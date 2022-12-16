Read full article on original website
COMMIT ALERT: ATH Rohan Davy Commits!
NC State landed another key commitment on Tuesday when Washington (DC) St Johns ATH Rohan Davy (5-10, 190 pounds) posted on social media that he was committed to NC State. Davy was originally a Cincinnati commitment but made an official visit to NC State over the weekend. In addition to Cincinnati and State, Davy also held offers from Louisville, Maryland and Pittsburgh among others.
COMMIT ALERT: CB Terrente Hinton Commits!
NC State added another cornerback to its depth chart today when Hutchinson Community College CB Terrente Hinton announced his commitment to the Wolfpack. Hinton (6-2, 190 pounds) held offers from NC State, Arizona State, Indiana, Appalachian State, and Nichols State, among others. He played in 11 games in 2022, registering 18 tackles for loss, one sack, and one interception.
COMMIT ALERT: ODU Transfer DB Robert Kennedy Commits!
NC State added depth to its secondary today when redshirt junior Old Dominion DB Robert Kennedy (5-10, 185 pounds) announced his commitment to the Wolfpack. Kennedy was in on 804 snaps for Old Dominion this season and earned an overall defensive grade of 73.2. He had a 78.0 grade for tackling and 73.5 grade in run defense.
POSTGAME HOOPS TALK: Clemson
Here is our postgame podcast looking back at NC State's 77-59 home win over Clemson.
IPS IN 5: Steve Williams Talks NC State Football Recruiting And The Huge Weekend
Today we talk NC State football recruiting with IPS guru Steve Williams, who shares his thoughts on the big recruiting weekend for the Wolfpack and much more!
COMMIT ALERT: Oregon OL Dawson Jaramillo Commits!
Redshirt junior OL Dawson Jaramillo (6-5, 300 pounds) just announced that he will be transferring from Oregon to NC State. Jaramillo had a prior relationship with newly-hired OL coach Garett Tujague and that, combined with his weekend official visit to NC State, sealed the deal. He confirmed via text message.
Dacari Collins: "I'm Ready To Rock"
Clemson wide receiver transfer Dacari Collins discusses his NC State commitment with Inside Pack Sports.
IPS IN 5: What Has Been Missing From The Transfer Portal Action
Today we talk NC State football recruiting and quarterback recruiting in the transfer portal for NC State. Why has it been so quiet?
