Chicago Welcomes 26 Migrants Days Before Christmas and Needs Your HelpTom HandyChicago, IL
Many Chicago families should get payment for up to $400 by ChristmasR.A. HeimChicago, IL
The Unbelievable Murders & Disappearances in the Chicago Lawn Neighborhood: The Victims All Knew Each OtherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChicago, IL
Bloom Township High School Holds Thirteen Year Graduation CeremonySouth Suburban NewsChicago Heights, IL
Collin Powell Middle School Girls Are State ChampsSouth Suburban NewsMatteson, IL
10 observations: Ayo Dosunmu buzzer beater stuns Hawks
For the second time in a row, a game between the Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks was decided by a flip-in at the horn. But this time, by way of an Ayo Dosunmu buzzer beater, it was the Bulls who had the edge, 110-108, for a road win that boosted them to 13-18 on the season and 2-0 since the season reached its nadir in Sunday's blowout loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Caruso in concussion protocol after collision vs. Hawks
Alex Caruso has entered the NBA's concussion protocol after taking a hard hit to the head/neck area during the Chicago Bulls' 110-108 win over the Atlanta Hawks Wednesday night. The collision during which the injury took place in the second quarter of the contest as Caruso and Hawks forward De'Andre...
Ranking value of Bulls' trade assets as season teeters
In 2007, the Chicago Bulls entered the season with high expectations. The franchise was coming off a 49-win campaign and, after drafting Joakim Noah, largely opted for continuity, signing veteran forward Joe Smith in free agency. By season’s end, they had flamed out. They opened 9-16, leading to coach Scott...
Report: Mat Ishbia finalizing purchase of Phoenix Suns, Mercury
Phoenix’s basketball franchises reportedly are on the verge of landing a new owner. Mat Ishbia is finalizing the purchase of the NBA’s Suns and WNBA’s Mercury for $4 billion, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Current owner Robert Sarver purchased the Suns for just over $400...
Where is the NBA All-Star Game in 2023, 2024 and beyond?
With the first half of the NBA season coming to a close, fans and players are looking forward to the 2023 NBA All-Star weekend during the midseason break. The Utah Jazz will host the 72nd edition of the NBA All-Star Game at the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City. It will also mark the 30th anniversary of the first time the Jazz hosted the NBA All-Star Game in 1993. The All-Star voting for the starting rosters opened on Tuesday, and the final rosters will be announced in January and February.
Podcast: When will Hawks be playoff contenders again?
On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau debate when the Blackhawks will be playoff contenders again. If they land Connor Bedard or Adam Fantilli, does that speed up the rebuild? Are the Blackhawks better positioned than Anaheim to finish last? The guys also discuss why Alex Stalock's return is coming at a great time, Jarred Tinordi heading back to the injured reserve list with a facial fracture, what to expect from Isaak Phillips and more.
Hurts suffers shoulder sprain, status in doubt for Cowboys game
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts suffered a shoulder sprain against the Bears and his status for Saturday’s game in Dallas is in doubt, a league source confirmed to NBC Sports Philadelphia. That means Gardner Minshew will likely get the call on Christmas Eve on a short week. But it’s not...
Hawks place Jarred Tinordi on IR, recall Isaak Phillips
The Blackhawks have placed defenseman Jarred Tinordi on injured reserve with a facial fracture, the team announced Monday morning. The move is retroactive to Dec. 18. Tinordi left in the second period of Sunday's 7-1 loss to the New York Rangers after taking a puck to the face. He immediately threw off his helmet, went straight to the locker room and did not return, leaving a trail of blood on the ice as he left.
When is 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend?
The NHL’s most exciting weekend is almost upon us. It’s time for the best of the best to battle it out on the ice for All-Star Weekend. This is the second year the event will be held in South Florida, with the first time being in 2003. Stars of the league will be able to showcase their skills in friendly games over the span of two days before competition gets fierce and contention for the Stanley Cup heats up.
Hawks activate Stalock from IR, assign Soderblom to AHL
The Blackhawks have activated goaltender Alex Stalock from injured reserve, the team announced Monday morning. In a corresponding move, goaltender Arvid Soderblom has been reassigned to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League. Stalock has been out since Nov. 1 with a concussion, but he's been skating for a...
Hawks' Jarred Tinordi's facial fracture 'pretty damaging'
In the second period of Sunday's 7-1 loss to the New York Rangers, Blackhawks defenseman Jarred Tinordi took a puck to the face and immediately went to the locker room, leaving a trail of blood on the ice along the way. The injury came less than two weeks after Tinordi...
