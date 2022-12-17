Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Burgers in the Canton AreaIsla ChiuCanton, OH
Slim Chickens Announces a New Opening In CantonMadocCanton, OH
3 Places To Get Seafood in the Canton AreaIsla ChiuCanton, OH
3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Canton AreaIsla ChiuCanton, OH
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in OhioTravel MavenOhio State
East Palestine outlasts Campbell Memorial
East Palestine charged Campbell Memorial and collected a 45-35 victory on December 21 in Ohio boys high school basketball. In recent action on December 16, Campbell Memorial faced off against Brookfield and East Palestine took on Warren Lordstown on December 13 at Warren Lordstown High School. For more, click here.
Take a seat: Duncan Falls Philo owns Coshocton in huge victory
Wins don't come more convincing than the way Duncan Falls Philo put away Coshocton 67-40 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on December 21. In recent action on December 17, Duncan Falls Philo faced off against Warsaw River View and Coshocton took on New Lexington on December 17 at New Lexington High School. Click here for a recap.
Cortland Maplewood narrowly edges Columbiana Heartland Christian in tight triumph
Cortland Maplewood walked the high-wire before edging Columbiana Heartland Christian 31-29 on December 21 in Ohio girls high school basketball. In recent action on December 10, Columbiana Heartland Christian faced off against Lisbon and Cortland Maplewood took on Southington Chalker on December 14 at Southington Chalker High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Lancaster Fairfield Union's convoy passes Zanesville West Muskingum
Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Lancaster Fairfield Union still prevailed 55-36 against Zanesville West Muskingum at Lancaster Fairfield Union High on December 19 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. In recent action on December 13, Lancaster Fairfield Union faced off against Ashville Teays Valley...
Sweating it out: Zanesville Maysville edges New Lexington
Zanesville Maysville topped New Lexington 53-47 in a tough tilt in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 20. The start wasn't the problem for New Lexington, as it began with a 6-4 edge over Zanesville Maysville through the end of the first quarter.
Brecksville-Broadview Heights wins tense tussle with Canton McKinley
The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Brecksville-Broadview Heights didn't mind, dispatching Canton McKinley 53-49 at Canton Mckinley High on December 20 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Recently on December 9, Canton McKinley squared off with Canton GlenOak in a basketball game....
Take a seat: Martins Ferry owns Shadyside in huge victory
Martins Ferry left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Shadyside 90-66 in Ohio boys basketball action on December 20. Martins Ferry opened with a 16-10 advantage over Shadyside through the first quarter.
Youngstown Chaney proves to be too much for Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary
Youngstown Chaney stretched out and finally snapped Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary to earn a 51-32 victory in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, Akron St Vincent - St Mary and Youngstown Chaney faced off on March 10, 2022 at Akron St Vincent - St Mary High School. For a full recap, click here.
Belmont Union Local sprints past Lore City Buckeye Trail
Belmont Union Local called "game" in the waning moments of a 52-36 defeat of Lore City Buckeye Trail for an Ohio boys basketball victory on December 20. Last season, Belmont Union Local and Lore City Buckeye Trail faced off on January 25, 2022 at Lore City Buckeye Trail High School. For more, click here.
Mogadore Field cancels check from Mantua Crestwood
Mogadore Field put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Mantua Crestwood in a 56-46 decision in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 19. Last season, Mogadore Field and Mantua Crestwood faced off on November 30, 2021 at Mogadore Field High School. For more, click here.
Steubenville rolls like thunder over East Liverpool Beaver Local
Steubenville played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on East Liverpool Beaver Local during a 55-20 beating on December 19 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. The last time East Liverpool Beaver Local and Steubenville played in a 51-50 game on February 2, 2022. For more, click here.
Never a doubt: Struthers breezes past Hubbard
It was a tough night for Hubbard which was overmatched by Struthers in this 67-32 verdict. Last season, Struthers and Hubbard squared off with January 25, 2022 at Hubbard High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
New Cumberland Oak Glen hustles by East Liverpool
New Cumberland Oak Glen had its hands full but finally brushed off East Liverpool 57-47 on December 19 in West Virginia girls high school basketball. The two teams dueled to an even start, with New Cumberland Oak Glen and East Liverpool settling for a 15-15 first-quarter knot.
Bart Anthony Skinner-McVay
Bart Anthony Skinner-McVay, 54, passed away suddenly at Avita Ontario Health Systems on Monday, December 18, 2022. Born April 19, 1968 in Coshocton, Ohio, Bart was the son of Harold and Thelma (Taylor) McVay. Bart loved to cook and was known for his homemade meatloaf and noodles that everyone found delicious. A collector of Lucille Ball memorabilia, Bart was always looking for his next item to add to his collection. He loved to paint, fish and adored his animals.
