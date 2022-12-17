ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Rose Park Senior Center in Abilene offering shelter from cold

ABILENE, Texas — The Rose Park Senior Center will be open this Thursday December 22nd and Friday December 23rd for those who may not have adequate shelter from the cold temps. They will be open from 8am to 5pm as a warming center. Track crime, special events and more...
ABILENE, TX
Building Collapses in Downtown Abilene

ABILENE, Texas — At approximately 2:00pm Wednesday afternoon, Abilene Police and Fire responded to a building that collapsed in Downtown Abilene. Early indication is that the Eastern part of the Abilene Reporter News complex, that was undergoing demolition, fell onto N 2nd street. No injuries or fire has been...
ABILENE, TX
Local Abilene medical professional gives tips to winterize your heart

Factors such as cold air, wind, changes in air pressure, and pollution play a role in making your cardiovascular system work harder. This is because the heart works vigorously to keep the body warm. Dr. Gary Goodnight, a Taylor County Health Physician, explains what to do to make your heart happy during the crisp weather.
ABILENE, TX
Local travelers gears up for a chaotic holiday travel season

ABILENE, Texas — “I might make my way up to Ohio,” said Matthew Lorenzi, a single traveler. “We’re driving from Tucson to Nashville,” said Kristen and John Bumgarner, a couple traveling to Tennessee. “We’re from Dallas and we came out here to go hunting,” said...
ABILENE, TX
Abilene Fire Department rescues church from weekend fire

ABILENE, Texas — The Abilene Fire Department put out a fire at a church this past weekend. According to a press release, on December 18th fire crews arrived on scene around 1:30am at the Restoration Church of Abilene in the 2000 block of Forrest Avenue to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the building.
ABILENE, TX
The 4 P's for how to stay warm during the cold weather

ABILENE, Texas — Temperatures are expected to get below freezing in the coming days, that means that everyone should remember the 4 P’s while getting ready to brace the frigid cold: People, Pipes, Pets, and Plants. The first of those P’s is people, so make sure that you...
ABILENE, TX
Preparing your car for winter travel

With freezing temps approaching before the holidays, those traveling by vehicle should be aware of how the cold weather affects their transportation. My Mechanic of Abilene technician Lupe Cardona points out one of the first things you should check for is your car’s fluids. “Pretty much what you want...
ABILENE, TX

