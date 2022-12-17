ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Clair County, MI

The Detroit Free Press

Oakland County woman wins $4 million running errand for husband

An Oakland County woman is glad her husband asked her to go to the grocery store the day before Thanksgiving because she picked something up besides a turkey — and it will probably change her life. The woman, 49, also purchased a VIP Millions instant Michigan Lottery ticket for $30 at the Kroger located at 1237 North Coolidge Highway in Troy and won $4 million, according to the Michigan Lottery. ...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Driving Will Be ‘Hazardous’ in These Areas This Weekend

Why couldn’t the snowstorm have waited until after the holidays? This weekend is one of the busiest for travel the entire year, and now, it will be hampered with a major snowstorm across much of the Midwest and across the U.S. According to AccuWeather.com, there’s even a 16% chance...
MICHIGAN STATE
98.7 WFGR

Holiday ‘Miracle’ As Tour Bus Reunites Cat With Michigan Owner

Tucker the cat is back with his Detroit area owner after a harrowing trip through Tennessee. Tucker Went On An Adventure During His Owner's Move To Michigan. In the middle of her move from Florida to Waterford near Pontiac, Jamie McCall’s cat Tucker escaped from her hotel room in Cleveland, Tennessee. "Tucker got out of the room, ran across the highway, a four lane highway,” Jamie told WXYZ News.
DETROIT, MI
candgnews.com

Rumble Boxing brings high-energy atmosphere to Shelby Township

SHELBY TOWNSHIP — There’s boxing in the traditional sense, and then there’s Rumble Boxing. The high-intensity, eccentric environment caught fire in New York, Illinois, California, Texas and other states, and it has now found a home in Shelby Township. “This studio is hard because there’s nothing else...
SHELBY CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI
awesomemitten.com

13 Charming Michigan Holiday Movies to Watch for Christmas

One of Michigan’s more affectionate nicknames is “Water-Winter Wonderland” because it has one of the most visually stunning landscapes during wintertime. That also makes it one of the best places to film holiday movies!. Surrounded by four of the five Great Lakes (Michigan, Erie, Superior, and Huron),...
MICHIGAN STATE
Banana 101.5

Luxurious, 18 Foot Living Poinsettia Tree Is A Michigan Delight

'Tis the season for all of the lights, fancy decorations on trees, themed-trees, family heirloom ornaments (like pickles... seriously) and meaningful old ones the kids made -- and we have no idea how they didn't end up broken. Let's not forget, keeping real trees from drying out and being surprised at how much Bronner's annual electric bill costs.
MICHIGAN STATE
lansingcitypulse.com

Nontraditional school calendar not popular in Michigan

Few Michigan schools follow a balanced — or year-round — calendar, even though students, teachers and families say they benefit from it. According to the Washington Post, only 4% of students nationwide go to schools where they have a shorter six- to eight- week summer break and more frequent, longer breaks throughout the school year. Students following a balanced calendar start school in mid-August and end in mid-June.
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMTCw

Last minute Christmas shoppers flood West Michigan stores

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Time is running short for shoppers to rush home with their treasures this Holiday season. Many were out in numbers on Sunday as people are still grabbing gifts for the holidays. Even with the frigid cold air, long checkout lines and record high inflation, shoppers were...
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Sullivan’s Steakhouse to open its first location in Michigan

DETROIT – Sullivan’s Steakhouse to open its first location in Michigan. The brand-new upscale eatery, Sullivan’s Steakhouse, will open next year inside the Westin Book Cadillac located on Washington Boulevard in Downtown Detroit. The restaurant will be located on the main floor of the Detroit hotel. This...
DETROIT, MI

