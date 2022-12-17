ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg, SC

Bacot scores 26, UNC beats Michigan at Jumpman Invitational

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Armando Bacot scored 26 points on 11-of-16 shooting, RJ Davis hit four 3-pointers and finished with 19 points and North Carolina held on to beat Michigan 80-76 Wednesday night. Caleb Love added 18 points, including four free throws in the closing seconds, for North Carolina. The...
Two Southern Durham defensive linemen sign with in-state schools

Durham, N.C. — Southern Durham had a strong defensive line this past season, and two of those defensive linemen signed letters of intent with in-state schools on Wednesday when the early signing period opened. Jaybron Harvey signed with UNC, while A.J. Mebane signed with Appalachian State University. Standing at...
Wright's 24 help North Carolina Central defeat Citadel 81-74

DURHAM, N.C. ( (AP) — Justin Wright’s 24 points helped North Carolina Central defeat Citadel 81-74 on Tuesday night. Wright shot 8 of 10 from the field and 8 for 10 from the line for the Eagles (6-7). Daniel Oladapo added 21 points while shooting 9 of 13 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line, and he also had nine rebounds. Ja’Darius Harris recorded eight points and shot 3 of 5 from the field.
When was the last time Raleigh saw a white Christmas? How often does it happen?

RALEIGH, N.C. — With a small chance of snow flurries, rain and bitter cold just ahead of Christmas in central North Carolina, many are hoping for a small taste of a white Christmas. While we aren't likely to see flakes on Christmas Day this year, it's possible some winter precipitation could fall Friday morning. However, any flurries in the Triangle should quickly switch over to rain.
Walk in and smile: Leaf plant shop opens in Clayton

CLAYTON, N.C. — Walk in the door and you'll never be able to tell Leaf plant shop is Amy Read's first business. Hundreds of plants line each wall, floor-to-ceiling, in the cozy space. Leaf opened in August at 112 N. Church St. in downtown Clayton, and customers are already captivated.
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather.

