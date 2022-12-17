Freeman Coliseum (San Antonio, Texas) We go live to the Freeman Coliseum with Excalibur, Tony Schiavone and Taz on commentary for AEW Dynamite Holiday Bash!. Ricky Starks music hits and he comes out to a huge ovation from the fans. He is wearing sunglasses. He enters the ring and the fans chant his name. Starks has a mic. Starks says it would have been nice if he stood in the ring as the AEW but he lost. He says at least he lost as a man and not as Maxwell Jacob Coward. He says there will be a next time between he and MJF. The fans cheer. Starks says its not the end of the road for him, but just the start and if he has to work his way back up to the top – line them up so he can strike him down. He said one day he will be the man around AEW.

