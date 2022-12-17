ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floyd County, KY

Comments / 0

Related
wymt.com

Parent of EKU student accused of threatening to blow university up

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Court records obtained by WKYT say a man threatened to blow up Eastern Kentucky University after his son was academically suspended. That man, Patrick Hall of Pike County, was arrested by Kentucky State Police on Sunday and is now in jail. Police were dispatched last week...
RICHMOND, KY
thelevisalazer.com

LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – DECEMBER 1-19, 2022

FROM 12:00 A.M., DECEMBER 1, 2022, THRU TO 11:59 P.M., DECEMBER 19, 2022, (19 DAYS); AT LEAST 132 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED FROM JOHNSON, LAWRENCE, MAGOFFIN, & MARTIN COUNTIES COMBINED, AND WERE BOOKED AT THE BIG SANDY REGIONAL DETENTION CENTER IN PAINTSVILLE, KY., IN JOHNSON COUNTY. OUT OF THOSE 132 ARRESTS,...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Body recovered from Kentucky River

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The body of a missing man in Perry County was recovered from the Kentucky River. The Perry County Coroner’s Office was called to the Airport Gardens section of Perry County on Tuesday just before 11:00 a.m. A deputy coroner told WYMT the man’s body...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
k105.com

4 people, including small child, die in 3 weekend house fires

Four people died, including a seven-year-old boy, and several people suffered injuries in three residential fires over the weekend. The first of the three fires occurred Saturday night at approximately 11:40 on Isom Bradley Road south of Scottsville in Allen County. Perishing in the blaze were 72-year-old Jerry Emmitt and his wife, 73-year-old Ida Emmitt.
ALLEN COUNTY, KY
thelevisalazer.com

‘TOYS FOR TOTS’ IN LOUISA IS GREAT SUCCESS, POLICE CHIEF SAYS

The Toy giveaway sponsored by the Louisa Fire Dept. and the Louisa Police Dept. today (Dec. 19) was a great success, Chief Greg Fugitt said on the city police FB page today. Kids picked from literally hundreds of toys collected through generous donations from community members and businesses. Fugitt provided...
LOUISA, KY
WSAZ

Eastern Kentucky’s road to recovery after flooding

FRANKFORT, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Catastrophic flooding rocked Eastern Kentucky communities in the summer of 2022. Forty people were killed in the flooding. “We made 1,400 rescues,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. Since then, many families have called makeshift neighborhoods of travel trailers home. “”I admit it’s going to take a...
KENTUCKY STATE
q95fm.net

Pike County Man Arrested Following Alleged Threats To Blow Up EKU

A man out of Pike County was arrested following claims that he allegedly threatened to blow up Eastern Kentucky University. 46-year-old Patrick Henry Hall, of Canada, has been charged with one-count of terroristic threatening. These charges are said to have stemmed from a phone conversation with an academic advisor on...
PIKE COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Death investigation underway following fire

PRESTONSBURG, Ky (WSAZ) - Detectives are investigating a persons death following a fire. According to Prestonsburg Police, on Sunday, December 18, officers and fire crews responded to Jane Brown Branch in reference to a fire. During the investigation, a person was located outside the home. The person was transported to...
PRESTONSBURG, KY
wymt.com

EKY History: 25th anniversary‌ of the first elk release

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - On December 18th, 1997, a large and successful restoration project began near the Knott-Perry County line to bring back elk to Eastern Kentucky. The project reintroduced elk to Eastern Kentucky for the first time in 150 years. Nearly four thousand people turned out to watch as...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Troopers seek suspect in West Virginia trail cam thefts

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia State Troopers are hoping the public may recognize the man caught on camera after a series of trail cam thefts in Wayne County. Authorities say the latest theft happened Monday in Kiahsville. According to WVSP, people in the area have caught the suspect on camera stealing the cameras […]
WAYNE COUNTY, WV
harlanenterprise.net

1 killed, 5 injured in Powell County house fire

One person has been killed and five others injured, including three juveniles, stemming from a weekend residential fire in Powell County. On Sunday, Dec. 18, the Kentucky State Police say Post 8 at Morehead received a call for assistance from the Powell County Dispatch Center regarding a fatal residential fire, which had taken place at 9750 Winchester Road in the Clay City community.
POWELL COUNTY, KY
Williamson Daily News

One charged in Williamson shooting

WILLIAMSON — A man was charged following a shooting on Dec. 15 in downtown Williamson, according to Mingo County Magistrate Court records. According to the criminal complaint, an officer from the Williamson Police Department was dispatched to an apartment at 100 Logan Street late in the afternoon in reference to a possible shooting having occurred at that location.
WILLIAMSON, WV
WOWK 13 News

7-year-old was one of 2 killed in Mingo County crash

UPDATE (Dec. 20, 2022, at 3:35 p.m.): Authorities in Mingo County say that a seven-year-old girl was one of the people who died in an accident Monday along Route 49 in the Thacker area. Dustin Crabtree also died in the accident. Deputies say Crabtree was from McCarr, Kentucky.  He was driving in a car alone […]
MINGO COUNTY, WV
wymt.com

Two dead in Mingo County crash

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two people died Monday afternoon in a two-car crash on state Route 49, Mingo County 911 dispatchers say. The accident was reported around 2 p.m. near Thacker. Additional details are unavailable now. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.
MINGO COUNTY, WV
thebigsandynews.com

Two killed in Prestonsburg crash

PRESTONSBURG — Kentucky State Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision in which two people died Dec. 6 on Ky. 114 in Prestonsburg. Irvine Doss, 67, of Forest Hills, and Carolyn Gibson, 48, were both pronounced dead at the scene by the Floyd County Coroner’s Office. The KSP said...
PRESTONSBURG, KY
WOWK 13 News

Kentucky man arrested in West Virginia for meth, gun charges

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A Louisa, Kentucky man was arrested after a disturbance on Sunday. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says that Randel Boggs harassed and attempted to fight residents in the Fort Gay area. They say he was also fidgeting with something in his pocket. According to the sheriff’s office, Mr. Boggs was found in […]
LOUISA, KY
WSAZ

Two dead in apparent murder-suicide

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two people are dead in an apparent murder-suicide in the Ranger area, Lincoln County Sheriff Gary Linville said. The sheriff says the incident involved a stepfather and a stepson. At this time he’s not saying which one was responsible. He said the incident happened...
RANGER, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy