Kailua, HI

hawaiinewsnow.com

Fire at an abandoned Kalihi house triggers 2-alarm response from HFD

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu firefighters rushed to a two-alarm building fire Tuesday morning in the Kalihi area. Firefighters received the call around 9 a.m. for the fire along Pohaku Street. That road, along with Ahiahi Street, was shut down as firefighters worked to get the fire under control. HFD responded...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

EPA seeks public comments on consent order for Red Hill closure

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The EPA is accepting public comments on a proposed consent order that would require the safe defueling and closure of Red Hill. An in-person public meeting is set for the week of Jan. 16 in Honolulu, where the EPA, Navy, and Defense Logistics Agency will answer questions about the proposed order.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Oahu nonprofit aims to build $25M ‘resilient’ hurricane community shelter

'It's not good': Delayed, canceled flights at Honolulu's airport trigger big travel headaches. After hundreds of flight delays and cancellations Monday, Hawaiian Airlines is offering to waive change fees. Roads blocked by downed trees, debris leave some Hawaii Island residents trapped.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Over 2,000 affected by power outage

HONOLULU (KHON2) — According to HECO’s outage map, there are 2,346 customers without power in Kailua, Kalihi Valley, Heeia, Waimanalo and Kaneohe. There are 11 reported outages in the area.
KAILUA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Holiday travel woes continue with a number of flights delayed, canceled

HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hail seen in several areas as threat of severe thunderstorms continues

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Forecasters are warning that hail and damaging winds are possible as thundershowers move onshore through the afternoon. Hail has been reported in several areas, including on Oahu, Lanai and Hawaii Island. There were no immediate reports of damage. A severe thunderstorm watch remains up for Maui and...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

36 injured after ‘rare’ pocket of severe turbulence hits Honolulu-bound plane shortly before landing

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Thirty-six people were injured Sunday, including 11 seriously, when a Hawaiian Airlines flight from Phoenix to Honolulu hit severe turbulence about 30 minutes before landing. The turbulence sent passengers flying out of their seats. Paramedics and emergency medical technicians treated patients — ranging in age from 14...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

It's the most wonderful time of year ... and for mail carriers, also the busiest

HONOLULU, HI

