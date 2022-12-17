ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13News Now

FOUND: Missing Norfolk man located, according to police

NORFOLK, Va. — UPDATE: Police tweeted on Wednesday morning that Keyser had been found safe. A man Norfolk police say may be in need of medical attention was missing Tuesday. According to the Norfolk Police Dept., 56-year-old Robert Keyser was last seen in the 800 block of 37th Street around 11 a.m.
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Norfolk police search for missing man with dementia

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police officers are trying to find a missing man who they say has dementia. Melvin Bazemore was last seen in the Sentara Norfolk General Hospital area around 1:20 a.m. Tuesday. He's 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs about 185 lbs and has a beard, short...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Mother charged after 5-year-old’s death in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The mother of a 5-year-old boy who died this week in Portsmouth faces multiple charges, including second-degree murder, child neglect and child cruelty, after she admitted he’d been around fentanyl and crack cocaine the night before. Police announced Kara Faulkner’s arrest on Wednesday morning....
PORTSMOUTH, VA
13News Now

High-speed chase in North Carolina ends with arrest of Portsmouth murder suspects

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Deputies in North Carolina said a police pursuit ended with the arrest of two men suspected of a homicide earlier this month in Portsmouth. According to the Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office, deputies were alerted to a pursuit that began in neighboring Camden County shortly after 4:30 on Saturday, December 17. A black truck reportedly had nearly struck a Camden County Sheriff's deputy as it was leaving the parking lot of a convenience store. The suspects inside the truck had allegedly just stolen items from the store.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Man arrested following bank robbery in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A man has been arrested following a bank robbery Saturday morning in Virginia Beach. According to police, a man entered the Wells Fargo, located at 125 Independence Blvd, on Dec. 17 around 9:06 a.m. Police say the man displayed a note demanding money before fleeing. VBPD detectives were able to […]
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

School bus involved in crash on Lynnhaven Road in Virginia Beach

A Virginia Beach City Public Schools school bus and a truck were involved in a crash Wednesday morning in Virginia Beach. Read more: https://bit.ly/3WShfV1. School bus involved in crash on Lynnhaven Road in …. A Virginia Beach City Public Schools school bus and a truck were involved in a crash...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

2 displaced after fire on Towanda Road in Virginia Beach

No injuries were reported but two people are displaced after a fire early Wednesday morning on Towanda Road in the Indian River Estates area of Virginia Beach. Read more: https://bit.ly/3Wh7MGz. 2 displaced after fire on Towanda Road in Virginia …. No injuries were reported but two people are displaced after...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Patrick Henry Mall Dillard's robbery suspect identified

He was identified as 39-year-old Adam Michael Murphy, who is believed to be involved in thefts from other department stores in the area. Read more: https://bit.ly/3FGzXrp. Patrick Henry Mall Dillard’s robbery suspect identified. He was identified as 39-year-old Adam Michael Murphy, who is believed to be involved in thefts...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Police: 1 dead after crash on Church Street in Elizabeth City

One person is dead following a Sunday evening crash on Church Street in Elizabeth City, the North Carolina Highway Patrol said. Read more: https://bit.ly/3VaZ5ML. Police: 1 dead after crash on Church Street in Elizabeth …. One person is dead following a Sunday evening crash on Church Street in Elizabeth City,...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
WAVY News 10

Police: Pursuit through several Hampton Roads cities ends in crash, arrest

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – A man police had been trying to stop Saturday in Chesapeake for expired tags faces additional charges after not stopping and driving through Norfolk and into Hampton before crashing and being taken into custody, Chesapeake Police said. Demonte Lassiter, 28, faces felony charges in connection...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
13News Now

13News Now

Norfolk, VA
33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Norfolk local news

 https://www.13newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy