ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

Report: Alabama's Bryce Young, Will Anderson won't skip Sugar Bowl

By Luke Easterling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iFh2w_0jlfMJ4t00

Two of the top prospects in the 2023 NFL draft class won’t be skipping their team’s non-playoff bowl game.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young and edge defender Will Anderson are both planning to play in the Sugar Bowl against Kansas State, per ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

In recent years, it’s become more common for top prospects to opt out of bowl games if their teams aren’t playing in the College Football Playoff, as a way to minimize the risk of injury before the draft.

Despite missing out on this year’s postseason tournament, and a chance at a national title, Young and Anderson will evidently give NFL scouts one more chance to see them in action, should they declare early as expected.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Michigan football DT chooses transfer destination

It was a short-lived career in Ann Arbor for George Rooks, but we now know where he’ll continue his college football career. After choosing the Wolverines just before national signing day proper in 2021, the two-year Michigan football defensive tackle didn’t see much playing time for the maize and blue. After a first-half fumble recovery in Week 3 against UConn, it seemed to be an omen that he would be seeing more and more playing time, but it never came to fruition. He ended up being passed on the depth chart by two true freshmen — Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant.
ANN ARBOR, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Peyton and Eli Manning seemingly couldn’t believe Aaron Rodgers would sail such an awful INT

Throughout his future Hall of Fame career, Aaron Rodgers has developed a reputation for driving a dragger into an opponent’s heart any chance he gets. It’s essentially why the Green Bay Packers have been so successful, unleashing many different variations of the Lambeau Leap during his tenure over the last 15 years. This trend didn’t seem so certain to continue early on Monday night against the Los Angeles Rams.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5-star OT Kadyn Proctor now predicted to flip commitment, but not to Oregon

A week ago, we were talking about the possibility that 5-star Iowa Hawkeyes offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor could be flipping his commitment and picking a new school before the early signing period on Wednesday. Today, we’re still talking about that. However, the school that he may be flipping to is no longer the same. Proctor, the No. 1 OT in the 2023 class, was originally thought to be an Oregon Ducks’ lean after multiple visits this fall and a strong relationship with Adrian Klemm. However, the 6-foot-7, 330-pounder is now picking up multiple predictions to flip to the Alabama Crimson Tide rather...
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michigan football reels in prized commit after early-week head-fake

So, you thought that the ship had sailed on 2023 Kankakee (Ill.) four-star cornerback Jyaire Hill? Well, not so fast. The elite defensive back released a top five on Monday which didn’t include Michigan football, which was surprising given that it appeared that he was down to the Wolverines and in-state Illinois. However, come early signing day, it turned out to be something of a ruse.
WISCONSIN STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How Brock Purdy is changing 49ers' QB conversation

The ever-changing 49ers quarterback situation took another turn when Jimmy Garoppolo broke his foot in Week 13 and opened the door for rookie seventh-round pick Brock Purdy to take over the starting job. Purdy’s success through his three games not only changed the 49ers’ fortunes in 2022, it could ultimately...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former NFL head of officiating and current rules analyst didn't agree with Terry McLaurin call

Dean Blandino spent over 20 years working for the NFL. In 2013, Blandino was named the NFL’s vice president of officiating, meaning he oversaw all NFL officials. Blandino left the NFL after the 2017 season and signed with FOX Sports as a rules analyst. Essentially, anytime there is a questionable call that involves replay, the game’s announcers will bring in Blandino, or Mike Pereira, to give their opinion on the play. It adds a different perspective for the viewers.
WASHINGTON, DC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5-star OT Kadyn Proctor announces college commitment

The Oregon Ducks gave a valiant effort in the recruitment of five-star offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor. In the end, Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide earned the last laugh. Proctor, the No. 1 OT in the 2023 class, announced on Tuesday he was flipping his commitment from the Iowa Hawkeyes to Alabama. It had been believed for the past couple of weeks that Proctor would flip, but the destination was originally believed to be Oregon. Proctor had developed a nice relationship with both Adrian Klemm and Dan Lanning. However, Proctor took a visit to Alabama over the past weekend, when the Crimson Tide were able to lock up his commitment. There remain a number of OT options for the Ducks this offseason, including a number of transfer portal players that could announce their commitment on Wednesday. Kadyn Proctor’s Recruiting Profile Ratings Stars Overall State Position 247 5 0.9972 IA OT Rivals 5 6.1 IA OT ESPN 5 90 IA OT On3 Recruiting 5 97.25 IA OT 247 Composite 5 97 IA OT Vitals Hometown Des Moines, Iowa Projected Position Offensive Tackle Height 6-foot-7 Weight 330 pounds Class 2023 Recruitment Offered on May 26, 2020 Previously visited Oregon from April 15-17, 2022 Committed to Iowa Hawkeyes June 30, 2022 Visited Oregon Nov. 12, 2022 Visited Alabama on Dec. 17, 2022 Twitterhttps://twitter.com/Hayesfawcett3/status/160531591430760857611
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

191K+
Followers
246K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy