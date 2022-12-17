READING, Pa. - A longstanding holiday tradition for those living near Reading's Pagoda will return this year, although with a new twist. For decades, families in the surrounding area could look forward to watching the Pagoda's lights flash off and on at 9pm on Christmas Eve. The annual custom served as both a reminder for children to get to bed ahead of Santa's eventual arrival, as well as a beacon to guide his sleigh.

