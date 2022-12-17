ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Olivet holds 'Christmas on Clinton' party

READING, Pa. – The Olivet Boys & Girls Club was celebrating the spirit of the season Wednesday night. The club held its "Christmas on Clinton Street" party. Kids were given bags to take home with some new clothes for the holidays. Olivet also gave out some toys and a...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Workers from other municipalities help raise the roof in South Manheim Twp.

AUBURN — Workers from five southern Schuylkill townships pitched in Tuesday and helped South Manheim Twp. put up roof trusses on a new garage. “They worked together,” said Jack Brennan, who chairs the South Manheim board of supervisors. “It was just like an Amish barn raising.”. Roadmaster...
AUBURN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Fast-casual restaurant chain to continue Lehigh Valley expansion with Bethlehem area outpost

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - A fast-casual restaurant chain is expanding rapidly in the Lehigh Valley. Wingstop, known for its cooked-to-order classic and boneless chicken wings and chicken tenders, is expected to open its newest area location - its third within the past few months - in the first quarter of 2023 in the Bethlehem Square, 3926 Linden St., Bethlehem Township.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Pagoda lights tradition carries on in honor of beloved volunteer

READING, Pa. - Elisha Rampolla-Pavlick remembers the tradition well. In fact, her father Charlie Rampolla was the man behind flashing the Pagoda lights on Christmas Eve for many years, sometimes even bringing his family along to take part in the beloved annual event. "I'd see him down there, and then...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Masked robbers hold up Cumru Twp. credit union

CUMRU TWP., Pa. - Police said two robbers entered the Members First Federal Credit Union on East Lancaster Avenue in Cumru Township around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday. "It appears they were Black males all dressed in black with hooded jackets and face masks that were all dark in color," said Cumru Township Police Lt. George Kuriger.
CUMRU TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Free 'Christmas Cuts for Kids' and 'Holiday Gift Shop' events underway in Reading

READING, Pa. - Tonight, kids in Reading are receiving "Christmas cuts." It's one of several events underway at the Reading Rec Center at 320 S. Third Street. "We'll have different barbers, stylists, different people from the community," explained Tillman Sims of TLC Fore Reading. "Special characters will be visiting -- lots of kids, lots of fun."
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

69 News Berks Edition at 5:30 - Shoppers hit the stores in Berks

With Christmas just days away and storms set to hit tomorrow, stores are packed with shoppers today. Grace Griffaton will have more. The city of Reading is bringing back a holiday tradition with an eye toward honoring one of the men who kept it alive for decades. Details at 5:30.
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bethlehem Twp. rejects Harvey's Corner plan with Wawa

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – The Bethlehem Township Board of Commissioners denied plans for a proposed Freemansburg Avenue complex Monday night at the municipal building. The vote was 4-1. The proposal, offered by Wagner Enterprises, calls for a Wawa convenience and gas store; a Fidelity bank; and two, eight-unit garden-style apartment buildings totaling 16 units at 4900 Freemansburg Ave.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Regional bank opening new branch at former Bank of America building in Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A bank with deep Pennsylvania roots is expanding its footprint in the region. First Keystone Community Bank, offering innovative financial solutions for individuals and businesses, is planning to open a new full-service branch in the first quarter of 2023 at 1503 Linden St. in Bethlehem, according to Cheryl Wynings, First Keystone's executive administrative assistant.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Car, pickup truck crash in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police are investigating a crash involving a car and pickup truck. It happened around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at North Main and West Highland streets. The car and truck sustained front end damage. Officials have not said if anyone was hurt or what may have led to...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Christmas Eve tradition at Reading's Pagoda returns with a twist

READING, Pa. - A longstanding holiday tradition for those living near Reading's Pagoda will return this year, although with a new twist. For decades, families in the surrounding area could look forward to watching the Pagoda's lights flash off and on at 9pm on Christmas Eve. The annual custom served as both a reminder for children to get to bed ahead of Santa's eventual arrival, as well as a beacon to guide his sleigh.
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Philadelphia man shot by police in gunfight at KOP

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. - A Philadelphia man is facing serious charges and recovering from wounds after getting in a gunfight with police. Police say Andrew Wiley, 27, fired his gun at an officer at King of Prussia Mall on Sunday. The officer fired back. Upper Merion Police Chief Thomas...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Zeigler seeks full term as Carbon County sheriff in May primary

Carbon County Sheriff Daniel G. Zeigler, who is fulfilling the unexpired term of retired Sheriff Anthony Harvilla, has announced he will seek the Republican nomination in the May 16 primary for a full four-year term. Zeigler, who was sworn-in on Jan. 10 by Judge Joseph J. Matika, said in a...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Port Clinton Hotel reopens after being struck by tractor-trailer

PORT CLINTON, Pa. – The open flag is back out front at the Port Clinton Hotel just days after a tractor-trailer slammed into the building. Surveillance video from the porch captured it around 4 a.m. on Saturday. The owner said the tractor-trailer took out the front porch and the...
PORT CLINTON, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy