Kadyn Proctor, 5-star OL, visits Alabama football before signing day

Alabama football got a big-time visitor on campus ahead of the early national signing period.

Five-star offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor, an Iowa commit, arrived in Tuscaloosa Friday for an unofficial visit five days before the signing period opens Wednesday, Dec. 21.

Several commits of Alabama's No. 1 recruiting class lobbied for Proctor's commitment on social media throughout Friday, and he showed hours later.

Crimson Tide freshman five-star quarterback Ty Simpson shared to Twitter a video of him with Proctor and freshman offensive lineman Tyler Booker Friday night.

Proctor, the No. 12 recruit in the nation according to the 247Sports Composite, committed to Iowa over the Crimson Tide in June, weeks after he took an official visit to Alabama. The Oregon Ducks have also continued to purse Proctor.

The 6-foot-7, 330-pound tackle would be Alabama's third-highest ranked commit if he flipped from in-state Iowa.

Alabama has lots of depth to replace at offensive line after five on the unit entered the transfer portal.

Jerell Rushin is a recruiting reporter for the Tuscaloosa News and the USA TODAY Network. Reach him at jrushin@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter at @JerellRushin_.