Olivet holds 'Christmas on Clinton' party
READING, Pa. – The Olivet Boys & Girls Club was celebrating the spirit of the season Wednesday night. The club held its "Christmas on Clinton Street" party. Kids were given bags to take home with some new clothes for the holidays. Olivet also gave out some toys and a...
Workers from other municipalities help raise the roof in South Manheim Twp.
AUBURN — Workers from five southern Schuylkill townships pitched in Tuesday and helped South Manheim Twp. put up roof trusses on a new garage. “They worked together,” said Jack Brennan, who chairs the South Manheim board of supervisors. “It was just like an Amish barn raising.”. Roadmaster...
Fast-casual restaurant chain to continue Lehigh Valley expansion with Bethlehem area outpost
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - A fast-casual restaurant chain is expanding rapidly in the Lehigh Valley. Wingstop, known for its cooked-to-order classic and boneless chicken wings and chicken tenders, is expected to open its newest area location - its third within the past few months - in the first quarter of 2023 in the Bethlehem Square, 3926 Linden St., Bethlehem Township.
Pagoda lights tradition carries on in honor of beloved volunteer
READING, Pa. - Elisha Rampolla-Pavlick remembers the tradition well. In fact, her father Charlie Rampolla was the man behind flashing the Pagoda lights on Christmas Eve for many years, sometimes even bringing his family along to take part in the beloved annual event. "I'd see him down there, and then...
Christmas display at Palmer Twp. man's house might give Clark Griswold a run for his money
PALMER TWP., Pa. - It's always nice to drive through a neighborhood and see that one house that really takes holiday lighting to the next level. But one man in Palmer Township does so much, folks actually travel hours out of their way to see it. Many decorate their homes...
Masked robbers hold up Cumru Twp. credit union
CUMRU TWP., Pa. - Police said two robbers entered the Members First Federal Credit Union on East Lancaster Avenue in Cumru Township around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday. "It appears they were Black males all dressed in black with hooded jackets and face masks that were all dark in color," said Cumru Township Police Lt. George Kuriger.
Free 'Christmas Cuts for Kids' and 'Holiday Gift Shop' events underway in Reading
READING, Pa. - Tonight, kids in Reading are receiving "Christmas cuts." It's one of several events underway at the Reading Rec Center at 320 S. Third Street. "We'll have different barbers, stylists, different people from the community," explained Tillman Sims of TLC Fore Reading. "Special characters will be visiting -- lots of kids, lots of fun."
69 News Berks Edition at 5:30 - Shoppers hit the stores in Berks
With Christmas just days away and storms set to hit tomorrow, stores are packed with shoppers today. Grace Griffaton will have more. The city of Reading is bringing back a holiday tradition with an eye toward honoring one of the men who kept it alive for decades. Details at 5:30.
Shoppers pack stores for last-minute gifts ahead of wet weather
SPRING TWP., Pa. – Wednesday was the calm before the storm, though it may not have felt calm if you headed to the stores to do those holiday errands. A lot of folks said they were trying to get things done before the wet weather arrives. 69 News spoke...
Bethlehem Twp. rejects Harvey's Corner plan with Wawa
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – The Bethlehem Township Board of Commissioners denied plans for a proposed Freemansburg Avenue complex Monday night at the municipal building. The vote was 4-1. The proposal, offered by Wagner Enterprises, calls for a Wawa convenience and gas store; a Fidelity bank; and two, eight-unit garden-style apartment buildings totaling 16 units at 4900 Freemansburg Ave.
North Coventry carnival offers lights, rides through Jan. 1
N. COVENTRY TWP., Pa. – It is a winter wonderland inside the Carnival of Lights in North Coventry Township. From food to games, organizers said it is the biggest event of the year at the Norco Fire Company. In its third year, the carnival has more lights, rides and...
Allentown Police remind residents to stay alert, as number of thefts from vehicles rise
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Abraham Garcia is one of millions buying last-minute Christmas gifts. "Do you leave it in your car overnight?" I asked. "No," he said. "Because I'm afraid people are going to break in and steal it." It's a very real fear. Using FBI statistics, security company Vivint shows...
New restaurant serving up Latin American specialties at renovated banquet hall in Easton
EASTON, Pa. - A restaurant specializing in cuisines from various Latin American countries has brought new life to a longstanding property on Easton's South Side. Mi Casa Restaurante, offering authentic dishes from Honduras, El Salvador, Mexico and Colombia, held a grand opening Dec. 10 at 270 E. Kleinhans St. For...
Regional bank opening new branch at former Bank of America building in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A bank with deep Pennsylvania roots is expanding its footprint in the region. First Keystone Community Bank, offering innovative financial solutions for individuals and businesses, is planning to open a new full-service branch in the first quarter of 2023 at 1503 Linden St. in Bethlehem, according to Cheryl Wynings, First Keystone's executive administrative assistant.
Car, pickup truck crash in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police are investigating a crash involving a car and pickup truck. It happened around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at North Main and West Highland streets. The car and truck sustained front end damage. Officials have not said if anyone was hurt or what may have led to...
Central Berks Police looking to ID individuals in two attempted break-ins at gun shop
OLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa.- The Central Berks Regional Police are releasing video of two attempted break-ins at a gun shop in Oley Township. Both attempts happened within days of each other. Investigators say they believe the same group is involved. "With the youth today, it seems like firearms are more of...
Christmas Eve tradition at Reading's Pagoda returns with a twist
READING, Pa. - A longstanding holiday tradition for those living near Reading's Pagoda will return this year, although with a new twist. For decades, families in the surrounding area could look forward to watching the Pagoda's lights flash off and on at 9pm on Christmas Eve. The annual custom served as both a reminder for children to get to bed ahead of Santa's eventual arrival, as well as a beacon to guide his sleigh.
Philadelphia man shot by police in gunfight at KOP
KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. - A Philadelphia man is facing serious charges and recovering from wounds after getting in a gunfight with police. Police say Andrew Wiley, 27, fired his gun at an officer at King of Prussia Mall on Sunday. The officer fired back. Upper Merion Police Chief Thomas...
Zeigler seeks full term as Carbon County sheriff in May primary
Carbon County Sheriff Daniel G. Zeigler, who is fulfilling the unexpired term of retired Sheriff Anthony Harvilla, has announced he will seek the Republican nomination in the May 16 primary for a full four-year term. Zeigler, who was sworn-in on Jan. 10 by Judge Joseph J. Matika, said in a...
Port Clinton Hotel reopens after being struck by tractor-trailer
PORT CLINTON, Pa. – The open flag is back out front at the Port Clinton Hotel just days after a tractor-trailer slammed into the building. Surveillance video from the porch captured it around 4 a.m. on Saturday. The owner said the tractor-trailer took out the front porch and the...
