Rutherford County, NC

WBTV

Large police presence at the home of Madalina Cojocari

Large police presence spotted at home of missing 11-year-old Cornelius girl. According to a WBTV crew at the scene, about a dozen officers arrived to the home of Madalina Cojocari around 5 p.m. Updated: 43 minutes ago. Officers reported the homicide around 11 a.m. Wednesday at University Village Boulevard. Mother...
CORNELIUS, NC
WBTV

Cornelius community holds vigil for missing 11-year-old

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education members have named Dr. Crystal Hill as the new interim superintendent. What goes into a search? We ask former law enforcement about Madalina Cojocari’s disappearance. Updated: 6 hours ago. The disappearance of 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari has touched hundreds across the country, including retired police...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Push to find missing 11-year-old Cornelius girl continues

Parents asking for help after suitcase with son’s ashes were stolen at Charlotte-Douglas Airport. A heartbreaking plea Monday night from two parents who say their son’s ashes were stolen Saturday from baggage claim. Updated: 7 hours ago. Across the country, about 500 movie theater screens closed during the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Gastonia police searching for missing 16-year-old

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Gastonia Police Department is searching for a missing 16-year-old. Mikaela Goodson was last seen leaving her home off Keith Drive on Dec. 17. She is described as a 5′7″ white female weighing around 155 pounds. She has brown hair with blonde and pink streaks and has her nose and tongue pierced.
GASTONIA, NC
WYFF4.com

Hendersonville police tell drivers exactly how to handle black ice

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — With extremely cold temperatures expected to affect the entire region starting Friday morning, after a surge of moisture brings rain, black ice will be possible on area roads. The extremely cold temperatures can also cause damage to your car. A mechanic in Greenville encourages people to...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
WBTV

Local plumbers offer tips to protect pipes from freezing temperatures

CORNELIUS, NC
The Daily South

Asheville Woman Finds Bear Hibernating In Her Backyard

Asheville, North Carolina, resident Casey Vandergrift was just enjoying some fresh air on her back porch when she heard a strange noise. It was a sound that she described as a "sad whimper" and immediately went to see if she could help an animal in distress. "I thought it was...
ASHEVILLE, NC
wataugaonline.com

Winter Weather Advisory for Avery County, NC, Caldwell County, NC – December 21-22, 2022

NCZ033-049-050-501-503-505-507-211645- /O.NEW.KGSP.WW.Y.0009.221222T0000Z-221222T1400Z/. Avery-Yancey-Mitchell-Caldwell Mountains-Burke Mountains- McDowell Mountains-Rutherford Mountains- Including the cities of Ingalls, Banner Elk, Newland, Swiss,. Burnsville, Celo, Micaville, Ramseytown, Busick, Spruce Pine,. Poplar, Jonas Ridge, Ashford, Woodlawn, Old Fort,. and Chimney Rock State Park. 339 AM EST Wed Dec 21 2022. …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7...
AVERY COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Police searching for missing teen in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said officers are searching for a missing teen who was last seen on Dec. 15. Officers said 16 - year - old Zeniya Rose was reported missing by DSS and was last seen leaving a facility on Halton Road wearing a black jacket, black or gray pants and shiny/sparkly sandals.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Woman charged in connection to crash that left pedestrian dead

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A woman from Asheville has been charged in connection to a crash that killed a pedestrian back on June 3. Police said Joanna Guy was driving a 2013 Honda Civic on College Street when she tried to turn left onto Martin Luther King Junior Drive. While making the turn, Guy ended up hitting David Vanderhost, 63, who was trying to cross the intersection around 1:21 p.m. on June 3.
ASHEVILLE, NC

