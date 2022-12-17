2 killed in separate Allen Parish crashes 45 minutes apart, including truck driver hit when poles came loose from trailer

Read full article on original website
Related
Sulphur Police announce additional arrest in Carlton St. drive-by shooting
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The Sulphur Police Department has made an additional arrest in reference to a Dec. 14 drive-by shooting incident on Carlton St. Courvoisier Jaquintin Mott, 20, was arrested after being accused of assault by drive-by shooting and aggravated property damage. No one was injured in the shooting...
Port Barre Police on scene of train crash; no injuries reported
Port Barre Police are currently on scene of a train crash involving an 18-wheeler on McCormick Drive, just off US 190.
Funeral procession of 18-wheelers drive through DeRidder in honor of truck driver
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - A convoy of 18-wheelers made their way through DeRidder on Monday, Dec. 19 as part of the funeral procession for a truck driver who died in a fatal accident on Hwy 112. The funeral procession for Katlin Wayne Powell was led by the same blue truck...
Crowley police unit totaled in crash
A Crowley police unit was involved in an crash Tuesday morning in Rayne that left the vehicle totaled.
Vernon Parish man arrested for failing to pay for over $24,000 worth of timber
VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - According to the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF), a Vernon Parish man was arrested for failing to pay for over $24,000 worth of timber in the parish. James Travis Johnson, 48, was charged with one count of harvest of forest products/failure to remit...
SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 19, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 19, 2022. Marcy Elizabeth Jones, 33, Sulphur: Theft under $5,000; burglary; theft of a firearm. Allen Keith Miller, 58, Sulphur: Failure to possess a license for home improvements; theft under $25,000. Berry Lett Carter, 58, Lake Charles: Possession...
Three arrested for local armed robbery
Police said on December 21, 2022, the suspects responsible for the armed robbery were located and three suspects were arrested.
University Parkway apartment unit destroyed in fire
Leesville, LA (KPLC) - An apartment unit on University Parkway engulfed in flames due to a grease fire, according to Today’s Country 105.7. The Leesville Fire Department responded at 9:00 p.m. Sunday evening, and fully extinguished the blaze by 11:00 p.m. The apartment unit, along with neighboring units were...
Louisiana Driver Killed in Crash Involving an 18-Wheeler on LA 12 After Being Struck by Utility Pole. Allen Parish, Louisiana – A Louisiana Driver was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Allen Parish, Louisiana, on December 16, 2022, after a 1991 Peterbilt truck failed to stop in time and struck a 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe that had stopped to make a left turn. Powell was properly secured in the vehicle, but was fatally injured in the crash and declared deceased at the scene.
Houston teen arrested in connection with 3 Lake Charles armed robberies
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Houston juvenile has been arrested in connection to three armed robberies of businesses in Lake Charles, according to the Lake Charles Police Department. The armed robberies took place on November 28, December 5, and December 9, 2022, at businesses located on Gerstner Memorial Drive,...
Three sentenced in severe abuse of 7-year-old in Vernon Parish
VERNON PARISH, LA (Today’s Country 105.7) - Three individuals who were found guilty in October 2022 of what Vernon Parish Sheriff Sam Craft called “the worst case of child abuse” he’d ever seen in the parish received their sentences on Tuesday, Dec. 20, according to the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office.
City of DeRidder releases update on broken water line
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - A broken water line cause by a tree falling has left many in west DeRidder without water. The City of DeRidder issued a statement regarding the status of the repairs:. We were unable to make a repair to the existing line. The city has entered an...
Stolen truck found abandoned in Newton County
Newton County Precinct 4 Constable Matt Wonders says a stolen vehicle has been found abandoned in the southern end of the county. According to Wonders, the late model Dodge Ram pickup truck was recently reported stolen out of Hardin County, and on Friday night it was discovered stashed in a wooded area in the Deweyville/Indian Lake area.
Toddler found wandering in Lafayette hotel, covered in feces
A toddler was found alone Tuesday wandering the hallways of a Lafayette hotel
Westlake man accused of federal hunting violation
Holly Beach, LA (KPLC) - A Westlake man and two others have been accused of hunting migratory game birds over a baited area in Cameron Parish, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF). Agents received an anonymous tip regarding the federal hunting charge in November saying that...
DeRidder man killed in Allen Parish crash
Louisiana State Police say they investigated two separate fatal accidents in Allen Parish on Friday, one of which left a DeRidder man dead. Troopers say at about 2:00 Friday afternoon 31-year-old Katlin Wayne Powell was driving an 18-wheeler that was hauling utility poles when he had to suddenly brake to avoid a car slowing down in front of him. According to troopers, the utility poles slid forward and crashed into the cab of the truck, resulting in Powell’s death.
Pineville man sentenced to over 22 years in prison for theft
A Pineville man has been sentenced for the burglary of two firearms stores in Benton and Youngsville, Louisiana, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced.
Teenage pedestrian dies after being hit by off-duty police officer last month
Westlake, LA (KPLC) - A teenager has died after being struck while crossing Westwood Road last month. Aiden Shotwell, a freshman at Westlake High School, was 14 years old. An off-duty Westlake police officer hit Aiden on Nov. 12. Aiden was attempting to cross Westwood Road (La. 378), just south of Phillips Road.
Lafayette duplex caught fire, firefighters respond to South Pierce St.
Lafayette Fire Department responded to a residential fire Saturday evening.
DeQuincy Police Chief Casey Whitehead resigns
DeQuincy, LA (KPLC) - Police Chief Casey Whitehead has submitted his resignation, according to the DeQuincy Police Department. The department said Chief Whitehead voluntarily submitted his resignation on Dec. 1, after receiving a job opportunity at a company. Mayor Riley Smith said Chief Whitehead did a wonderful job for the...
