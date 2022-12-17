ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Apex Legends rumor claims Season 16 might skip a new Legend

Apex Legends Season 16 could be the first in the battle royale’s history to skip adding a new legend, at least that’s the rumor some insiders are working with. When Apex Legends first launched back in 2019, Respawn Entertainment gave players an original roster of eight characters, six being unlocked right from the start and two others – Caustic and Mirage – being unlockable.
ImperialHal explains why NICKMERCS is “weak link” of his Apex Legends team

Apex Legends star Philip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen has explained why he believes Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff is the “weak link” of his Tripods squad in competitive play. With the top level of Apex Legends ranked play being set up the way it is, it’s not difficult for some ambitious players to transition from being a ranked grinder to having a shot at the ALGS.
Apex Legends leaker claims class overhaul and Legend reworks may come in Season 16

Recent leaks have claimed that Respawn Entertainment may bring a major overhaul to both classes and Legends during Season 16 of Apex Legends. With Apex Legends receiving few updates to close out 2022, the community is already speculating what Season 16 may have in store for the battle royale. Some...
Overwatch 2 accused of “punishing” winners by putting Grand Masters in Silver games

Overwatch 2 players believe they’ve found a big reason why they continue to have unbalanced competitive matches and it comes down to win streaks. Since its launch, Overwatch 2’s new ranked mode has been blasted by players in all sorts of ELOs for putting them in completely uneven games. Even streamers like Dr Disrespect have called out the competitive mode for how it ranks users.
Best Warzone players of 2022 – top CoD Warzone players

2022 has been a huge year for Warzone, as Caldera came into its own, Rebirth was joined by Fortune’s Keep in the Resurgence modes, and, of course, Warzone 2.0 launched in November. But which players have stood out ahead of the rest this year?. The best Warzone players earn...
Modern Warfare 2 players have a “wholesome” game of catch mid-match

Two Modern Warfare 2 players somehow managed to capture a serene moment on Shipment, playing a game of catch amidst the ensuing chaos around them. Modern Warfare 2 re-introduced Shipment as part of the Season 1 Reloaded Update. Activision’s spin on the classic multiplayer map placed the environment on top of a ship during a storm at night.

