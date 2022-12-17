Read full article on original website
Graduate Spotlight: Karson GopffarthHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Greer Graduates! - Hardin-Simmons UniversityHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Three Cowboys Earn Academic All-American AccoladesHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Former Texas teacher leaves record donation for universityAsh JurbergAbilene, TX
Cowgirls Rout LeTourneau In ASC OpenerHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
ktxs.com
Rose Park Senior Center in Abilene offering shelter from cold
ABILENE, Texas — The Rose Park Senior Center will be open this Thursday December 22nd and Friday December 23rd for those who may not have adequate shelter from the cold temps. They will be open from 8am to 5pm as a warming center. Track crime, special events and more...
ktxs.com
Building Collapses in Downtown Abilene
ABILENE, Texas — At approximately 2:00pm Wednesday afternoon, Abilene Police and Fire responded to a building that collapsed in Downtown Abilene. Early indication is that the Eastern part of the Abilene Reporter News complex, that was undergoing demolition, fell onto N 2nd street. No injuries or fire has been...
ktxs.com
Local Abilene medical professional gives tips to winterize your heart
Factors such as cold air, wind, changes in air pressure, and pollution play a role in making your cardiovascular system work harder. This is because the heart works vigorously to keep the body warm. Dr. Gary Goodnight, a Taylor County Health Physician, explains what to do to make your heart happy during the crisp weather.
ktxs.com
Abilene family loses everything, including Christmas gifts, in a house fire
ABILENE, Texas — “I'm in shock. I can't believe it. everything is just gone,” said Amy Gordon, the house fire victim. It all started off as a normal day, then suddenly Amy Gordon, a mother of four, got a phone call from her daughter. “Not even 10...
ktxs.com
Several local organizations are trying to help people stay out of the cold this winter
ABILENE, Texas — The cold weather can be a bother to some, but for those that who are struggling it could be dangerous. But thankfully several organizations in the area are opening their doors to help those in need. Love and Care Ministries is one of those groups that...
ktxs.com
Local travelers gears up for a chaotic holiday travel season
ABILENE, Texas — “I might make my way up to Ohio,” said Matthew Lorenzi, a single traveler. “We’re driving from Tucson to Nashville,” said Kristen and John Bumgarner, a couple traveling to Tennessee. “We’re from Dallas and we came out here to go hunting,” said...
ktxs.com
Abilene Fire Department rescues church from weekend fire
ABILENE, Texas — The Abilene Fire Department put out a fire at a church this past weekend. According to a press release, on December 18th fire crews arrived on scene around 1:30am at the Restoration Church of Abilene in the 2000 block of Forrest Avenue to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the building.
BREAKING: Earthquake near Midland is sensed throughout the Big Country
BIG COUNTRY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – At 5:35 p.m. this evening, an earthquake occurred northwest of Midland. UPDATE – According to United States Geological Survey, this earthquake has now been named the fourth strongest earthquake in Texas History It occurred 20.4 km (12.6 miles) northwest of Midland, 50.8 km (31.5 miles) northeast of West Odessa and […]
ktxs.com
The 4 P's for how to stay warm during the cold weather
ABILENE, Texas — Temperatures are expected to get below freezing in the coming days, that means that everyone should remember the 4 P’s while getting ready to brace the frigid cold: People, Pipes, Pets, and Plants. The first of those P’s is people, so make sure that you...
ktxs.com
Preparing your car for winter travel
With freezing temps approaching before the holidays, those traveling by vehicle should be aware of how the cold weather affects their transportation. My Mechanic of Abilene technician Lupe Cardona points out one of the first things you should check for is your car’s fluids. “Pretty much what you want...
