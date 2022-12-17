ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, MI

Girls Basketball: Summerfield tops Mason; Airport, Bedford, Whiteford win

By Niles Kruger, The Monroe News
The Monroe News
The Monroe News
 5 days ago

ERIE – Summerfield struggled with its shooting Friday night.

But the defense made the trip from Petersburg to Erie and carried the Bulldogs to a 58-31 girls basketball victory in the Tri-County Conference.

“We missed a lot of shots tonight and really didn’t shoot well from the floor but our defense was solid for the most part,” Summerfield coach Mickey Moody said. “Seniors Abby Haller and Destanee smith just did a really good job tonight rebounding and leading us defensively.”

Smith and Haller both filled up the scoresheet.

Smith finished with 19 points 10 rebounds and 7 steals while Haller had 11 points 11 rebounds and 5 steals. Ava Fisher came off the bench to score 11 points and Mia  Miller added 10.

Summerfield improved to 4-1 overall and 3-0 in the TCC.

“We finally beat Erie Mason and got the monkey off our back,” Moody said. “It has been a long, long time since we have beat them. They have owned us.”

Bailey Meiring led Mason (1-4) with a career-high 9 points.

"She did some really nice things on both sides of the basketball today," Mason coach Josh Sweigert said of Meiring. "I thought she played very well in her first start."

Summerfield was a 25-19 junior varsity winner as Makenzie Wolfe scored 10 points.

Summerfield 14 21 10 13 58
Erie Mason 3 11 10 7 31

SUMMERFIELD: Taylor 1 0-0 2, Fisher 2 (1) 2-2 7, Miller 4 2-3 10, Mannebach 1 0-0 2, Jones 3 1-2 7, Smith 8 3-5 19, Haller 3 (1) 4-4 11. Totals 22 (2) 12-16 58.

ERIE MASON: Trainor 2 2-2 6, Meiring 2 (1) 6-8 9, Worden 1 3-6 5, Bash 2 2-4 6, Langenderfer 1 0-0 2, DeGasto 1 (1) 0-0 3. Totals 9 (2) 11-18 31.

Airport 59, Flat Rock 38

FLAT ROCK – Airport did what Flat Rock expected Friday night.

It just did it better than the Rams expected.

“They did what we planned for, but we just couldn't keep up,” Flat Rock coach Brian Kryk said.

Airport (2-3) featured a balanced attack as Jillian Baker (20), Olivia Gratz (14) and Peyton Zajac (10) all scored in double figures and RaeAnn Drummond was tough inside.

“The difference tonight we limited our turnovers, defensive pressure and communication,” Airport coach Darrell Mossburg said. “Jillian, Peyton and RaeAnn finished with toughness at the rim and Liv took command of us offensively.”

McKenna Williams scored 13 points and Madleen Hussein 12 for 3-2 Flat Rock.

Airport 12 14 21 12 59
Flat Rock 8 10 11 9 38

AIRPORT: Gratz 4 6-6 14, B. Baker 3 (1) 0-0 7, J. Baker 10 0-1 20, Zajac 4 2-2 10, Drummond 3 0-2 6, Ruhlig 0 0-1 0, Mumbower 0 2-2 2. Totals 24 (1) 10-14 59.

FLAT ROCK: Kopp 1 (1) 0-0 3, Hussein 5 (2) 0-0 12, Kryk 1 (1) 0-0 3, Mysliwiec 1 2-3 4, Holbrook 1 1-2 3, Williams 6 1-2 13. Totasl 14 (3) 4-7 38.

Bedford 54, Ann Arbor Huron 31

TEMPERANCE – Bedford took charge early, bolting out to a 33-15 halftime lead, then pushing the advantage to 46-21 after three periods.

Nyah Mullins led the 5-0 Mules with 21 points while Victoria Gray added 15 and Peyton Behnke 12.

Bedford 10 23 13 8 54
AA Huron 4 11 6 10 31

BEDFORD: A. Gray 1 2-2 4, Pudlowski 0 1-2 1, Armstrong 0 1-2 1, Behnke 1 (1) 9-10 12, V. Gray 6 3-4 15, Mullins 7 (3) 4-5 21. Totals 15 (4) 20-25 54.

ANN ARBOR HURON: Allen 2 5-8 9, Edmondson 4 0-0 8, Dey 0 1-2 1, Hutchings 2 (1) 0-0 5, Williams 4 0-0 8. Totals 12 (1) 6-10 31.

Whiteford 34, Adrian Madison 32

OTTAWA LAKE – Jessica Ulery erupted for 18 points to help her team pull out a Tri-County Conference win.

She accounted for all of her team’s points in the third quarter.

“Jessica Ulery saved us tonight with scoring,” Whiteford coach Jim Ross said.

Madelyn Thomas added 9 points for the 3-2 Bobcats and Annabelle Gapp racked up 14 rebounds and 4 blocked shots.

Whiteford 9 11 9 5 34
A. Madison 3 12 10 10 32

WHITEFORD: J. Ulery 8 2-3 18, Thomas 3 (1) 2-3 9, Scober 1 0-0 2, Rasor 1 0-0 2, Gapp 1 1-2 3. Totals 14 (1) 5-8 34.

ADRIAN MADISON: Powers 4 1-5 9, Parish 4 1-2 9, Sower 2 1-2 5, McCarts 1 (1) 0-0 3, McDade 1 0-1 2, Wesson 2 0-0 4. Totals 14 (1) 3-10 32.

Saline 49, Monroe 14

SALINE – Monroe was held to 3 points or fewer in three of the four quarters.

Sophia Bussell had 7 points for the Trojans, who fell to 1-5.

Saline 17 7 12 13 49
Monroe 2 7 3 2 14

SALINE: Maida 2 (1) 1-2 6, Kangas 2 0-0 4, Stemmer 3 1-2 7, Maloney 2 0-0 4, Ford 2 2-5 6, Clarke 1 0-0 2, Roehm 5 (2) 2-4 15, Hesse 1 0-0 2, Griffin 1 (1) 0-0 3. Totals 19 (4) 6-13 49.

MONROE: Neddo 1 0-0 2, Merkle 0 0-2 0, Aulph 1 1-2 3, Kelley 1 0-0 2, Bussell 2 (1) 2-2 7. Totals 5 (1) 3-4 14.

