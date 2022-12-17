Read full article on original website
Cleveland Heights Law Department Claims No Cameras During November 10th Car Accident with Off-Duty City EmployeeBrown on ClevelandCleveland Heights, OH
45-Year-Old Red Lobster Restaurant Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergBeachwood, OH
Looking for Chinese Food in Cleveland, Ohio? You Should Check Out This Restaurant in AsiatownIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Bakeries To Check Out in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Maple Heights Councilman Timothy Tatum, District Three, Brings Holiday Cheer to the Senior CommunityBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
I-Team: New video, reward offered in unsolved Garfield Heights murder
Garfield Heights police and Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County are releasing a new video and offering a $5,000 reward in hopes of catching a killer.
Family dinner ends with child left behind at restaurant: Brooklyn Police Blotter
On Dec. 2, a Golden Corral employee discovered that a family had left behind a small child at the Brookpark Road restaurant. An arriving officer talked to the caller, who said that while cleaning up, they discovered that the child had been left behind. The officer reached the family, who...
Man charged in brutal attack at Hopkins Airport: I-Team
The FOX 8 I TEAM has learned a man is facing felony assault charges for attacking a traveler from France at Hopkins Airport.
U.S. Marshals arrest man wanted for murder in East Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested a man wanted for a murder in East Cleveland. According to the U.S. Marshals, Michael Sheppard, 43, was taken into custody Wednesday morning at a home in the 9500 block of Detroit Rd. in Cleveland. East Cleveland police...
5-month-old Columbus boy remains missing after being kidnapped Monday
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Columbus police have now issued BOLO, Be-On-the-LookOut for, alerts to Ohio’s five adjoining states to find the woman accused of stealing a car with infant twin brothers inside. Five-month-old Kason and Kyair Thomas were inside their mom’s Honda when it was stolen from the Donatos...
Marshals arrest man suspected of killing victim with beer can
A homicide suspect who had been on the run since September is in custody Wednesday.
Suspect fires more than a dozen shots at Cleveland Heights home: Police
Cleveland Heights police are investigating after someone drove by and fired more than a dozen gunshots at a home on Yorkshire Road.
Assisted-living residents manage to fight while in wheelchairs: Richmond Heights Police Blotter
Two residents in wheelchairs got into a fight at Grand Pointe Assisted Living Dec. 13 when one accidentally bumped into the other in a hallway. Both kicked each other’s wheelchairs and one poked at the other with his reaching rod. Neither wanted to pursue the matter and both returned...
Apartment complex hit with delivery package thefts: South Euclid Police Blotter
A resident of the Delridge Colony apartments reported Dec. 14 that his credit card had been used without his authorization and the purchase showed that packages were sent to his apartment. He said he never received any packages and only learned of the fraud when he received his statement. The...
Woman carjacked at gunpoint in gas station parking lot: Parma Police Blotter
On Nov. 29, police were dispatched to Sheetz regarding an aggravated robbery at the Ridge Road gas station. An arriving officer learned that a woman’s Hyundai Elantra had been taken at gunpoint in the parking lot. There are no suspects. Police are investigating. Breaking and entering: Farnsworth Drive. On...
Lakewood officer, driver taken to hospital after car strikes cruiser, police say
LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lakewood Police officer and a driver were taken to the hospital after the car struck the cruiser on Dec. 21, Lakewood Police confirmed. Police said a Lakewood Police Officer was behind a car that was weaving eastbound on Madison at approximately 5:12 p.m. When another...
Man seen stealing ‘arm loads’ of sports apparel from mall: Strongsville Police Blotter
Shoplifting, SouthPark Center: On Dec. 6, an employee called about a known shoplifter seen stealing from the mall. The caller said the suspect previously loaded up a cart and left the store without paying for the merchandise. This time the man -- who was wearing glasses, a black sweatshirt, black...
Scammers take advantage of grieving widow: Seven Hills Police Blotter
On Dec. 3, a grieving Walnutwood Drive widow went to the police station after realizing she had been scammed out of money. The woman told the officer that she had received a phone call in September -- just after her husband’s funeral -- from a man claiming to be with the U.S. Treasury Department. The caller said he was representing the woman, who needed to settle accounts with the government.
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An AMBER Alert was issued early Tuesday morning after five-month-old twins, Kasson and Kyair Thomas, were abducted in a Columbus car theft around 9:45 p.m. Monday. Columbus police said the car, a 2010 Honda Accord with a temp tag number M965246 was stolen from the Donatos...
65-year-old woman dies in Shaker Heights fire
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A 65-year-old woman died in a house fire Wednesday afternoon. Shaker Heights police said firefighters responded to the home in the 3000 block of Strathavon Road around 12:10 p.m. Firefighters were able to safely evacuate an adult man and two children out of the multi-family...
19-year-old arrested after multiple carjackings, armed robberies in Cuyahoga County
A man wanted by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department on a 16-count indictment was arrested by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force Tuesday.
Squatters may have started fire in Cleveland home, firefighters say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Firefighters battled a house fire in the city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood early Wednesday morning. Crews were called out to the home in the 3400 block of E. 125th Street around 7:30 a.m. When they arrived, heave smoke was seen coming from the back of the...
Passed-out driver tries to elude police before passing out again: Parma Heights Police Blotter
On Dec. 3, police were dispatched to Big Creek Parkway regarding a blue GMC pickup truck driving on the wrong side of the road. An arriving officer located the truck, which was now stopped with the driver slumped over the steering wheel. At that moment, the driver woke up from his slumber and floored it.
Cleveland man murdered at gas station in the city’s Central neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One man is in custody for a murder at a gas station on the city’s East side early Saturday morning. Cleveland police said the suspect, whose name is not being released, shot and killed Danardo Lumbus, 54, of Cleveland. just before 3 a.m. in the 5300 block of Woodland Ave.
2 victims, including 13-year-old, found shot at Cleveland convenience store: Police
Cleveland police are investigating after two people, including a 13-year-old, were found shot at a local convenience store.
