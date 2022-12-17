Read full article on original website
hawaiinewsnow.com
Massive Kalihi home under construction draws flurry of complaints ― and new city scrutiny
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city says it plans to issue notices of violations to the owners of a massive home in Kalihi that includes eight bedrooms, four kitchens and two wet bars. The city Department of Planning and Permitting said one of its inspector conducted a site visit at the...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Fire at an abandoned Kalihi house triggers 2-alarm response from HFD
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu firefighters rushed to a two-alarm building fire Tuesday morning in the Kalihi area. Firefighters received the call around 9 a.m. for the fire along Pohaku Street. That road, along with Ahiahi Street, was shut down as firefighters worked to get the fire under control. HFD responded...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Friends remember ‘extraordinary’ flight nurse who died in air ambulance crash off Maui
'It's not good': Delayed, canceled flights at Honolulu's airport trigger big travel headaches. After hundreds of flight delays and cancellations Monday, Hawaiian Airlines is offering to waive change fees.
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘It’s not good’: Delayed, canceled flights at Honolulu’s airport trigger big travel headaches
Oahu's storm shelters, which are mostly Hawaii schools, are not built to withstand a powerful hurricane.
hawaiinewsnow.com
EPA seeks public comments on consent order for Red Hill closure
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The EPA is accepting public comments on a proposed consent order that would require the safe defueling and closure of Red Hill. An in-person public meeting is set for the week of Jan. 16 in Honolulu, where the EPA, Navy, and Defense Logistics Agency will answer questions about the proposed order.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Oahu nonprofit aims to build $25M ‘resilient’ hurricane community shelter
'It's not good': Delayed, canceled flights at Honolulu's airport trigger big travel headaches. After hundreds of flight delays and cancellations Monday, Hawaiian Airlines is offering to waive change fees.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaiian Air CEO apologizes to frustrated passengers as strong winter storm threatens more delays
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’re getting on a jet plane this holiday season, pack your patience. Travelers in Hawaii and nationally are encountering mounting delays and cancelations in the wake of a winter storm that impacted the state and as a “bomb cyclone” threatens extreme cold across much of the mainland.
Over 2,000 affected by power outage
HONOLULU (KHON2) — According to HECO’s outage map, there are 2,346 customers without power in Kailua, Kalihi Valley, Heeia, Waimanalo and Kaneohe. There are 11 reported outages in the area.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Giving cardboard new life: Nanakuli students awarded for efforts in sustainability
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A west side high school was recently recognized for their efforts to reduce cardboard packaging and plastic waste. Students at Nanakuli High and Intermediate School were awarded $25,000 from American Savings Bank to grow the “The Scrappahz Union.”. Their group takes cardboard, runs it through a...
'Terrifying': Passenger Recalls Severe Turbulence On Flight From Phoenix
"...it quickly just escalated to the point where we’re shaking so much that we were pretty much like floating off of our chairs."
hawaiinewsnow.com
Holiday travel woes continue with a number of flights delayed, canceled
Massive Kalihi home under construction draws flurry of complaints ― and new city scrutiny. Neighbors said the project will clog up an already crowded cul-de-sac and will change the character of their working-class neighborhood.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Neighbor: Man, 68, was sitting at his desk when car crashed into Manoa home
Hail is also being seen in several areas as the threat of severe thunderstorms continues. The cause of the crash remains unclear at this time.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hail seen in several areas as threat of severe thunderstorms continues
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Forecasters are warning that hail and damaging winds are possible as thundershowers move onshore through the afternoon. Hail has been reported in several areas, including on Oahu, Lanai and Hawaii Island. There were no immediate reports of damage. A severe thunderstorm watch remains up for Maui and...
Large fallen tree near Waialua causes road closure
Kaukonahua Road is closed in both directions at Poamoho Street due to a large fallen tree, according to HPD.
Video Shows Severe Turbulence That Led To At Least 36 Passengers' Injuries
At least 36 passengers were injured due to 'severe turbulence.'
hawaiinewsnow.com
In wake of crash, Green issues emergency proclamation to bolster medical airlift capacity
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. Josh Green issued an emergency proclamation Friday aimed at supplementing Hawaii’s medical airlift capacity following the crash of a medical transport plane off Maui. Green said the proclamation will augment critical care services to the neighbor islands. “An emergency proclamation was issued this morning in...
Lulani Street closed in Kahaluʻu
Honolulu Officials announced a road closure as the kona low system storm continues to pound O'ahu.
36 passengers treated after severe turbulence on Hawaiian Airlines flight
According to EMS, the call came in at 11:06 a.m. about a Hawaiian Airlines flight coming from Phoenix, Arizona.
hawaiinewsnow.com
36 injured after ‘rare’ pocket of severe turbulence hits Honolulu-bound plane shortly before landing
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Thirty-six people were injured Sunday, including 11 seriously, when a Hawaiian Airlines flight from Phoenix to Honolulu hit severe turbulence about 30 minutes before landing. The turbulence sent passengers flying out of their seats. Paramedics and emergency medical technicians treated patients — ranging in age from 14...
hawaiinewsnow.com
It's the most wonderful time of year ... and for mail carriers, also the busiest
Massive Kalihi home under construction draws flurry of complaints ― and new city scrutiny. Neighbors said the project will clog up an already crowded cul-de-sac and will change the character of their working-class neighborhood.
