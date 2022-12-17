ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFOX 14

City of El Paso offers free recycling of live Christmas trees

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The public may recycle their live Christmas trees beginning Tuesday, December 27 at the Environmental Services Department’s Citizen Collection Stations. This free service will be available through February 11, 2022. Citizen Collection Stations, known as drop-off sites, are open 8 a.m. to 4...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso Animal Services Center to be closed for staff training

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Animal Services Center will be closed to the public for part of the day on Thursday to allow for staff training. The shelter will be closed from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will reopen from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. for pet adoptions, lost pet reclaims and other services.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Governor-appointed Bill Hicks takes oath of office as El Paso's new DA

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso District Attorney’s Office will begin a new chapter following the swearing-in of the newly appointed DA Bill D. Hicks. Hicks was appointed by Governor Greg Abbott to serve as El Paso’s DA until Dec. 31, 2024, following the resignation of the former DA Yvonne Rosales.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Las Cruces hosts fun and festive winter event

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The city of Las Cruces is hosting a fun and festive winter event this evening. The celebration is called Farm-La-La. It is happening at the New Mexico Farm and Ranch Heritage Museum at 4100 Dripping Springs Road. The public is invited to attend the...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFOX 14

NORAD is ready to track Santa's flight for the 67th year

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — He knows when you are sleeping. He knows when you're awake. But do you know where he is?. If the kids are anxiously waiting for Santa to arrive, this tool will allow you to give them an exact status update. The North American Aerospace...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso ISD to provide district facilities to shelter migrants

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Independent School District officials said the district will be using facilities to shelter migrants to help the city. The city declared a state of emergency on Saturday. El Paso ISD officials said they are working with the city in the wake of...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

400 Texas National Guard troops sent to El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott is sending 400 Texas National Guard troops to El Paso as part of the contingency border force to help with the migrant crisis. The troops were sent on Monday. The U.S. Supreme Court temporarily halted the lifting of Title 42...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso Police Department headquarters evacuated due to possible gas leak

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso Police Department headquarters is being evacuated due to a possible gas leak Monday afternoon. The police headquarters is located at 911 N. Raynor. Headquarters will be closed until further notice. No other information was provided. Sign up to receive the top...
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy