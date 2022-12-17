Hazel was a beacon of light and a barrel of laughs. She passed away peacefully on Oct. 29, 2022 (just 12 days shy of her 102nd birthday) with her daughter Judy by her side. In her heyday, Hazel was full of life and love. She loved to chat, she was opinionated, she always had her hair and nails done up proper, she wore bright red lipstick, and made sure to smooch up all her grandbabies leaving that signature red smudge all over their faces.

