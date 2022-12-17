GIRLS BASKETBALL: Griffiths pours in career-best 34 in Pirates romp

PORT CHARLOTTE — Under ordinary circumstances, Bryanna Griffiths would likely have called it an early night as the Port Charlotte girls basketball team was easily handling North Port on Friday.

But with the Pirates only dressing seven players, Griffiths was out there for the duration, and it resulted in the biggest night of her high school career.

The senior poured in a career-high 34 points as Port Charlotte ended a two-game skid with a 62-37 victory over North Port.

Port Charlotte coach Mike Progl said when it was apparent Griffiths had the hot hand early, her teammates obliged.

“She got hot and we made sure we kept feeding her the ball and that’s what a team has to do when you have a player who’s hot,” Progl said. “You have to get her the looks to keep it going. She had good, clean looks and when he didn’t have them, she kicked it out.”

Griffiths credited her teammates for the outburst.

“We needed this win and my teammates recognized that I started hitting my shots early so they kept giving me the ball and I’m thankful for that,” Griffiths said. “We could have used that extra player tonight, but we played hard and got it done.”

Port Charlotte (9-5) took control early as Griffiths hit a three from downtown and got three the hard way in the first quarter as the Pirates built an 11-6 lead.

From there, Griffiths never really stopped as the shorthanded Pirates leaned on her to keep the offense going, building a 26-16 lead at the break.

The Pirates broke it open in the third as Nayeliz Verges got a hot hand to go along with Griffiths. Port Charlotte outscored North Port 21-10 in the third and then cruised from there, with only a brief spurt by the Bobcats to keep things interesting.

North Port (5-7) has lost four of its last five. The Pirates held the Bobcats’ top scorer Gwen Tsoukalas, who was averaging 21 points per game, to nine. North Port as a team was 2-of-9 from the free throw line.

North Port coach Curtis Tillman said they have the players to get the job done, but they aren’t putting it all together.

“We’re not playing good basketball right now. We’re getting away from the little things of simple basketball,” Tillman said. “Turnovers have killed us the last five games, and that’s how you get scores like this.”