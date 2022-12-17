Read full article on original website
Mack Brown says UNC's signees show the Heels are focused on players close to home
Chapel Hill, N.C. — UNC football coach Mack Brown said signing day is exciting because of the opportunities it offers young players, and this year the Tar Heels are providing opportunities to many nearby players. "Signing day is a fun day for all college football coaches because it gives...
Bacot scores 26, UNC beats Michigan at Jumpman Invitational
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Armando Bacot scored 26 points on 11-of-16 shooting, RJ Davis hit four 3-pointers and finished with 19 points and North Carolina held on to beat Michigan 80-76 Wednesday night. Caleb Love added 18 points, including four free throws in the closing seconds, for North Carolina. The...
Two Southern Durham defensive linemen sign with in-state schools
Durham, N.C. — Southern Durham had a strong defensive line this past season, and two of those defensive linemen signed letters of intent with in-state schools on Wednesday when the early signing period opened. Jaybron Harvey signed with UNC, while A.J. Mebane signed with Appalachian State University. Standing at...
Heritage QB Lex Thomas signs with NC State, 18 other Huskies sign NLIs
Wake Forest, N.C. — Heritage High School quarterback Lex Thomas officially signed his National Letter of Intent to play football at North Carolina Sate University this morning. Thomas is following in the footsteps of his brothers Thayer and Drake, who have been key players for the Wolfpack over the past few years.
Maryland says it signed Rolesville DB Tamarcus Cooley, previously committed to NC State
Raleigh, N.C. — Rolesville High School athlete Tamarcus Cooley committed to NC State earlier this year, but the Wolfpack did not land him on National Signing Day. According to the official website of Maryland football, the Terrapins received a signed National Letter of Intent from Cooley on Wednesday morning.
'We always start at home': Duke signs 5 North Carolina players on early Signing Day
Duke football coach Mike Elko signed 26 players on Wednesday as the early signing period began for college football, and all 26 players committed to Duke before Elko even coached a game for the Blue Devils. "We went into this thing trying to sign a football team. You don't really...
National Signing Day: UNC adds three Georgia defensive backs
Led by quarterback Drake Maye, North Carolina won the Coastal Division and played for the ACC Championship, but the Tar Heels were blown out by Clemson in Charlotte -- an indication of how far the program has to go. Maye, the ACC player of the year, will return to Chapel...
National Signing Day: UNC addresses defensive weaknesses, says class lost five players due to NIL
North Carolina head coach Mack Brown has discussed his team's defensive shortcomings all season, namely a lack of forced turnovers, poor depth at linebacker and an insufficient pass rush. With their 20-member high school recruiting class, the Tar Heels tried to address those needs -- and some new ones that...
Wright's 24 help North Carolina Central defeat Citadel 81-74
DURHAM, N.C. ( (AP) — Justin Wright’s 24 points helped North Carolina Central defeat Citadel 81-74 on Tuesday night. Wright shot 8 of 10 from the field and 8 for 10 from the line for the Eagles (6-7). Daniel Oladapo added 21 points while shooting 9 of 13 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line, and he also had nine rebounds. Ja’Darius Harris recorded eight points and shot 3 of 5 from the field.
Brown scores 25, No. 19 Michigan rolls past No. 6 UNC 76-68
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Fifth-year senior Leigha Brown had 25 points and eight rebounds, and 19th-ranked Michigan knocked off No. 6 North Carolina 76-68 on Tuesday night at the inaugural Jumpman Invitational. The 6-foot-1 Brown was 9 of 15 from the field and made three 3-pointers in her 113th...
Tyler Thompson, 4-star defensive lineman at Panther Creek, signs with UNC
Tyler Thompson, a four-star defensive lineman at Panther Creek High School, signed with the Tar Heels on Wednesday. According to 247Sports.com, he is the No. 11 player in North Carolina from the Class of 2023. "Outstanding pass rusher ... Very, very impressive pass rush video. He's all over the place,"...
On the nose: Duke researcher uncovers link between long COVID and loss of smell
A Duke University scientist said he's learned the reason for the loss of smell during long COVID. The discovery comes at a time when COVID sufferers are trying to shake fatigue, brain fog and shortness of breath. However, long after some COVID patients walk out of the hospital doors, they're...
Winter solstice 2022: What is it and what does it mean for North Carolina?
RALEIGH, N.C. — Wednesday marks the winter solstice, which is the shortest day or longest night of the year for people living in the Northern Hemisphere. Here's what you need to know about the 2022 winter solstice. What happens during the winter solstice?. Dec. 21 is the shortest day...
Life-size Elf on the Shelf on roof of Dillard Drive Magnet Middle School thrills students
RALEIGH, N.C. — The students at Dillard Drive Magnet Middle School have one amazing principal. Students and parents in the carpool line on Wednesday morning were surprised to see Principal Margaret Feldman on the roof. It was on Monday that Feldman began dressing in a jolly red suit and...
When was the last time Raleigh saw a white Christmas? How often does it happen?
RALEIGH, N.C. — With a small chance of snow flurries, rain and bitter cold just ahead of Christmas in central North Carolina, many are hoping for a small taste of a white Christmas. While we aren't likely to see flakes on Christmas Day this year, it's possible some winter precipitation could fall Friday morning. However, any flurries in the Triangle should quickly switch over to rain.
Gov. Cooper responds to WRAL story featuring intense Highway Patrol chase, controversial arrest
On Monday, WRAL Investigates showed you a controversial North Carolina State Highway patrol stop and arrest. We sent our story to Gov. Roy Cooper and he's responded. The governor oversees the Department of Public Safety, which oversees Highway Patrol. We asked Governor Cooper to respond to dash cam video we obtained through a court order.
Walk in and smile: Leaf plant shop opens in Clayton
CLAYTON, N.C. — Walk in the door and you'll never be able to tell Leaf plant shop is Amy Read's first business. Hundreds of plants line each wall, floor-to-ceiling, in the cozy space. Leaf opened in August at 112 N. Church St. in downtown Clayton, and customers are already captivated.
Police identify attorney killed in murder-suicide at Goldsboro law firm Riddle & Brantley
GOLDSBORO, N.C. — The Goldsboro Police Department has identified the attorney killed Monday afternoon in a murder-suicide at Riddle & Brantley law firm. According to the incident report, attorney Patrick White, 42, of Raleigh, was killed after an argument at the law firm on Spence Avenue in Goldsboro. White...
Family of 3, including baby, survives rollover crash on US 70 in Clayton
CLAYTON, N.C. — Three people, including a baby, are safe Monday after their car overturned on Old U.S. Highway 70. The crash occurred after 1 a.m. near Shotwell Road, close to downtown Clayton,. Although the car flipped, deputies told WRAL News a man, woman and baby were not injured...
I-440 reopens in Raleigh after 4-car crash near Wake Forest Road
RALEIGH, N.C. — A crash on Interstate 440 at Capital Boulevard closed multiple lanes Tuesday, causing heavy delays for the morning commute. The crash was reported before 7 a.m. in the westbound lanes near Exit 10 for Wake Forest Road. The lanes reopened by 8 a.m. Four cars appeared...
