Wise County, VA

Roundup: West Ridge scores win over Sullivan East at Holiday Hoops

BRISTOL — An aggressive West Ridge team finished with 20 more free throws in taking a 61-55 over Sullivan East in Wednesday’s early game of the Doc Maples Holiday Hoops at Viking Hall. Alexis Hood was the leading scorer for the Lady Wolves with 17 points, while Fallon...
BLUFF CITY, TN
Lady Cyclones earn win in South Carolina tourney

HILTON HEAD, S.C. — Elizabethton’s girls knocked off a red-hot Georgia team Tuesday. Lina Lyon and Marlee Mathena combined for 29 points as the Lady Cyclones ended White County’s 12-game winning streak with a 63-49 decision during a holiday tournament.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
ETSU women tie non-conference mark with win over Longwood

The East Tennessee State women’s basketball team was looking to tie a program-best 11th nonconference win in a season Tuesday night, but Longwood was determined not to make it easy. After a hotly contested first half, the Bucs pulled away for a 69-52 victory at Brooks Gym.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Hampton boasting state's best offensive output

It’s way early, but Hampton has been scoring points at a better clip than any boys’ basketball team in the state. The Bulldogs have topped 90 points three times and were averaging 81.5 going in Monday’s game.
HAMPTON, TN
Today In Johnson City History: Dec. 21

Dec. 21, 1899: The Comet quoted a frightening article that originally appeared in the Nashville Banner. “Dr. J. A. Albright returned this morning from a trip to East Tennessee. He found twenty-five or thirty cases of smallpox at Butler, in Johnson county, and across the Watauga, in Carter county, between Butler and Fish Springs. The cases have been isolated and quarantined.”
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Wattad finding success in third season as Lander coach

Omar Wattad is already seeing good results in his third year as Lander University head basketball coach. The all-time leading scorer in Science Hill High School history moved to the coaching ranks after playing collegiately at Georgetown and later Chattanooga.
GREENWOOD, SC
Two Gate City shooting suspects charged

GATE CITY -- The Gate City Police Department charged two suspects in connection with a shooting that left a person hospitalized. Police went to 989 W. Jackson St. on Monday night to investigate a report of a person with a gunshot wound to the chest, the department said.
GATE CITY, VA
Ballad Health nurses selected for leadership roles at Johnson City Medical Center, Bristol Regional Medical Center

Ballad Health has named two experienced and proven nursing professionals for leadership roles at two of the health system’s tertiary hospitals. Alison Johnson, MSN, and Britney Edmiston, FNP, were named as vice presidents and chief nursing officers at Johnson City Medical Center and Bristol Regional Medical Center, respectively. Both have established strong careers at Ballad Health, and combined, they bring more than three decades of experience to their new roles, according to a press release.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport approves spending additional money on D-B dome repair

The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Alderman voted 7-0 Tuesday night to spend an additional $1.26 million on the repair of the Buck Van Huss dome at Dobyns-Bennett High School. The board voted on amending the original architectural agreement with Wise County-based Thompson & Litton Inc. to include additional work.
KINGSPORT, TN
Lee County officials deny rezoning request for explosives company

JONESVILLE – The Lee County Planning commission has denied a rezoning request from an explosives company looking to relocate in the county’s Seminary section. Commission members Joyce Williams, acting commission chair Donnie Brooks and Ricky Ellis voted against the request by Appalachia Explosives LLC after almost two hours of public comment from county residents on the proposed rezoning of 90.47 acres of agriculture-zoned land to M-2 industrial use.
LEE COUNTY, VA
Cynthia Ellis bound to grand jury in Andrew Gilbertson death

ELIZABETHTON — Cynthia J. Ellis, 69, was bound over to a Carter County grand jury on the charge of first-degree murder following a preliminary trial in Sessions Court on Monday. Ellis is charged in the Dec. 4 shooting death of her longtime boyfriend, Andrew Gilbertson. Judge Keith Bowers Jr....
CARTER COUNTY, TN
ETSU’s Jessie Wang named to Leadership Tennessee NEXT

An East Tennessee State University administrator has been named to the next class of Leadership Tennessee NEXT, a program designed to offer personal and professional career development for Tennessee’s best and brightest early and mid-career professionals. Jessica “Jessie” Wang, assistant dean of Equity, Inclusion and Student Success with ETSU’s...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport city announces holiday garbage pickup

The City of Kingsport will not be adjusting garbage or trash/yard waste routes due to the Christmas or New Year’s holiday. Both the garbage routes and the trash/yard waste routes will run on a normal schedule.
KINGSPORT, TN
Watch now: New Sullivan director may have additional evaluations

BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County Board of Education Chairman Randall Jones is preparing to negotiate a new director of schools contract with Chuck Carter in the new year. And Jones has asked the seven board members and Carter to send him any suggestions for the contract, which could include additional evaluations per the suggestion of a board member.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Town of Unicoi BMA denies Budget Inn rezoning on second reading

The town of Unicoi Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted for the second and final time to deny the proposed rezoning of the old Budget Inn property during Monday’s meeting. The proposed rezoning would have taken the property, located at 185 Golf Course Road, from R-1 low density residential to R-2 medium density residential and allowed the property’s new owner to convert the former motel into apartments.
Family cleans up home on West Sullivan Street

The owner of a lot on West Sullivan Street, along with members of his family, cleaned up the property Monday morning, two weeks after city officials ordered him to do so. Chief Building Official Keith Bruner said that Robert Larkins had two weeks to get rid of a camper, vans and other junk on the lot or the city would do so itself. The deadline for removal was Friday. On Monday morning, Kingsport Buildings and Code Officials were at the property and the family removed all the belongings off the lot. City officials said they would not comment due to ongoing litigation.
KINGSPORT, TN
7 Brew open for business in Kingsport

KINGSPORT — A coffee stop is brewing something new for this region after opening on Stone Drive last week. The chain 7 Brew got its start in Rogers, Arkansas, with its name originating from the seven original coffees flavors still offered on the menu today.
KINGSPORT, TN

