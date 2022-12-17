Photos: Lakes Wales edges Mainland 32-30 to claim Florida state championship

The Highlanders win first football state title in school history

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Lake Wales edged Mainland 32-30 on Friday afternoon to win the FHSAA 3S football championship in front of 4,236 at DRV PNK Stadium.

Mauricio Alvarez kicked a 27-yard field goal with 6:47 left in the fourth quarter to put Highlanders (15-0) ahead to stay en route to the program's first state title.

Game Story

Here are photos from Friday's title game in Fort Lauderdale:

All photos by Matt Christopher