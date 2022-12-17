ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Photos: Lakes Wales edges Mainland 32-30 to claim Florida state championship

By SBLive Sports
 5 days ago

The Highlanders win first football state title in school history

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Lake Wales edged Mainland 32-30 on Friday afternoon to win the FHSAA 3S football championship in front of 4,236 at DRV PNK Stadium.

Mauricio Alvarez kicked a 27-yard field goal with 6:47 left in the fourth quarter to put Highlanders (15-0) ahead to stay en route to the program's first state title.

Game Story

Here are photos from Friday's title game in Fort Lauderdale:

All photos by Matt Christopher

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ROr40_0jlfTnBO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ho90Z_0jlfTnBO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OtOJ3_0jlfTnBO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ztSB7_0jlfTnBO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28vyyl_0jlfTnBO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IY02e_0jlfTnBO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35xJ3S_0jlfTnBO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vVZMO_0jlfTnBO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bvty4_0jlfTnBO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RteRT_0jlfTnBO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QquZ7_0jlfTnBO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Trfws_0jlfTnBO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pfIfG_0jlfTnBO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SbJXc_0jlfTnBO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03PbN5_0jlfTnBO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12grM2_0jlfTnBO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JimxL_0jlfTnBO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IByw4_0jlfTnBO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BfYjQ_0jlfTnBO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07f7V4_0jlfTnBO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06e2Wt_0jlfTnBO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Oy95v_0jlfTnBO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NT1MU_0jlfTnBO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gwY8d_0jlfTnBO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18AAXi_0jlfTnBO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T4ZtM_0jlfTnBO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W1xj4_0jlfTnBO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30SlYg_0jlfTnBO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=166VKB_0jlfTnBO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19vMWH_0jlfTnBO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wTzVx_0jlfTnBO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pws9Z_0jlfTnBO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0St5wo_0jlfTnBO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L4oqM_0jlfTnBO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3osGxd_0jlfTnBO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14D5xl_0jlfTnBO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DfmkP_0jlfTnBO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NY6gH_0jlfTnBO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t5g4A_0jlfTnBO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03kVOe_0jlfTnBO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zaxwy_0jlfTnBO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tFfiY_0jlfTnBO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cOTvt_0jlfTnBO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4az5Vl_0jlfTnBO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00MWre_0jlfTnBO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OHiXe_0jlfTnBO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NeDXo_0jlfTnBO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4er4yc_0jlfTnBO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ct8Ms_0jlfTnBO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i3z4x_0jlfTnBO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ntrcj_0jlfTnBO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F1LLj_0jlfTnBO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PAB4r_0jlfTnBO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vAMUV_0jlfTnBO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PSOKN_0jlfTnBO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a8Kxx_0jlfTnBO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qL7zj_0jlfTnBO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30V7Dy_0jlfTnBO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ex9ec_0jlfTnBO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n21r7_0jlfTnBO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XlzS6_0jlfTnBO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ofbhs_0jlfTnBO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W7rpT_0jlfTnBO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mtBOz_0jlfTnBO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pozuv_0jlfTnBO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p1Jtc_0jlfTnBO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0otfve_0jlfTnBO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UcSVr_0jlfTnBO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RazFi_0jlfTnBO00

