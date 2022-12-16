ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

NPR

Republican political strategist on the final Jan. 6 committee hearing

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Republican political strategist Ron Bonjean about the final Jan. 6 committee hearing. The House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol has delivered its final report to Congress and voted to issue criminal referrals against former President Trump - four recommended charges of obstruction or conspiracy or participating in an insurrection, which adds to the pile of legal and political troubles facing Trump, who has already announced his bid to become president again.
FLORIDA STATE
NPR

Jan. 6 committee votes on criminal referrals against Trump

The Democratic-led House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack voted on criminal referrals against former President Donald Trump to the Department of Justice. The House January 6 panel has officially referred former President Donald Trump for criminal charges related to the attack on the Capitol and Trump's efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss. The Democratic-led panel today outlined a series of charges it is sending to the Department of Justice. Bennie Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat, is the panel's chair, and he said this about Trump.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Independent

‘Annoyed’ Biden called Kamala Harris a ‘work in progress’ amid complaints by her husband, book claims

President Joe Biden called vice president Kamala Harris “a work in progress” during his first few months at the White House, a new book has revealed.The upcoming book, titled The Fight of His Life and authored by Chris Whipple, focuses on Mr Biden’s presidency and reveals new details about the administration’s working.Mr Biden was “annoyed” the vice president’s husband Douglas Emhoff had been complaining about Ms Harris’ policy portfolio, which her allies felt was hurting her politically, according to the book obtained by Politico. “He hadn’t asked Harris to do anything he hadn’t done as vice president – and...
The Hill

On The Money — Here’s what Trump’s taxes reveal

Tonight, we’re kicking things off with key findings from former President Trump’s tax records. We’ll also look at the uproar surrounding a failed effort to pass landmark marijuana banking legislation, the White House’s latest preview of its economic priorities for next year, and more. But first, here’s how to watch Zelensky’s address to Congress.   Welcome to On…
NPR

The IRS did not audit Trump during his presidency's first 2 years

After the Democratic-controlled House Ways and Means Committee announced the Internal Revenue Service failed to audit former President Donald Trump during the first two years of his presidency, it voted along party lines to release its findings, as well as all additional documentation. Part of that release late Tuesday night...
TEXAS STATE
NPR

A member of the Jan. 6 committee on its final hearing

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Rep. Adam Schiff, a member of the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack. After more than a year, the House select committee to investigate the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol held its final meeting today and voted unanimously to refer former President Trump for criminal charges.
MARYLAND STATE
NPR

In Florida, 'health freedom' activists exert influence over a major hospital

A Florida hospital has become the latest front for political activists eager to challenge protocols for treating COVID. While most of the 6,000 hospitals in the United States are privately-run, about 200 are controlled by publicly-elected board members, according to Larry Gage, former president of the National Association of Public Hospitals. Typically, those elections usually have nothing to do with national politics or culture war issues.
FLORIDA STATE
NPR

Congress is trying to wrap up its work for the rest of the year

Audio will be available later today. Lawmakers on Capitol Hill aim to approve a massive $1.7 trillion government funding measure that includes aid for Ukraine. And the House Jan. 6 committee is expected to issue its final report soon.
NPR

Zelenskyy and Biden emphasize their partnership ahead of congressional address

Follow live updates on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's trip here. President Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy underscored their continued partnership against Russia in the war in Ukraine during a meeting at the White House on Wednesday. In a joint press conference, Biden said Zelenskyy's trip came amid escalated attacks...

