local eats.[content-1] As the night continued, people started to pour in, but the place never felt crowded. In a new socially distanced world, that could be the Armory's biggest advantage: It's going to be a rare night when a six-acre indoor bar is shoulder to shoulder (at least in St. Louis). But that also means the bar will constantly be fighting the feeling that it's "dead" even when a respectable crowd is present.Still, the space has a lot of potential for hosting live events and watch parties, and would be a great space for private events, since it would be easy to claim a corner of the bar as your own. (Plus there are private event spaces on the mezzanine.) The space will also soon play host to the St. Louis Tennis Hall of Fame and other attractions in its basement facility.The Armory will be hosting a Christmas event on December 23 and a Dance Revolution New Year's Eve party.