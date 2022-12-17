Read full article on original website
New Britain Herald
Denmark and Faienza shine on defense to keep New Britain girls unbeaten after win over Avon
NEW BRITAIN – The New Britain Golden Hurricanes girls basketball team remained unbeaten on Tuesday night, defeating the Avon Falcons (3-1) 41-35 behind gritty performances from Kiatyanna Denmark and Aniah Faienza. The Canes struggled from the field in the first half and paid on the other end of the...
New Britain Herald
New Britain falls to Farmington in boys basketball
NEW BRITAIN - Demari Johnson scored 11 points – all in the second half – but no other Hurricane scored in double figures as New Britain fell to Farmington 50-38 in boys basketball Monday night. The loss dropped the Hurricanes to 1-1. “We have to get better, I...
New Britain Herald
Glastonbury blows by Plainville, sending Blue Devils to 0-2
PLAINVILLE - The Plainville Blue Devils fell to 0-2 Monday night after losing to Glastonbury 82-59. While the Blue Devils attempted to slow down the high-flying Guardians offense, Plainville simply couldn’t keep up scoring. Behind the Glastonbury trio of Adam Molusis, Connor O’Leavy and David Smith, the Guardians presented...
New Britain Herald
Hot shooting 1st half propels Army West Point past CCSU 66-55
NEW BRITAIN - Army West Point combined hot shooting with a 13-0 run in the first half to take down Central Connecticut State 66-55 Tuesday night from Detrick Gymnasium. The Black Knights went 15 of 25 from the floor over the first 20 minutes. The 60% first half shooting was the second best given up by the Blue Devils this season. Only Fordham shot better over a first half against CCSU this season.
New Britain Herald
Howard scores lone goal in 1-0 win for Newington Co-op
NEWINGTON – The Newington Co-op boys hockey team (3-0) continued their title defense on Wednesday night, hanging on to a first-period goal which served as the difference maker in their 1-0 win over Enfield/East Granby/Stafford (2-1). On the heels of a five-point performance, it came as a surprise to no one at the Newington Arena Wednesday afternoon that senior defenseman Evan Howard once again found the back of the net five minutes into the game.
New Britain Herald
To start earning wins, Terriers need to be more aggressive
CROMWELL - There were a total of 12 penalty minutes assessed Wednesday night in the Rocky Hill Terriers boys hockey game against Hall. When Terriers coach David Dubos was asked if the game was physical or chippy, he said he wanted to see his guys be more physical. “We did...
New Britain Herald
Joseph John Kasulis Jr.
Joseph John Kasulis Jr., a gentleman, scholar, and sports aficionado who lived his life as a father figure to many, died of heart complications at Hartford Hospital on Tuesday. He was 81 years old. Born to Albina Checkanouskas and Joseph John Kasulis Sr., he spent his early years in Bridgeport, before moving to New Britain, where he graduated from New Britain High School in 1959.
New Britain Herald
New Britain residents open new business, Choice Ink, in Berlin
BERLIN – When a T-shirt, athletic jersey or sign catches your eye, there’s a chance it may have been created at a local veteran-owned business that recently opened its doors. Choice Ink at 112 Mill St. has been in business since August but celebrated an official grand opening...
New Britain Herald
No injuries after motorist crashes into pole in Newington
NEWINGTON – A motorist crashed into a utility pole over the weekend. Newington volunteer firefighters said around 11:34 p.m. Saturday that they were responding to Louis Street for the report of a car versus pole. According to firefighters, no injuries were reported in the single-car crash, and no extrication...
New Britain Herald
Hazel Lenora Heidt Decker
Hazel was a beacon of light and a barrel of laughs. She passed away peacefully on Oct. 29, 2022 (just 12 days shy of her 102nd birthday) with her daughter Judy by her side. In her heyday, Hazel was full of life and love. She loved to chat, she was opinionated, she always had her hair and nails done up proper, she wore bright red lipstick, and made sure to smooch up all her grandbabies leaving that signature red smudge all over their faces.
