Tuscaloosa, AL

Alabama Crimson Tide players share video of Kadyn Proctor, nation's No. 1 offensive tackle, on visit

By Andrew Nemec
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lIr60_0jlfKwqc00

On the weekend before the early signing period, Southeast Polk (Iowa) five-star offensive tackle and Iowa Hawkeyes pledge Kadyn Proctor was set to visit the Alabama Crimson Tide.

And clearly he has arrived.

Alabama freshmen Tyler Booker and Ty Simpson both shared a short video showing themselves hanging out with the man of the hour, Proctor, the nation's No. 5 overall prospect and No. 1 offensive tackle:

The 6-foot-7, 330-pound offensive lineman is making a return trip to Tuscaloosa and is widely believed to be weighing his options.

Those choices include sticking with his commitment to Iowa, flipping to Alabama or flipping to Oregon, which had an in-home visit with Proctor on Thursday evening.

But with this weekend being the last one until the beginning of the early signing period (Wednesday), it was viewed as a major recruiting win that Proctor intended to be at Alabama.

Turns out, he made the trip.

Alabama's 2023 recruiting class is already No. 1 nationally, and is highlighted by Mill Creek (Georgia) five-star safety Caleb Downs, Berkeley Prep (Florida) five-star edge-rusher Keon Keeley and a pair of elite running backs, Buford (Georgia) five-star prospect Justice Haynes and Lehigh (Florida) high-end four-star back Richard Young.

