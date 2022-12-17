Read full article on original website
wymt.com
Parent of EKU student accused of threatening to blow university up
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Court records obtained by WKYT say a man threatened to blow up Eastern Kentucky University after his son was academically suspended. That man, Patrick Hall of Pike County, was arrested by Kentucky State Police on Sunday and is now in jail. Police were dispatched last week...
thelevisalazer.com
LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – DECEMBER 1-19, 2022
FROM 12:00 A.M., DECEMBER 1, 2022, THRU TO 11:59 P.M., DECEMBER 19, 2022, (19 DAYS); AT LEAST 132 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED FROM JOHNSON, LAWRENCE, MAGOFFIN, & MARTIN COUNTIES COMBINED, AND WERE BOOKED AT THE BIG SANDY REGIONAL DETENTION CENTER IN PAINTSVILLE, KY., IN JOHNSON COUNTY. OUT OF THOSE 132 ARRESTS,...
Man found dead in Kentucky home, ‘foul play suspected’
Kentucky State Police are investigating after a man was found dead at a home in Pike County.
thelevisalazer.com
LAWRENCE BOE CHAIRMAN RESIGNS; NEW SYNTHETIC TURF COMING FOR LUKE VARNEY STADIUM
Louisa, Ky. — A multipurpose turf field is finally becoming a real thing for Lawrence Co. High School after the board of education meeting Monday night. The drive to install turf at Luke Varney, Jr. Stadium became a reality on a unanimous vote of the board. The price of the improvements are expected to be just under $1 million.
wymt.com
Body recovered from Kentucky River
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The body of a missing man in Perry County was recovered from the Kentucky River. The Perry County Coroner’s Office was called to the Airport Gardens section of Perry County on Tuesday just before 11:00 a.m. A deputy coroner told WYMT the man’s body...
k105.com
4 people, including small child, die in 3 weekend house fires
Four people died, including a seven-year-old boy, and several people suffered injuries in three residential fires over the weekend. The first of the three fires occurred Saturday night at approximately 11:40 on Isom Bradley Road south of Scottsville in Allen County. Perishing in the blaze were 72-year-old Jerry Emmitt and his wife, 73-year-old Ida Emmitt.
thelevisalazer.com
‘TOYS FOR TOTS’ IN LOUISA IS GREAT SUCCESS, POLICE CHIEF SAYS
The Toy giveaway sponsored by the Louisa Fire Dept. and the Louisa Police Dept. today (Dec. 19) was a great success, Chief Greg Fugitt said on the city police FB page today. Kids picked from literally hundreds of toys collected through generous donations from community members and businesses. Fugitt provided...
WSAZ
Eastern Kentucky’s road to recovery after flooding
FRANKFORT, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Catastrophic flooding rocked Eastern Kentucky communities in the summer of 2022. Forty people were killed in the flooding. “We made 1,400 rescues,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. Since then, many families have called makeshift neighborhoods of travel trailers home. “”I admit it’s going to take a...
q95fm.net
Pike County Man Arrested Following Alleged Threats To Blow Up EKU
A man out of Pike County was arrested following claims that he allegedly threatened to blow up Eastern Kentucky University. 46-year-old Patrick Henry Hall, of Canada, has been charged with one-count of terroristic threatening. These charges are said to have stemmed from a phone conversation with an academic advisor on...
WSAZ
Death investigation underway following fire
PRESTONSBURG, Ky (WSAZ) - Detectives are investigating a persons death following a fire. According to Prestonsburg Police, on Sunday, December 18, officers and fire crews responded to Jane Brown Branch in reference to a fire. During the investigation, a person was located outside the home. The person was transported to...
wymt.com
EKY History: 25th anniversary of the first elk release
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - On December 18th, 1997, a large and successful restoration project began near the Knott-Perry County line to bring back elk to Eastern Kentucky. The project reintroduced elk to Eastern Kentucky for the first time in 150 years. Nearly four thousand people turned out to watch as...
Troopers seek suspect in West Virginia trail cam thefts
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia State Troopers are hoping the public may recognize the man caught on camera after a series of trail cam thefts in Wayne County. Authorities say the latest theft happened Monday in Kiahsville. According to WVSP, people in the area have caught the suspect on camera stealing the cameras […]
harlanenterprise.net
1 killed, 5 injured in Powell County house fire
One person has been killed and five others injured, including three juveniles, stemming from a weekend residential fire in Powell County. On Sunday, Dec. 18, the Kentucky State Police say Post 8 at Morehead received a call for assistance from the Powell County Dispatch Center regarding a fatal residential fire, which had taken place at 9750 Winchester Road in the Clay City community.
Williamson Daily News
One charged in Williamson shooting
WILLIAMSON — A man was charged following a shooting on Dec. 15 in downtown Williamson, according to Mingo County Magistrate Court records. According to the criminal complaint, an officer from the Williamson Police Department was dispatched to an apartment at 100 Logan Street late in the afternoon in reference to a possible shooting having occurred at that location.
7-year-old was one of 2 killed in Mingo County crash
UPDATE (Dec. 20, 2022, at 3:35 p.m.): Authorities in Mingo County say that a seven-year-old girl was one of the people who died in an accident Monday along Route 49 in the Thacker area. Dustin Crabtree also died in the accident. Deputies say Crabtree was from McCarr, Kentucky. He was driving in a car alone […]
wymt.com
Two dead in Mingo County crash
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two people died Monday afternoon in a two-car crash on state Route 49, Mingo County 911 dispatchers say. The accident was reported around 2 p.m. near Thacker. Additional details are unavailable now. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.
thebigsandynews.com
Two killed in Prestonsburg crash
PRESTONSBURG — Kentucky State Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision in which two people died Dec. 6 on Ky. 114 in Prestonsburg. Irvine Doss, 67, of Forest Hills, and Carolyn Gibson, 48, were both pronounced dead at the scene by the Floyd County Coroner’s Office. The KSP said...
Kentucky man arrested in West Virginia for meth, gun charges
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A Louisa, Kentucky man was arrested after a disturbance on Sunday. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says that Randel Boggs harassed and attempted to fight residents in the Fort Gay area. They say he was also fidgeting with something in his pocket. According to the sheriff’s office, Mr. Boggs was found in […]
wymt.com
Officials looking for man who reportedly jumped into Kentucky River
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the London-Laurel Rescue Squad confirmed multiple agencies are looking for a missing man in Perry County. According to a post on the London-Laurel Rescue Squad Facebook page, the man was last seen jumping into the Kentucky River in Hazard on Friday. We will...
WSAZ
Two dead in apparent murder-suicide
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two people are dead in an apparent murder-suicide in the Ranger area, Lincoln County Sheriff Gary Linville said. The sheriff says the incident involved a stepfather and a stepson. At this time he’s not saying which one was responsible. He said the incident happened...
