Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wvsportsnow.com
Farrell Files: West Virginia Football Put Together Solid Recruiting Class
Welcome to the Early Signing Period and things could be a whole lot worse for West Virginia. So this latest Farrell Files WVU is about the positive. — First off this looks like it will be a very solid class. Keep in mind Neal Brown was on the hot seat most of the season, has one more year to figure it out and all of that is bad for recruiting. Yet here we are. West Virginia has a consensus top 30 class and that’s honestly always the goal range each season with geographical disadvantages. What’s most impressive about the class is not the top, but the bottom. There are no bad reaches I can see here. There are a few projects for sure and some intriguing characters like their latest commit RB DJ Oliver, who is a massive back that fits only in certain schemes. But what this class lacks in elite top end talent depth it also lacks in fillers and future scout team players. I like that.
wvsportsnow.com
Former WVU HC Dana Holgorsen, Houston Flips 4-Star DL Justin Benton Away from West Virginia
Despite a day that went mostly according to plan for West Virginia, the Mountaineers did suffer one major blow on National Signing Day. Justin Benton, who had been committed to WVU since June and visited with defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley less than two weeks ago, flipped and signed with Houston. This means former WVU head coach Dana Holgorsen was able to poach a big recruit away from his old team, doing so as he brings the Cougars into the Big 12. He made an official visit to Houston on Dec. 18th, just two days prior to switching on National Signing Day.
wvsportsnow.com
2023 3-Star RB Jahiem White Signs National Letter of Intent with WVU
The first commitment in the class of 2023 for West Virginia, consensus three-star running back Jaheim White (5-foot-9, 187-pounds), has signed his national letter of intent to play at West Virginia. White committed to West Virginia over a year ago, back on December 13, 2021, making him the first commitment...
wvsportsnow.com
WVU Adds University High School Product 2023 3-Star LB Noah Braham
West Virginia’s lone in-state recruit and son of WVU Hall of Fame offensive lineman Rich Braham, Noah Braham (6-foot-3, 215-pounds) has signed his national letter of intent to his father’s school. Braham is a consensus three-star edge rusher and ranked as a top three recruit in the state...
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia Football Signs 2023 3-Star Edge Oryend Fisher
2023 edge rusher Oryend Fisher (6-foot-6, 210-pounds), the No. 1 player in the state of Kentucky according to On3, has signed his national letter of intent for West Virginia. Fisher is a consensus three-star recruit despite being ranked the top player in his state by On3. He is also a top 10 player in his state by Rivals (No. 7) but ESPN (No. 11) and 247Sports (No. 13) have him just outside that ranking.
wvsportsnow.com
It’s Official: 4-Star Rodney Gallagher Signs, Leads West Virginia’s 2023 Class
West Virginia’s top recruit in the class of 2023, wide receiver Rodney Gallagher (5-foot-10, 160-pounds) has signed his national letter of intent for West Virginia. Gallagher is a consensus four-star recruit on all four major recruiting outlets ESPN, 247Sports, Rivals and On3. He committed to West Virginia back on May 25 of this past year.
wvsportsnow.com
2023 4-Star DE Zachariah Keith Joins West Virginia Football
Four-star defensive end Zachariah Keith (6-foot-5, 250-pounds) has signed his national letter of intent to play at West Virginia. He’s a recent commitment, committing a few weeks ago on December 4. Keith is rated as a four-star by On3, but the other three major outlets – 247Sports, ESPN and...
wvsportsnow.com
Neal Brown Doesn’t Plan to Add Transfer QB, Sticking with Greene and Marchiol
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia head coach Neal Brown mentioned that his program won’t add a quarterback from the Transfer Portal during his National Signing Day press conference on Wednesday afternoon. Brown said quarterbacks Garrett Greene and Nicco Marchiol will compete with each other during the spring. “We’re...
wvsportsnow.com
Live Coverage: Class of 2023 National Letter of Intent Signing Day
The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. Today’s notebook features news covering the National Early Signing Day. Update (2:30 PM) – Will 2023 4-Star CB Prospect Amare Snowden Pick Mountaineers?. Update (1:30 PM) – After considering WVU among...
