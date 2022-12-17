Read full article on original website
BYU’s Dallin Hall Earns First WCC Freshman Of The Week Honor
PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball freshman Dallin Hall has quickly made for himself. The former Fremont High star has emerged as the starting point guard for the Cougars. Since he was inserted into the starting lineup, BYU has posted a 3-1 record that includes a win over rival Utah last week.
Runnin’ Utes Hang Tough Against TCU, Come Up Short Of Victory
SALT LAKE CITY- The Runnin’ Utes came up very short against rival BYU last weekend in Provo and needed to show that is not the team they are. Head coach Craig Smith talked earlier in the week about how the team took ownership of the poor performance and worked hard to correct their miscues before hosting No. 20 TCU at Vivint Arena. The end result was a hard-fought loss for the Runnin’ Utes, 75- 71, to the Horned Frogs.
BYU Football Adds Boise State Edge Rusher From Transfer Portal
PROVO, Utah – BYU football picks up a commitment from Boise State edge rusher Isaiah Bagnah. The former Bronco announced his commitment to BYU on Signing Day. Bagnah recorded 10 sacks during his four seasons with Boise State. He has two years of eligibility remaining in his collegiate career. A native of Canada, Bagnah could play along the edge or at a weakside linebacker. He played both positions for Boise State.
Former BYU LB Keenan Pili Finds New Home Out Of Transfer Portal
PROVO, Utah – Former BYU linebacker Keenan Pili is off to the SEC. The graduate transfer announced that he has committed to play for the Tennessee Volunteers. Pili has one year of college eligibility remaining. A member of Kalani Sitake’s first recruiting class in 2016, Pili played four seasons for the Cougars. During his time in Provo, the former Timpview High standout recorded 191 tackles, 3.5 sacks, four pass deflections, two fumble recoveries, and one forced fumble.
Utah Tech Men’s Basketball Torches Westmont For Fourth Straight Win
SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Tech Trailblazers torched the Westmont Warriors for their fourth consecutive victory, extending their longest winning streak of the season. The Blazers hosted the Warriors at Burns Arena in St. George, Utah on Monday, December 19. Utah Tech beat Westmont, 80-53. It was the...
Should Utah Be The Face Of New Pac-12?
SALT LAKE CITY – The Pac-12 is officially shrinking by two members now that it is official that UCLA and USC are going to the Big Ten after the 2024 season. There is a lot that needs to be decided with the move like media rights and potential expansion now that the league has a more clear grasp on membership.
Where Does BYU Football’s 2023 Recruiting Class Stand?
PROVO, Utah – The 2023 BYU football recruiting class will be BYU’s first as a member of the Big 12 Conference. That fact alone is a reason for excitement but also daunting. Because now, BYU has a set of teams they will be stacking their selves up against...
Utah Football’s Early Signing Day Tracker 12/21/22
SALT LAKE CITY- There is nothing quite like the rush of college football signing day. Making it closer to Christmas adds a whole new element that makes it feel, well, like Christmas. Early Signing Day for college football officially opens on December 21, 2022, and the Utes have done a really good job of closing the deal on some big names that will likely make the 2023 signing class Utah football’s best ever. We will do our best to keep up with all the action throughout the day giving you a place to track who has signed, who is yet to sign, and who will sign come February.
Kalani Sitake Remains Patient For BYU QB Jaren Hall’s Decision
PROVO, Utah – When will BYU quarterback Jaren Hall announce his future?. The star signal-caller for the Cougars has a big decision to make. Does he take advantage of the extra year of eligibility caused by the COVID season in 2020, or does he move on to the NFL?
Utah Women’s Basketball Climbs Up Latest AP Poll
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah women’s basketball continues their climb up the AP Top 25 Poll landing at No. 12. The Utes remain undefeated on the season at 10-0 and currently boast the top offense in the country. Utah is one of five ranked Pac-12 teams with Stanford coming in...
BYU Football Hires Former Utah Great Sione Pouha To Defensive Staff
PROVO, Utah – BYU football has hired a former Utah Utes star and assistant coach Sione Pouha to be on the defensive staff. Pouha was out of coaching during the 2022 season. However, he is returning to the sidelines to team up with newly hired defensive coordinator Jay Hill.
Utes Working Hard While Looking Forward To Rose Bowl Fun
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah football is hard at work preparing for their second trip to the Rose Bowl to take on Penn State but are also looking forward to some of the fun that comes along with the bowl too. Top of the list? Disneyland, obviously. It is the “happiest...
BYU Football OL Clark Barrington Reportedly Entering Transfer Portal
PROVO, Utah – Offensive lineman Clark Barrington is the latest transfer portal entry from the BYU football program. The Athletic’s Max Olsen first reported the news. Barrington was always viewed as a player going through his final season at BYU in 2022. But the consensus view was that he was likely moving on to pursue an NFL career. Instead, he’s taking advantage of the extra year of college eligibility from the COVID-19 season in 2020.
BYU Picks Up Commitment From Transfer Portal RB Aidan Robbins
PROVO, Utah – BYU football has received a transfer portal commitment from UNLV’s Aidan Robbins. Robbins ran for 1,011 yards during the 2022 season with the Rebels. He joins a BYU running back room that loses Chris Brooks, Lopini Katoa, and potentially Jackson McChesney. Robbins began his college...
