Body Found in Bronx’s Central ParkBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Texas Bussed Migrants to New York City and Expects a $6 Billion BillTom HandyNew York City, NY
Dad Charged with Beating Son to Death in Homeless ShelterBronxVoiceQueens, NY
Pint Sized Crook Robs Man with His Crew at GunpointBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Drug Runners Hid Cocaine Inside FurnitureBronxVoiceYonkers, NY
Related
fox5ny.com
Brooklyn subway shooting suspect Frank James expected to plead guilty on Jan. 3
NEW YORK - Frank James, the man accused of shooting 10 people on an N train earlier this year is expected to plead guilty to the charges against him on January 3, 2023, according to authorities. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York made the announcement...
fox5ny.com
NYPD officer shot in Brooklyn
NEW YORK - An NYPD officer was shot in the foot on Wednesday morning while responding to a domestic violence call. It happened just after 8:30 a.m. on Gates Ave. in Clinton Hill. The officer responded to a call for help during a domestic dispute. A woman says a male...
fox5ny.com
Arrest made after woman fatally stabbed inside Manhattan shelter
NEW YORK - An arrest has been made after a woman was fatally stabbed Friday night inside the Project Renewal New Providence Women's Shelter located at 225 E. 45th St. in Manhattan, the New York Police Department says. Police say Charmaine Crossman, 42, was arrested late Tuesday night and charged...
fox5ny.com
12-year-old boy robbed at gunpoint in the Bronx
NEW YORK - The New York City Police Department is looking for three suspects they say robbed a 12-year-old boy at gunpoint in the Bronx. The incident happened last Tuesday around 8:20 p.m. in front of 180 W. 167 St. in High Bridge. Police say the boy was approached by...
fox5ny.com
'Bling Bishop' busted on fraud and extortion charges
NEW YORK - A Brooklyn preacher, known as the so-called Bling Bishop due to his opulent lifestyle, has been indicted for allegedly defrauding one of his parishioners out of part of her retirement savings. Lamor Whitehead is also charged with attempting to extort and defraud a businessman and lying to...
fox5ny.com
Suspect arrested after shootings of NYC gas station worker, Philadelphia parking worker
PENNSYLVANIA - Police say they have arrested the suspected wanted for allegedly shooting a gas station worker in the Bronx and a Philadelphia Parking Authority Officer. Termaine Saulsbury, 39, was arrested Wednesday night in Philadelphia, according to a spokesperson from the U.S. Marshal's Office. Saulsbury is accused of shooting a...
fox5ny.com
Homeless man arrested in fatal stabbing at NYC parking garage
NEW YORK - A homeless man has been arrested after a man was fatally stabbed in front of a Hell’s Kitchen parking garage, according to the NYPD. Police say the stabbing happened just after 11 p.m. on Dec. 6, 2022, at 350 West 42 St. 24-year-old Carlos Rosario of Brooklyn was found with a stab wound to his torso.
fox5ny.com
MTA worker attacked with hammer
NEW YORK - A subway worker was hospitalized after he was attacked with a hammer in a Manhattan subway station early on Tuesday morning. The NYPD says it happened around 1:45 a.m. inside the W. 14th St. and 8th Ave. Subway Station in the West Village. A 29-year-old man walked...
fox5ny.com
Subway passenger shot in Brooklyn
NEW YORK - A subway passenger was shot and critically injured following a late-night dispute with two transit workers in Brooklyn, according to the New York City Police Department. A police source told Fox 5 New York that two MTA workers on the R train were having some sort of...
fox5ny.com
Rampant theft is devastating Bronx small businesses
NEW YORK - The Adams administration is looking to craft a strategic plan to combat retail theft across the five boroughs. Theft is up across the city. But in the Bronx, businesses and the local economy are being especially devastated by crime. Running a bodega in the Bronx isn't what...
fox5ny.com
NYC council member’s home targeted by anti-drag protesters
NEW YORK - Protesters targeted New York City Council member Erik Bottcher's Hell's Kitchen home with demeaning graffiti and allegedly entered the building. Bottcher says that the building super called the police and two people were arrested for trespassing. Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! |...
fox5ny.com
DC correctional officer charged with embezzlement after lavish trip to NYC
WASHINGTON - A D.C. correctional officer is accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from the labor union and spending some of it on a lavish New York trip. The Department of Justice charged Andra Parker Monday with wire fraud after an FBI investigation revealed Mr. Parker embezzled the funds while serving as chairman of the D.C. Department of Corrections Labor Committee between June 2018 and May 2019.
fox5ny.com
De Niro break-in: Suspect in custody
Police officers escorted a woman out of the 19th Precinct station house and into a vehicle to be taken to central booking. She is suspected of breaking into a Manhattan townhome that Robert De Niro is renting.
fox5ny.com
Subway hits 2 people in NYC; unclear why they were on tracks
NEW YORK - A subway train hit two people in Manhattan on Tuesday before 10:30 a.m. Two people died but what exactly happened isn't clear. Authorities found the bodies of a 63-year-old woman and a 44-year-old man on the westbound L train tracks at the 6th Avenue and 14th Street subway station in Greenwich Village, the NYPD said.
fox5ny.com
Gate of the Exonerated unveiled in Central Park
NEW YORK - One of Central Park's entrances has a new name in honor of the men formerly known as the Central Park Five and now known as The Exonerated Five. The Gate of the Exonerated was unveiled Monday morning. It honors all who have been wrongfully convicted of crimes...
fox5ny.com
Mural honoring Holocaust hero unveiled in Manhattan
NEW YORK - Tibor Baranski's face now covers part of a wall of a building on the corner of Spring Street and Elizabeth Street in Nolita in Lower Manhattan. Born in 1922 in Hungary, Baranski was studying to become a Catholic priest when at age 22 he saved more than 3,000 Jews from certain death during the Holocaust, historians say.
fox5ny.com
No rebuttal yet from Rep.-elect George Santos to allegations
WESTBURY, N.Y. - In November, Republican George Santos won the election for New York's 3rd Congressional District. He voted in Whitestone, Queens. A certificate of election was delivered to the address where the congressman-elect said he lives. After allegations surfaced that his resume may be largely fiction, questions on the...
fox5ny.com
NYC Uber drivers go on one-day strike
NEW YORK - Hundreds of New York Uber drivers went on strike Monday in protest of a New York Supreme Court judge's recent decision to halt pay raises for now. The New York City Taxi and Limousine Commission had approved raises for Uber and Lyft drivers. The raises, which Uber has sued to block, were supposed to go into effect on Monday.
fox5ny.com
Airbnb hosts in New York City brace for changes
NEW YORK - Claudine lives in a two-family townhouse in Brooklyn. For years, she has rented out the two-bedroom apartment downstairs. Fox 5 News is only using her first name because, come February, she is at risk to be fined thousands of dollars for an illegal listing. "I just know...
fox5ny.com
Art on the Ave exhibits art inside Manhattan shops and storefronts
NEW YORK - The nonprofit Art on the Ave is aiming to take Manhattan's Upper East Side beyond just its buildings by showcasing a gallery walk. For a limited time, residents can learn more about the neighborhood and check out some art in the most unexpected locations. Tucked inside Dashnor...
