SALT LAKE CITY- There is nothing quite like the rush of college football signing day. Making it closer to Christmas adds a whole new element that makes it feel, well, like Christmas. Early Signing Day for college football officially opens on December 21, 2022, and the Utes have done a really good job of closing the deal on some big names that will likely make the 2023 signing class Utah football’s best ever. We will do our best to keep up with all the action throughout the day giving you a place to track who has signed, who is yet to sign, and who will sign come February.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 17 HOURS AGO