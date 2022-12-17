Read full article on original website
Apex Legends rumor claims Season 16 might skip a new Legend
Apex Legends Season 16 could be the first in the battle royale’s history to skip adding a new legend, at least that’s the rumor some insiders are working with. When Apex Legends first launched back in 2019, Respawn Entertainment gave players an original roster of eight characters, six being unlocked right from the start and two others – Caustic and Mirage – being unlockable.
ImperialHal explains why NICKMERCS is “weak link” of his Apex Legends team
Apex Legends star Philip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen has explained why he believes Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff is the “weak link” of his Tripods squad in competitive play. With the top level of Apex Legends ranked play being set up the way it is, it’s not difficult for some ambitious players to transition from being a ranked grinder to having a shot at the ALGS.
Apex Legends leaker claims class overhaul and Legend reworks may come in Season 16
Recent leaks have claimed that Respawn Entertainment may bring a major overhaul to both classes and Legends during Season 16 of Apex Legends. With Apex Legends receiving few updates to close out 2022, the community is already speculating what Season 16 may have in store for the battle royale. Some...
Overwatch 2 accused of “punishing” winners by putting Grand Masters in Silver games
Overwatch 2 players believe they’ve found a big reason why they continue to have unbalanced competitive matches and it comes down to win streaks. Since its launch, Overwatch 2’s new ranked mode has been blasted by players in all sorts of ELOs for putting them in completely uneven games. Even streamers like Dr Disrespect have called out the competitive mode for how it ranks users.
Best Warzone players of 2022 – top CoD Warzone players
2022 has been a huge year for Warzone, as Caldera came into its own, Rebirth was joined by Fortune’s Keep in the Resurgence modes, and, of course, Warzone 2.0 launched in November. But which players have stood out ahead of the rest this year?. The best Warzone players earn...
Sources: London Royal Ravens moving Skrapz to starting roster to replace PaulEhx
On the back of a top 16 finish at Major 1, London Royal Ravens are already shaking things up as PaulEhx is set to be benched as veteran Skrapz is stepping into a role on the starting lineup. More than a year on from his last match in the Call...
New York Subliners push to “next level” in CDL 2023 Major 1 triumph
The new-look New York Subliners is firing on all cylinders, taking down the Seattle Surge in dominant fashion to win CDL Major 1. It’s a huge turnaround for NYSL, who were forced to rebuild in a dramatic off-season, but found all the right pieces. The New York Subliners had...
Modern Warfare 2 players have a “wholesome” game of catch mid-match
Two Modern Warfare 2 players somehow managed to capture a serene moment on Shipment, playing a game of catch amidst the ensuing chaos around them. Modern Warfare 2 re-introduced Shipment as part of the Season 1 Reloaded Update. Activision’s spin on the classic multiplayer map placed the environment on top of a ship during a storm at night.
