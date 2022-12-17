ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Comments / 31

shawnie
4d ago

Keep him locked up he doesn’t deserve to ever be able to walk the streets freely again

Reply
15
Brutus
4d ago

parole board wont let him out. they wouldn't of let him out even if the family didn't make a scene... this is only his 2nd time up .. they'll tell him to come back and see them in 10 but he's going to do 35 before they even consider it but the one person ( bc in most cases there is) will be silenced by the majority on the board

Reply(1)
3
Cathy Davis
3d ago

Why isn't there an online petition that us readers can sign to help keep this monster in prison? This monster does not need to be out on the streets bc he will kill again!! No one else needs to go through the horror that this family went through at the expense of this monster!!! I pray he stays locked up for the rest of his life!!

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

Euclid mom desperate for her 2 sons to return home

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - A 14-year-old boy and his 16-year-old brother have been missing for several weeks now and their mom said she is very afraid for their safety. Le’Shawn Terrell didn’t come home from school on Dec. 12. Leon Terrell Jr. ran away from his grandmother’s Cleveland...
EUCLID, OH
cleveland19.com

5-month-old Columbus boy remains missing after being kidnapped Monday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Columbus police have now issued BOLO, Be-On-the-LookOut for, alerts to Ohio’s five adjoining states to find the woman accused of stealing a car with infant twin brothers inside. Five-month-old Kason and Kyair Thomas were inside their mom’s Honda when it was stolen from the Donatos...
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

Homeless Man Charged With Murder in Raff Road Arson Fire

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 31-year-old homeless man already charged with aggravated arson in a Plain Township fire from earlier this month is now charged with murder. That charge for the Raff Road SW fire that killed a man back in September. Anthony Carr was arraigned...
CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

U.S. Marshals arrest man wanted for murder in East Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested a man wanted for a murder in East Cleveland. According to the U.S. Marshals, Michael Sheppard, 43, was taken into custody Wednesday morning at a home in the 9500 block of Detroit Rd. in Cleveland. East Cleveland police...
EAST CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

21-year-old Akron man sentenced to life in prison murdering teen

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The man who murdered a 17-year-old boy after an Akron apartment fight met his fate in court on Dec. 19 - to spend the rest of his days locked up. Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh announced Pleas Court Judge Joy Malek Oldfield sentenced 21-year-old Leeric Campbell of Alphada Avenue to life in prison for the murder of 17-year-old Dontez Burns in Feb. 2021.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Cuyahoga County Prosecutor allocating $250,000 for genealogical testing of recent cold cases

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor hopes using genealogical testing will help crack unsolved violent crimes that have happened within the last four years. The prosecutor’s office has allocated $250,000 of Law Enforcement Training Funds to the G.O.L.D. Unit to fund the new DNA testing initiative. The G.O.L.D. Unit will review recent cold cases submitted by law enforcement agencies.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Solon bus driver arrested for OVI after driving students to school

SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - A Solon school bus driver was arrested Tuesday morning after driving a school bus under the influence of alcohol, according to police. Officers responded to the bus garage after an administrator reported one of their bus drivers, Christina Krusinski, 55, tested positive for alcohol during a random screening, police said.
SOLON, OH
YAHOO!

Canton man wanted in brother's stabbing arrested by U.S. Marshals task force

CANTON – A city man accused of stabbing his brother and then fleeing was taken into custody Tuesday by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Jackson Township. Derek Edwards, 46, was arrested on felony warrants for attempted murder and felonious assault, along with warrants for misdemeanor charges. Police...
CANTON, OH
WFMJ.com

Authorities ID body of woman found in burning Youngstown home

The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a woman whose body was found in her burning Youngstown home two weeks ago. According to a media release, 70-year-old Victoria Houk was the victim of the fatal house fire on the evening of December 7, 2022. Investigators say...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
cleveland19.com

$100K bond set for man accused of shooting 2 girls in Shaker Heights

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Monday morning to injuring two 14-year-old girls in a drive-by shooting. Lonnel Terry was indicted on the charges of felonious assault and other gun related charges. Shaker Heights police said...
SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy