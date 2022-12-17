Read full article on original website
KFOX 14
El Paso ISD vacant schools to houses migrants to open Friday, next week
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Independent School District will use two of its vacant schools to help the city of El Paso house migrants. El Paso is working with the city to shelter migrants after the El Paso Mayor declared a state of emergency on Saturday. To...
KFOX 14
El Paso's food bank stretched thin as migrant crisis intensifies in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — As hundreds of migrants continue to cross into El Paso every day, the El Pasoans Fighting Hunger food bank is doing everything it can, with the little they have, to help provide relief. The food bank has been on the streets and in shelters...
KFOX 14
City of El Paso offers free recycling of live Christmas trees
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The public may recycle their live Christmas trees beginning Tuesday, December 27 at the Environmental Services Department’s Citizen Collection Stations. This free service will be available through February 11, 2022. Citizen Collection Stations, known as drop-off sites, are open 8 a.m. to 4...
KFOX 14
El Paso Animal Services Center to be closed for staff training
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Animal Services Center will be closed to the public for part of the day on Thursday to allow for staff training. The shelter will be closed from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will reopen from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. for pet adoptions, lost pet reclaims and other services.
KFOX 14
Governor-appointed Bill Hicks takes oath of office as El Paso's new DA
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso District Attorney’s Office will begin a new chapter following the swearing-in of the newly appointed DA Bill D. Hicks. Hicks was appointed by Governor Greg Abbott to serve as El Paso’s DA until Dec. 31, 2024, following the resignation of the former DA Yvonne Rosales.
KFOX 14
'There's not enough flights'; city leaders stress need to send migrants out of El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso city leaders said in a press conference Monday they are looking to get migrants off the streets and directly to airports in bigger cities. “The fact of the matter is, there’s not enough flights out of our airport,” said Deputy City Manager Mario D’Agostino.
KFOX 14
El Paso police respond to rollover crash on the Border Highway Wednesday morning
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Police responded to a rollover crash on the Border Highway west near Ascarate Lake. The crash happened before 4 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. Only one vehicle was involved in this crash and no injuries were reported, according...
KFOX 14
El Paso family claims their father is not receiving cancer medication while in jail
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — An El Paso family said their father is not getting the cancer treatment he needs while incarcerated at the El Paso County Jail Annex. Benjamin Guerrero, 60, was arrested on Nov. 13 and is accused of driving while intoxicated third or more, according to jail records.
KFOX 14
Las Cruces hosts fun and festive winter event
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The city of Las Cruces is hosting a fun and festive winter event this evening. The celebration is called Farm-La-La. It is happening at the New Mexico Farm and Ranch Heritage Museum at 4100 Dripping Springs Road. The public is invited to attend the...
KFOX 14
NORAD is ready to track Santa's flight for the 67th year
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — He knows when you are sleeping. He knows when you're awake. But do you know where he is?. If the kids are anxiously waiting for Santa to arrive, this tool will allow you to give them an exact status update. The North American Aerospace...
KFOX 14
El Paso activates emergency operations center to address migrant crisis response
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Office of Emergency Management has activated the Emergency Operations Center following the city's disaster declaration, in order to centralize the community’s response to the migrant crisis. The Supreme Court temporarily halted the lift of Title 42 on Monday. The City...
KFOX 14
Retreat Center in Las Cruces uses money from their own funds to help house migrants
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A retreat center in Las Cruces with limited resources was doing everything it could to continue helping migrants. Father Thomas Smith with the Holy Cross Retreat Center said that while they used donations from the community they had to get money from their own funds.
KFOX 14
2022 Sun Bowl Fan Fiesta canceled due to convention center being used for migrant shelter
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Sun Bowl Association on Wednesday canceled its 2022 Sun Bowl Fan Fiesta. The event was supposed to be held on Dec. 29, one day before the Tony The Tiger Sun Bowl matchup between UCLA and Pitt. "Due to the state of emergency that...
KFOX 14
Texas National Guard, DPS troopers conduct training exercise on border near downtown
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Texas National Guard troops and Texas state troopers conducted training exercises on the border near downtown El Paso on Tuesday. The Texas National Guard troops constructed a triple-strand concertina barrier near the border. Texas governor Greg Abbott deployed 400 Texas National Guard troops to...
KFOX 14
El Paso ISD to provide district facilities to shelter migrants
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Independent School District officials said the district will be using facilities to shelter migrants to help the city. The city declared a state of emergency on Saturday. El Paso ISD officials said they are working with the city in the wake of...
KFOX 14
400 Texas National Guard troops sent to El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott is sending 400 Texas National Guard troops to El Paso as part of the contingency border force to help with the migrant crisis. The troops were sent on Monday. The U.S. Supreme Court temporarily halted the lifting of Title 42...
KFOX 14
Crash on Paisano at San Francisco caused by ice on bridge; all lanes closed
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Emergency crews responded to a crash in downtown El Paso on Paisano Drive east at San Francisco Avenue. Officials said the crash was caused due to ice on the bridge. The crash caused all lanes to close, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.
KFOX 14
El Paso Police Department headquarters evacuated due to possible gas leak
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso Police Department headquarters is being evacuated due to a possible gas leak Monday afternoon. The police headquarters is located at 911 N. Raynor. Headquarters will be closed until further notice. No other information was provided. Sign up to receive the top...
KFOX 14
El Paso Water encourages customers to protect pipes during cold weather
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Water is encouraging residents to protect their pipes as a cold front moves into the Borderland Thursday. The area will see a shift from the highs in the lower to mid-60s, Thursday, to the mid to upper 30s by Friday. Before the...
KFOX 14
Woman dies after shot by 17-year-old son; teen arrested at Paso Del Norte bridge
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 17-year-old was arrested and accused of shooting and killing his mother Friday evening. Officers arrested 17-year-old Juan Ortiz. Police identified the mother who died as 34-year-old Isabel Ortiz. The shooting happened on the 300 block of South Hills in south-central El Paso. Officials...