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia’s 3-Star OL Commit Nick Krahe Announces Plans to Sign with Mountaineers
West Virginia expects offensive line three-star offensive lineman Nick Krahe to be a big part of the program’s future. The first step to getting him on the field for the Mountaineers will take place tomorrow. Krahe announced on Twitter Tuesday morning that he will sign his national letter of...
wvsportsnow.com
2023 3-Star Edge Oryend Fisher Confirms Commitment, to Sign with WVU
While most of the focus has been on West Virginia’s offensive recruits, WVU has a three-star edge rusher as part of the 2023 class. Oryend Fisher reaffirmed his commitment to the Mountaineers late Monday night by tweeting that he will sign his national letter of intent on the National Early Signing Day on Wednesday afternoon at 2 pm EST. Fisher will sign at Great Crossing High School and is welcoming to anyone who wants to stop by to watch him enter the next stage of his life and career.
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: WVU HC Neal Brown Recaps National Signing Day
During National Signing Day, WVU head coach Neal Brown met with the media to discuss the busy day of recruiting. West Virginia signed 17 players during the first few hours on Wednesday’s early period. Brown talks on the signees and the process of recruiting this class.
wvsportsnow.com
Highly Coveted 2023 4-Star CB Target Amare Snowden Places WVU in Top 5
A highly coveted recruit placing West Virginia among his top choices only a couple days removed from visiting is a good sign for the program. Four-star cornerback prospect Amare Snowden unveiled his current top five schools, including WVU in a group that also lists Cincinnati, Colorado, Wisconsin and Howard. Snowden,...
wvsportsnow.com
WVU QB Commit Sean Boyle Publicizes When, Where He Will Sign with Mountaineers
West Virginia’s lone quarterback commit in the 2023 recruiting class will sign with the Mountaineers this week. Boyle tweeted on Monday that he will sign with WVU at noon on the National Early Signing Day period on Wednesday. He will be live at Charlotte Catholic High School when signing his national letter of intent.
wvsportsnow.com
WVU RB Commit Jahiem White to Hold Signing Day Ceremony on Wednesday
Running back Jahiem White has always stayed true to his commitment to West Virginia. And he will make that commitment official when he signs his national letter of intent. White announced his plans to put pen to paper at 4 pm on Wednesday evening. He tweeted an image of himself putting on a WVU hat with “51 hours and counting” and the address of where he will be located added to the tweet.
wvsportsnow.com
WVU OL Chris Mayo Enters Transfer Portal
West Virginia offensive lineman Chris Mayo joins the long list of Mountaineers in the Transfer Portal. National college football analyst Mike Farrell, who works with us within the Sports Now family of networks, was the first to break the news. Mayo, a redshirt freshman, should have many years of eligibility remaining in his college career.
wvsportsnow.com
3 Takeaways from WVU Basketball’s Win Over Buffalo
In the midst of an off night playing wise, West Virginia held Buffalo off in the late stages of Sunday’s game. Let’s take a look at three takeaways from the game. Despite not playing, WVU F Emmitt Matthews proved that he very well be the most valuable piece for this West Virginia team. Matthews missed the Buffalo game due to a left knee injury he sustained in the UAB game on Dec. 10. Through 10 games, Matthews is averaging 10.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists. The Tacoma, Wa. native has improved his shot, recording 47 percent from the field, 48 percent from three and 90 percent from the free throw line.
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia Top Commit Rodney Gallagher Announces Exact Time He Will Sign
West Virginia fans were offered a sense of relief when top commit Rodney Gallagher reiterated his intentions to be a Mountaineer recently. Gallagher has now pinpointed an exact time that he will make it official. The four-star product, who will be joining WVU as a receiver after also spending time...
wvsportsnow.com
Asti: Ranking West Virginia Football’s Key Losses, Impact on 2023
It’s been an off-season of only subtraction for the Mountaineers to this point. From losing more players to the Transfer Portal than any other Big 12 program, to offensive coordinator Graham Harrell leaving to accept the same role at Purdue, fans are left wondering what the 2023 team will look like.
wvsportsnow.com
2023 3-Star WR Elijah Caldwell Decommits from West Virginia
2023 3-star wide receiver Elijah Caldwell decommitted from West Virginia on Monday afternoon just two days from the National Early Signing Day period. Caldwell made his announcement on social media. “After praying and speaking about my decision with my parents and coaches, I have decided to de-commit from West Virginia...
Comments / 0