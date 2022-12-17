Read full article on original website
Related
wrestleview.com
WWE releases 2022 Happy Holidays video featuring top Superstars
WWE has released their 2022 Happy Holidays video that features the company’s animated version of ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas. Voice-overs include Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. There are also appearances from The Bloodline, Brock Lesnar, Matt Riddle, Drew McIntyre, Alpha Academy, Cody Rhodes, and many more. You...
wrestleview.com
WWE Hall of Famer provides a health update
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently took to Twitter to provide a health update. Angle shared a photo from his hospital bed. He noted with the use of hashtags he was having some body maintenance done that included back injections. He also used hashtags with pain free. WWE celebrated...
ComicBook
Watch: Ric Flair Documentary Trailer Released, Premiere Date Announced
Ric Flair's upcoming documentary Becoming Ric Flair will officially premiere on Peacock on Dec. 26. A press release for the two-hour doc dropped on Monday night, reading, "Today, Ric Flair and Peacock announced that Original documentary Woooooo! Becoming Ric Flair will begin streaming exclusively on Peacock Monday, December 26, 2022." The project is a co-creation of WWE and sports reporter Tom Rinaldi.
wrestleview.com
WWE Confirms ‘Best Of’ Special For December 26
WWE has confirmed our report that the next week’s episode of Raw will be a Best Of special. The USA Network will air “Raw: The Absolute Best of 2022” will air next Monday night, beginning at 8:00 pm ET. This Friday’s WWE SmackDown episode was taped last...
wrestleview.com
Update on December 26 episode of WWE Raw
According to F4WOnline, WWE will not be taping the December 26 episode of Raw tonight in Des Moines, Iowa. The report also notes that while it has not been confirmed, it appears that the USA Network and WWE will air a of “Best-Of” episode the day after Christmas instead.
wrestleview.com
AEW Rampage SPOILERS: Matches taped to air this Friday night on TNT
AEW taped the following matches on Wednesday night in San Antonio for Rampage, which will air on TNT this Friday at 10:00 pm ET. Jim Ross and Chris Jericho are out for commentary. Rampage opens up with the Three Kings Christmas Casino Trios Royale. There is a $300,000 prize. The...
wrestleview.com
Matt Riddle breaks silence since reports of going to rehab, new allegations of abuse
WWE Superstar Matt Riddle has broken his silence since reports of him entering rehab surfaced last week, after he failed a second drug test. Riddle’s post does not deny or confirm he has entered into rehab. WWE announced back on Friday, December 9 during SmackDown that Riddle will be...
wrestleview.com
Notes from Wednesday night’s AEW Dynamite and Rampage in San Antonio
Former AEW Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa was backstage at Wednesday’s Dynamite in San Antonio, Texas, where she resides. The word making the rounds this week is that Rosa would not be returning to action until after The New Year, possibly February or March. She is currently out of action dealing with back issues.
wrestleview.com
Tony Khan confirms changes are coming to the look and feel of Dynamite and Rampage
In a recent interview with TV Insider, AEW CEO and President Tony Khan has confirmed that AEW Dynamite and Rampage will have a new look starting in January. The first Dynamite of 2023 will take place live from Seattle, WA on January 4. “I don’t want to let the cat...
wrestleview.com
Notable WWE News From Tuesday: Jim Duggan detains an intruder; Lacey Evans’ controversial social media posts
WWE Hall of Famer “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan issued a statement after dealing with a scary situation at his home last week. Duggan tackled and detained an intruder who came through his front door at around 6:45 pm local time back on December 8. Duggan held the intruder at gunpoint after detaining him.
wrestleview.com
Dwayne Johnson provides an unfortunate update on the future of Black Adam
Dwyane “The Rock” Johnson took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce that Black Adam, will not be featured going forward in “the first chapter” of the new direction for DC’s cinematic storytelling under new DC Co-Studio Heads James Gunn and Peter Safran. The film grossed...
wrestleview.com
AEW Dynamite Holiday Bash Results – 12/21/22 (New Faction, Women’s Title Match and more! )
Freeman Coliseum (San Antonio, Texas) We go live to the Freeman Coliseum with Excalibur, Tony Schiavone and Taz on commentary for AEW Dynamite Holiday Bash!. Ricky Starks music hits and he comes out to a huge ovation from the fans. He is wearing sunglasses. He enters the ring and the fans chant his name. Starks has a mic. Starks says it would have been nice if he stood in the ring as the AEW but he lost. He says at least he lost as a man and not as Maxwell Jacob Coward. He says there will be a next time between he and MJF. The fans cheer. Starks says its not the end of the road for him, but just the start and if he has to work his way back up to the top – line them up so he can strike him down. He said one day he will be the man around AEW.
wrestleview.com
Two title matches set for the first WWE Raw of 2023
The first episode of WWE Raw for 2023 on January 2 will feature two title matches. Alexa Bliss will challenge Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship. Seth “Freakin” Rollins will challenge Austin Theory for the United States Championship. During the December 12 episode of Monday Night...
wrestleview.com
Producers for the final WWE Raw of 2022
Fightful Select has provided a list of the producers for the matches that took place during the final episode of WWE Raw for 2022, which aired live this past Monday on USA. Petey Williams produced The Street Profits vs. The Judgment Day. Petey Williams produced Rhea Ripley vs. Akira Tozawa.
wrestleview.com
IMPACT Backstage news on top star signing a new deal with the company
IMPACT Wrestling star Tasha Steelz revealed in an interview with Jim Varsallone of the Miami Herald that she recently signed a new multi-year contract with the company. According to Fightful Select, IMPACT Wrestling Officials did not not Steelz to get beceome a free agent. Her contract was initially set to expire in April 2023. However, IMPACT Wrestling wanted to ensure that they re-signed her several month before her contract expired to make sure she stays locked in with the company. It was further noted IMPACT Wrestling Officials has made it a top priority to re-up several of their talents contracts.
wrestleview.com
WWE Hall of Famer pulled from ECW tribute show
WWE pulled WWE Halll of Famer D-Von Dudley from his scheduled appearance Battleground Champion Wrestling’s “A Tribute to the Extreme” event that took place this past Saturday at 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. He also removed D-Von from the Icons of Wrestling convention that was held in conjunction with the show.
Comments / 0