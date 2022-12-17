Read full article on original website
FOUND: Missing Norfolk man located, according to police
NORFOLK, Va. — UPDATE: Police tweeted on Wednesday morning that Keyser had been found safe. A man Norfolk police say may be in need of medical attention was missing Tuesday. According to the Norfolk Police Dept., 56-year-old Robert Keyser was last seen in the 800 block of 37th Street around 11 a.m.
Norfolk police search for missing man with dementia
NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police officers are trying to find a missing man who they say has dementia. Melvin Bazemore was last seen in the Sentara Norfolk General Hospital area around 1:20 a.m. Tuesday. He's 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs about 185 lbs and has a beard, short...
Death investigation underway in Portsmouth after police find male dead
According to a tweet from the police department, they are conducting a death investigation at the 100 block of Sykes Ave.
2 men wanted in Portsmouth homicide arrested after pursuit in Pasquotank Co.
The Pasquotank Sheriff's Office has arrested two men that were wanted in Portsmouth for a fatal shooting.
Mother charged after 5-year-old’s death in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The mother of a 5-year-old boy who died this week in Portsmouth faces multiple charges, including second-degree murder, child neglect and child cruelty, after she admitted he’d been around fentanyl and crack cocaine the night before. Police announced Kara Faulkner’s arrest on Wednesday morning....
Family of victim in 7-Eleven shooting in Newport News continues searching for answers
Susan's son, Logan Thomas, was one of the two men fatally shot on the night of June 15. She says her son worked hard and never failed to keep her busy.
High-speed chase in North Carolina ends with arrest of Portsmouth murder suspects
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Deputies in North Carolina said a police pursuit ended with the arrest of two men suspected of a homicide earlier this month in Portsmouth. According to the Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office, deputies were alerted to a pursuit that began in neighboring Camden County shortly after 4:30 on Saturday, December 17. A black truck reportedly had nearly struck a Camden County Sheriff's deputy as it was leaving the parking lot of a convenience store. The suspects inside the truck had allegedly just stolen items from the store.
Man arrested following bank robbery in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A man has been arrested following a bank robbery Saturday morning in Virginia Beach. According to police, a man entered the Wells Fargo, located at 125 Independence Blvd, on Dec. 17 around 9:06 a.m. Police say the man displayed a note demanding money before fleeing. VBPD detectives were able to […]
School bus involved in crash on Lynnhaven Road in Virginia Beach
A Virginia Beach City Public Schools school bus and a truck were involved in a crash Wednesday morning in Virginia Beach. Read more: https://bit.ly/3WShfV1. School bus involved in crash on Lynnhaven Road in …. A Virginia Beach City Public Schools school bus and a truck were involved in a crash...
Chesapeake police investigate jewelry store robbery at Greenbrier Mall
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Two men robbed a jewelry store at the Greenbrier Mall in Chesapeake Wednesday evening. Police said they got a report of gunshots heard inside the mall just before 5:45 p.m. with people running outside; however, police said no shots were fired. They said the noise was from the suspects smashing a jewelry case.
2 displaced after fire on Towanda Road in Virginia Beach
No injuries were reported but two people are displaced after a fire early Wednesday morning on Towanda Road in the Indian River Estates area of Virginia Beach. Read more: https://bit.ly/3Wh7MGz. 2 displaced after fire on Towanda Road in Virginia …. No injuries were reported but two people are displaced after...
36-year-old man charged in deadly 2021 Suffolk shooting, police say
A man is facing charges related to a shooting that killed another person in Suffolk last year. On Dec. 10, 2021, Jermaine Brock was shot on Beech Street. He later died at the hospital.
Patrick Henry Mall Dillard's robbery suspect identified
He was identified as 39-year-old Adam Michael Murphy, who is believed to be involved in thefts from other department stores in the area. Read more: https://bit.ly/3FGzXrp. Patrick Henry Mall Dillard’s robbery suspect identified. He was identified as 39-year-old Adam Michael Murphy, who is believed to be involved in thefts...
Police respond to deadly motorcycle crash in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police in Virginia Beach are responding to a deadly motorcycle crash Wednesday evening. The accident happened in the 800 block of Lynnhaven Drive, according to a tweet from VBPD. That's near Lynnhaven Mall. As of 5:45 p.m., police are asking the community to avoid this...
Elizabeth City man airlifted to Norfolk after shooting
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Medics airlifted a man to Norfolk after he was shot in Elizabeth City overnight Tuesday. According to the Elizabeth City Police Department, 47-year-old Mark Graham was found with a gunshot wound in the 400 block of Kristin Street around 4 a.m. That's the same block...
Families of deadly I-64 bus crash victims frustrated with lack of communication
Family members are looking for answers more than four days after a crash between a bus and semi on I-64 killed three people.
Man arrested, more than a year after deadly shooting in Suffolk
SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk police arrested a man for a homicide that happened just over a year ago. According to the Suffolk Police Dept., 36-year-old Jorge Rufino Williams III of Hampton was taken into custody Tuesday in connection with the death of 35-year-old Jermaine Orlando Brock. Brock was shot...
Police: 1 dead after crash on Church Street in Elizabeth City
One person is dead following a Sunday evening crash on Church Street in Elizabeth City, the North Carolina Highway Patrol said. Read more: https://bit.ly/3VaZ5ML. Police: 1 dead after crash on Church Street in Elizabeth …. One person is dead following a Sunday evening crash on Church Street in Elizabeth City,...
Police: Pursuit through several Hampton Roads cities ends in crash, arrest
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – A man police had been trying to stop Saturday in Chesapeake for expired tags faces additional charges after not stopping and driving through Norfolk and into Hampton before crashing and being taken into custody, Chesapeake Police said. Demonte Lassiter, 28, faces felony charges in connection...
Deadly Newport News police shooting now shifts to wrongful death lawsuit
The fatal 2019 shooting of a man in his home that resulted in a manslaughter conviction for a police sergeant is now at the center of a $13.5 million lawsuit.