New Britain Herald
Berlin residents young and old have variety of options to keep active this winter
BERLIN – Residents young and old have a variety of options to keep busy, active and creative this winter. Youth basketball is already up and running for the season. Berlin Parks and Recreation has also begun registration for a number of other activities on its WebTrac system, accessible on the department’s page on the town website at berlinct.gov.
New Britain Herald
New Britain father and son refurbish bus to continue family tradition
NEW BRITAIN – Sixty-one-year-old Luis Arroyo remembers the first time his dad Jose took him fishing. He was 7 years old and the family had just moved from The Bronx to Long Island. They came to New Britain before Luis and his brother turned into teenagers. Now Jose is 86 and his son is going to take him fishing. They’ll ride in the bus that father and son spent the last year-and-a-half refurbishing.
New Britain Herald
Condo fire reported in Newington
NEWINGTON – Firefighters responded to a condo fire Monday night. The blaze was reported around 6:46 p.m. at 504 Churchill Drive, where firefighters encountered heavy fire coming from the garage of the unit. Kirk Rosemond, public information officer for the Newington Volunteer Fire Department, said the fire was also...
New Britain Herald
Sister Mary Gloriosa (Margaret Rosiecki)
Sister Mary Gloriosa (Margaret Rosiecki), 88, a member of the Daughters of Mary of the Immaculate Conception, died Dec. 18, 2022 at Monsignor Bojnowski Manor in New Britain. Born in Elizabeth, NJ, Sister was the daughter of the late Roman and Frances (Sosler) Rosiecki. Sister Gloriosa entered the Daughters of Mary on Aug. 15, 1951, professed first vows on Aug. 15, 1954, and perpetual vows on Aug. 15, 1957.
New Britain Herald
Rollover crash reported on I-84 in Plainville
PLAINVILLE – A rollover crash caused the closure of two lanes on Interstate 84 westbound on Wednesday. State police said the accident was reported around 10:49 a.m. in the area of Exit 33, where first responders were advised that the crash included “possible entrapment.” In addition to troopers, Plainville firefighters were also dispatched to the scene.
New Britain Herald
Four Newington families will have their Christmas wishes granted
NEWINGTON – Four families in town will have their Christmas wishes granted this season by a generous group of teachers. Newington’s chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa (ADK) bought gifts for four households served by the Newington Department of Human Services’ Holiday Gift Distribution. The all-volunteer group of...
New Britain Herald
New Britain police looking for suspects who fired shots at someone, led police on pursuit
NEW BRITAIN – Police are investigating after two suspects fired shots at a third man and led police on a pursuit. According to city officials, the incident was reported Monday, around 9:57 p.m., in the area of Chapman Street. Police received the report of shots being fired there before discovering that three individuals had been involved in a dispute.
New Britain Herald
Newington takes part in Wreaths Across America ceremony
NEWINGTON – Town dignitaries joined local Scout troops, clergymen and members of the GFWC Newington/Wethersfield Women’s Club honoring veterans over the weekend. The club’s annual Wreaths Across America ceremony took place Saturday at West Meadow Cemetery. “Tim Manke, scoutmaster of Boy Scout Troop 347, did a fantastic...
New Britain Herald
New Britain man charged as accessory to murder going to trial
NEW BRITAIN – A New Britain man who allegedly told another man to shoot someone, killing him, is going to trial. Wilfredo Oquendo, 21, has no start date yet for a trial on charges of accessory to murder and conspiracy to commit murder – which are both felonies.
New Britain Herald
National Homeless Persons' Memorial Day event, The Longest Night, is today in New Britain
NEW BRITAIN – The eighth annual National Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day event, The Longest Night, takes place Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. “This service is held on the longest night to remember and honor those who died in the past year having experienced homelessness at some point in their lives,” said Rev. Jane Roe, pastor, South Church. “We know that the experience of homelessness shortens life expectancy, as we note each year when we hear the average age of those who passed.”
