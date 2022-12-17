Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
richlandsource.com
Take a seat: Duncan Falls Philo owns Coshocton in huge victory
Wins don't come more convincing than the way Duncan Falls Philo put away Coshocton 67-40 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on December 21. In recent action on December 17, Duncan Falls Philo faced off against Warsaw River View and Coshocton took on New Lexington on December 17 at New Lexington High School. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Wellsburg Brooke severs Cadiz Harrison Central's hopes
Wellsburg Brooke turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 56-44 win over Cadiz Harrison Central on December 21 in Ohio girls high school basketball. Wellsburg Brooke drew first blood by forging a 20-14 margin over Cadiz Harrison Central after the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Take a seat: Martins Ferry owns Shadyside in huge victory
Martins Ferry left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Shadyside 90-66 in Ohio boys basketball action on December 20. Martins Ferry opened with a 16-10 advantage over Shadyside through the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Belmont Union Local sprints past Lore City Buckeye Trail
Belmont Union Local called "game" in the waning moments of a 52-36 defeat of Lore City Buckeye Trail for an Ohio boys basketball victory on December 20. Last season, Belmont Union Local and Lore City Buckeye Trail faced off on January 25, 2022 at Lore City Buckeye Trail High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Steubenville rolls like thunder over East Liverpool Beaver Local
Steubenville played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on East Liverpool Beaver Local during a 55-20 beating on December 19 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. The last time East Liverpool Beaver Local and Steubenville played in a 51-50 game on February 2, 2022. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Sweating it out: Zanesville Maysville edges New Lexington
Zanesville Maysville topped New Lexington 53-47 in a tough tilt in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 20. The start wasn't the problem for New Lexington, as it began with a 6-4 edge over Zanesville Maysville through the end of the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Too close for comfort: Springfield Catholic Central strains past Springfield Shawnee
Springfield Catholic Central posted a narrow 51-49 win over Springfield Shawnee on December 20 in Ohio boys high school basketball. Springfield Shawnee authored a promising start, taking a 10-8 advantage over Springfield Catholic Central at the end of the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Cleveland Rhodes knocks off Hebron Lakewood
Cleveland Rhodes fans held their breath in an uneasy 44-35 victory over Hebron Lakewood in Ohio boys basketball on December 20. In recent action on December 14, Hebron Lakewood faced off against Newark Licking Valley and Cleveland Rhodes took on Cleveland Glenville on December 9 at Cleveland Glenville High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Lancaster Fairfield Union's convoy passes Zanesville West Muskingum
Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Lancaster Fairfield Union still prevailed 55-36 against Zanesville West Muskingum at Lancaster Fairfield Union High on December 19 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. In recent action on December 13, Lancaster Fairfield Union faced off against Ashville Teays Valley...
richlandsource.com
Beverly Fort Frye ekes out victory against Parkersburg South
Beverly Fort Frye showed its poise to outlast a game Parkersburg South squad for a 36-27 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on December 19. Last season, Beverly Fort Frye and Parkersburg South squared off with January 19, 2022 at Beverly Fort Frye High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Bart Anthony Skinner-McVay
Bart Anthony Skinner-McVay, 54, passed away suddenly at Avita Ontario Health Systems on Monday, December 18, 2022. Born April 19, 1968 in Coshocton, Ohio, Bart was the son of Harold and Thelma (Taylor) McVay. Bart loved to cook and was known for his homemade meatloaf and noodles that everyone found delicious. A collector of Lucille Ball memorabilia, Bart was always looking for his next item to add to his collection. He loved to paint, fish and adored his animals.
Comments / 0