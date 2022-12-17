Welcome to the Early Signing Period and things could be a whole lot worse for West Virginia. So this latest Farrell Files WVU is about the positive. — First off this looks like it will be a very solid class. Keep in mind Neal Brown was on the hot seat most of the season, has one more year to figure it out and all of that is bad for recruiting. Yet here we are. West Virginia has a consensus top 30 class and that’s honestly always the goal range each season with geographical disadvantages. What’s most impressive about the class is not the top, but the bottom. There are no bad reaches I can see here. There are a few projects for sure and some intriguing characters like their latest commit RB DJ Oliver, who is a massive back that fits only in certain schemes. But what this class lacks in elite top end talent depth it also lacks in fillers and future scout team players. I like that.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 20 HOURS AGO