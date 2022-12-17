Read full article on original website
1 Packer Voted to NFL Pro Bowl RosterFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Cut Sammy Watkins Ahead of MNFFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Romeo Doubs Injury Update Has Him Active TonightFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers' Chances to Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Justin Jefferson, Kirk Cousins, and Three Other Vikings Named to 2023 Pro Bowl
Five Vikings players were selected to the 2023 Pro Bowl games: WR Justin Jefferson, QB Kirk Cousins, OLB Za'Darius Smith, TE T.J. Hockenson, and LS Andrew DePaola. Jefferson, Smith, and DePaola are starters. The 11-3 Vikings are one of just six teams with at least five Pro Bowl selections. The...
Steelers Open Raiders Week With Four Injuries
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will have three players held back at the beginning of the week due to injuries as they start preparing for the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 16. Head coach Mike Tomlin addressed the team's injury report heading into the week and mentioned four injuries to...
Marcus Allen Takes Blame for Poor Special Teams Penalty
The Pittsburgh Steelers' defense allowed three points on a drive that was already over due to an unsportsmanlike penalty from inside linebacker Marcus Allen. Allen walked into the Panthers huddle as both teams prepared their punt units and was caught by refs harassing Carolina players on the sideline. He was flagged and the Panthers turned back-to-back sacks into an opportunity for a field goal.
Terry Bradshaw Remembers Franco Harris, Steelers Teammate and Friend
Franco Harris left plenty of plays for people to pick from, and most, in remembering him, would probably choose the one he made as a rookie on Dec. 23, 1972, in Pittsburgh. But that’s not the one Terry Bradshaw wanted to talk about Wednesday morning. His was 93 tackle...
Mike McDaniel December 21 Takeaways
Head coach Mike McDaniel addressed the media before the Miami Dolphins' Wednesday before practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex. Here were the highlights from McDaniel's press conference:. -- First question deals with OC Frank Smith and his role, and McDaniel calls him a tremendous resource and a valuable set...
Bills at Bears Betting Odds: Buffalo Big ‘Windy City’ Favorites?
The Buffalo Bills (11-3) are seeking their sixth consecutive victory Saturday when they travel to the Windy City to face the Chicago Bears (3-11). It will definitely be windy in Chicago on Christmas Eve, with a "bomb cyclone" expected to see winds between 20-30 miles per hour. The conditions definitely...
Dayo Odeyingbo Starting to Flash in Year Two: Film Room
The Indianapolis Colts are coming off of a disastrous two game stretch, as they followed up a 54-19 loss to the Dallas Cowboys by blowing a 33-0 halftime lead to the Minnesota Vikings. While it is hard to spin this into anything positive about the team, I'm going to attempt...
Broncos HC Entering ‘Final Evaluation’ to Save Job per NFL.com
For the first time in three months, the Denver Broncos won a game on U.S. soil, and boy, did they need it. A quality opponent or not, the Broncos took the field on Sunday and handled the Arizona Cardinals in one of their best offensive performances this season. No, that’s...
Analysis: Top NFL teams had lots of close calls in Week 15
Joe Burrow wasn’t satisfied after throwing four touchdown passes in the second half to rally the Bengals to a comeback victory over Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. “Not one of my favorites,” Burrow said when asked how he felt about Cincinnati’s 34-23 victory over Tampa Bay on Sunday. “I mean, it was an exciting game but an ugly one that we were able to pull out and that just goes to show you that teams, like we have, they just find ways to win games. We keep just talking about it and guys just keep stepping up and making big time plays for us.”
NFL Draft Profile: Spencer Rolland, Offensive Tackles, North Carolina Tar Heels
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Jags rule out Walker, Fatukasi for game against Jets. The Jacksonville Jaguars ruled out two defensive starters — linebacker Travon Walker and nose tackle Foley Fatukasi — for Thursday night’s game at the New York Jets.
Bengals Are ‘Pretty Damn Good, Too’
We’ve been over it in the column, and in conversations with Joe Burrow over the past couple of years—the old Bengals (or Bungles, as they were called locally during a pretty low point) are dead and gone. And gone with them is any sort of sky-is-falling, other-shoe-is-dropping mentality.
Cowboys Starter Benched; Open ‘Competition’ for New First-Teamer
The secondary of the Dallas Cowboys looks to be a glaring concern following the 40-34 overtime loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. ... and coordinator Dan Quinn on Monday announced a plan. "The competition is up for that spot,'' Quinn declared. Two starters, Jourdan Lewis and Anthony Brown are gone due...
Wednesday Dolphins Mailbag: Pass Defense, Catching Passes, Chubb, and More
Part 2 of the post-Bills game SI Fan Nation All Dolphins mailbag:. For God’s sake, when is this team gonna use a TE for anything?. Hey there, well, they do use the tight ends to block quite frequently. As for the passing game, I think I’ve reached the point where I’ve given up on the idea of Gesicki, Smythe or Long becoming factors.
Steelers Should Consider Starting Mitch Trubisky Again
PITTSBURGH -- By no means should the Pittsburgh Steelers start a quarterback controversy, and by no means should they hurt the confidence of Kenny Pickett, bu they should consider starting Mitch Trubisk for another week. With the playoffs looming and each game carrying the weight of the season, the Steelers...
Rams Paying Price of Win-Now Moves: Tough Offseason Ahead?
The Los Angeles Rams are on the verge of a major rebuild - a drastic change in the fortunes of a franchise that, coming into the season, looked to still be within that "championship window." The 24-12 loss to the Green Bay Packers on "Monday Night Football" tied them for...
National Sports Personality: Cincinnati Bengals Are The Best Team In The League
CINCINNATI — Colin Cowherd is a big believer in the Cincinnati Bengals. The host of The Herd on FS1 has Zac Taylor's team at No. 1 in his latest "Herd Hierarchy." "I think Cincinnati is the best team in the league," Cowherd said. "I've been on this for seven weeks, situationally best team in football, six-game winning streak. Burrow now has time to throw. He's completing 70% of his throws. I don't see a lot of weaknesses here."
Tank Town: Mark Rypien’s Nephew Came Bearing Gift for Bears
For all their frustration on Sunday, the Bears found themselves with something positive and exciting. They got back the second spot in next year's draft after Denver had taken it back for Seattle. The 25-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles dropped the Bears to 3-11, their seventh straight defeat and...
Dodgers Lose Another Free-Agent Target to Crosstown Rival
The Dodgers are looking for an infielder and an outfielder, and there was a player on the free-agent market who can play both and won a Silver Slugger in 2022. We say "was," though, because Brandon Drury is no longer on the market. Of course, Drury isn't quite the superstar...
Miami Heat Trying To Make Adjustments During Injury-Filled Season
The Miami Heat were without three of their best players in Tuesday's loss to the Chicago Bulls. By now, the Heat have gotten accustomed to playing shorthanded. It seems to be the norm because of so many injuries this season. "It's definitely tough but it's part of the NBA season,"...
Seahawks’ DK Metcalf says NFL officials have stopped talking to him, just flag him
DK Metcalf sees it as an opportunity — to show off his famously chiseled physique. The Seahawks’ 6-foot-4, 235-pound wide receiver with renowned body fat and legendary workout photos knows it’s supposed to be about 14 degrees with a wind chill around zero at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday. That’s where and when Seattle (7-7) will play Christmas Eve at AFC West-champion Kansas City (11-3).
