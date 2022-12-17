Read full article on original website
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Hall Of Famer Calls Sting & Ultimate Warrior “Terrible”
A WWE Hall of Famer has recalled his early encounters with Sting and The Ultimate Warrior and says the two stars were “terrible” in the ring. Sting and The Ultimate Warrior both conquered the wrestling world in very different ways despite starting out together as a tag team known as The Blade Runners.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Veteran Accuses John Laurinaitis Of Taking Advantage Of Girls In The Locker Room
John Laurinaitis was the Head of Talent Relations until he was released from his duties following Vince McMahon’s exit. Following his departure from the company, Jim Ross commented that Laurinaitis deserves to be out of a job for what he did to him. Dutch Mantell addressed Jim Ross’ comments...
wrestleview.com
WWE Hall of Famer provides a health update
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently took to Twitter to provide a health update. Angle shared a photo from his hospital bed. He noted with the use of hashtags he was having some body maintenance done that included back injections. He also used hashtags with pain free. WWE celebrated...
wrestleview.com
IMPACT Backstage news on top star signing a new deal with the company
IMPACT Wrestling star Tasha Steelz revealed in an interview with Jim Varsallone of the Miami Herald that she recently signed a new multi-year contract with the company. According to Fightful Select, IMPACT Wrestling Officials did not not Steelz to get beceome a free agent. Her contract was initially set to expire in April 2023. However, IMPACT Wrestling wanted to ensure that they re-signed her several month before her contract expired to make sure she stays locked in with the company. It was further noted IMPACT Wrestling Officials has made it a top priority to re-up several of their talents contracts.
wrestleview.com
Update on December 26 episode of WWE Raw
According to F4WOnline, WWE will not be taping the December 26 episode of Raw tonight in Des Moines, Iowa. The report also notes that while it has not been confirmed, it appears that the USA Network and WWE will air a of “Best-Of” episode the day after Christmas instead.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Tony Schiavone On Dean Malenko: “I’m Very Sad About His Health Problems That He’s Had These Days”
Tony Schiavone talked about Dean Malenko’s current health problems during the latest episode of What Happened When. The AEW announcer noted that the AEW coach isn’t doing very well but remains working. “His health is not good. We had him on Starrcast in Chicago. No one had really...
ringsidenews.com
MJF Breaks Silence Over Controversy Sparked After Enzo Amore Rant
MJF is arguably one of the best talkers in the world of professional wrestling. Whenever he is on the microphone, fans are hanging on every word he says. His ability to captivate the audiences and draw a reaction from the crowd is insane given his young age. Another fellow wrestler...
wrestleview.com
AEW Dynamite Holiday Bash Results – 12/21/22 (New Faction, Women’s Title Match and more! )
Freeman Coliseum (San Antonio, Texas) We go live to the Freeman Coliseum with Excalibur, Tony Schiavone and Taz on commentary for AEW Dynamite Holiday Bash!. Ricky Starks music hits and he comes out to a huge ovation from the fans. He is wearing sunglasses. He enters the ring and the fans chant his name. Starks has a mic. Starks says it would have been nice if he stood in the ring as the AEW but he lost. He says at least he lost as a man and not as Maxwell Jacob Coward. He says there will be a next time between he and MJF. The fans cheer. Starks says its not the end of the road for him, but just the start and if he has to work his way back up to the top – line them up so he can strike him down. He said one day he will be the man around AEW.
wrestleview.com
Tony Khan confirms changes are coming to the look and feel of Dynamite and Rampage
In a recent interview with TV Insider, AEW CEO and President Tony Khan has confirmed that AEW Dynamite and Rampage will have a new look starting in January. The first Dynamite of 2023 will take place live from Seattle, WA on January 4. “I don’t want to let the cat...
wrestlinginc.com
MJF Vows To Annihilate Sports Talk Radio Personality
It certainly feels like the second half of 2022 has belonged to MJF. Since returning to AEW at All Out, "The Salt of the Earth" has hung out with Ariel Helwani (again), reportedly filmed a movie, and finally won the AEW World Championship from Jon Moxley at Full Gear. And MJF shows no signs of dropping that belt any time soon, having successfully defended it just last week against Ricky Starks.
webisjericho.com
ECW Original Forced To Miss ECW Tribute Show After Triple H Denied Him Permission
This weekend the man who founded Ring of Honor, Rob Feinstein, would hold an indie show titled “Tribute to the Extreme” featuring stars of ECW’s past. However, it’s been reported by PWInsider.com that WWE was unhappy with the show using what they deem to be intellectual property, and after sending a letter regarding this, they pulled NXT coach and agent D-Von Dudley from appearing on the show. With it noted that the WWE Hall of Famer reached out personally to Triple H so he could still appear alongside his former tag partner Bull Ray, but was still declined.
wrestlinginc.com
Arn Anderson Confirms Longstanding Story About Ric Flair Becoming Spartacus In WCW
Ric Flair has often told the story that then-WCW Executive Vice President Jim Herd wanted him to take on a Roman gladiator gimmick and be renamed Spartacus in 1991. Herd has denied Flair's claim. However, Arn Anderson confirmed Flair's version of events on the latest episode of his "ARN" podcast.
