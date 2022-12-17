ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celina, OH

richlandsource.com

Toledo Christian escapes close call with Holland Springfield

Toledo Christian surfed the tension to ride to a 44-39 win over Holland Springfield for an Ohio girls basketball victory on December 20. In recent action on December 15, Holland Springfield faced off against Sylvania Southview and Toledo Christian took on Ottawa-Glandorf on December 10 at Ottawa-Glandorf High School. For more, click here.
TOLEDO, OH
richlandsource.com

Bradford ends the party for Arcanum Franklin Monroe

Bradford stretched out and finally snapped Arcanum Franklin Monroe to earn a 53-37 victory in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, Bradford and Arcanum Franklin Monroe faced off on December 21, 2021 at Arcanum Franklin Monroe High School. For a full recap, click here.
BRADFORD, OH
richlandsource.com

Too much punch: Archbold knocks out Sherwood Fairview

Archbold dumped Sherwood Fairview 49-34 on December 20 in Ohio boys high school basketball. Last season, Archbold and Sherwood Fairview squared off with December 21, 2021 at Archbold High School last season. For more, click here.
ARCHBOLD, OH
richlandsource.com

Needlepoint: Dublin Coffman sews up Marysville in slim triumph

It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Dublin Coffman had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Marysville 67-58 on December 21 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Dublin Coffman and Marysville faced off on December 14, 2021 at Marysville High School. For...
MARYSVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

Razor thin: Fremont Ross earns tough verdict over Napoleon

Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Fremont Ross nipped Napoleon 41-34 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on December 19. In recent action on December 12, Fremont Ross faced off against Findlay and Napoleon took on Bryan on December 13 at Bryan High School. For a full recap, click here.
NAPOLEON, OH
richlandsource.com

Shelter Works opens 45,000 square-foot manufacturing location in Bucyrus

BUCYRUS – Shelter Works announced Tuesday that it has opened the company’s second manufacturing location in Bucyrus totaling 45,000 square feet. Shelter Works issued a press release that stated it has invested nearly $500,000 in machinery and equipment in addition to upfitting the former Checkmate Marine building just north of Crossroads Industrial Park.
BUCYRUS, OH

