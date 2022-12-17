Read full article on original website
Trump suggests he can’t be criminally charged over Jan 6 as he’s already been impeached
Donald Trump has suggested that he should not be prosecuted by the Department of Justice over his role in the January 6 insurrection as he has already been impeached for it.The one-term president took to his Truth Social platform after the House January 6 committee officially voted to refer him to the Justice Department for prosecution.The committee decided that charges should be brought from alleged violations of at least five separate sections of the United States criminal code.Mr Trump became the first president in US history to be impeached twice, even though the two-thirds mark needed to convict him...
While advising Trump on judges, Conway sold her business to a firm with ties to judicial activist Leonard Leo
The move adds to a growing picture of how groups associated with Leo helped advance the conservative legal agenda.
Trump posts response to January 6 criminal referrals
Former Trump White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham reacts to former President Donald Trump's post in the wake of the criminal referrals made by the January 6 committee to the Department of Justice.
ABC 15 News
Roberts grants temporary stay after 19 states appeal to keep Title 42 in place
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts on Monday temporarily stopped the expiration of the immigration restriction Title 42, which was scheduled to lift on Wednesday, after 19 states filed an appeal. Roberts' brief stay order does not discuss the merits of the case. The stay gives...
ABC 15 News
Zelenskyy to meet with Biden in Washington
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is scheduled to meet with U.S. President Joe Biden and Congress, in person, in Washington on Wednesday. The risky trip would mark the first time Zelenskyy has left his country since Russia's invasion in February. Officials spoke on condition of anonymity as they were presumably not...
ABC 15 News
DATA: Title 42 southwestern border encounters
PHOENIX — Title 42 is a law allowing the government to turn away migrants from countries with communicable disease outbreaks. It was invoked by former President Donald Trump at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Here are the numbers behind it:. First, looking at total encounters at the southwestern...
