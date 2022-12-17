On Dec. 3, a grieving Walnutwood Drive widow went to the police station after realizing she had been scammed out of money. The woman told the officer that she had received a phone call in September -- just after her husband’s funeral -- from a man claiming to be with the U.S. Treasury Department. The caller said he was representing the woman, who needed to settle accounts with the government.

SEVEN HILLS, OH ・ 19 HOURS AGO