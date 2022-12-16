NC State landed another key commitment on Tuesday when Washington (DC) St Johns ATH Rohan Davy‍ (5-10, 190 pounds) posted on social media that he was committed to NC State. Davy was originally a Cincinnati commitment but made an official visit to NC State over the weekend. In addition to Cincinnati and State, Davy also held offers from Louisville, Maryland and Pittsburgh among others.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO