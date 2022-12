$10,000 buyer credit for prepaid HOA dues, financing, or closing costs!. 2914 E Madison Street #301, Seattle, Washington 98112. Unique opportunity to own a top-floor corner home in Madison Lofts with a completely private rooftop deck, garden, and expansive territorial views. Pristinely maintained and updated home on the NW corner of this boutique steel and concrete building in Madison Park. Loft-style home with a 2-story wall of windows. Custom features include portable walnut storage under the stairs, flat panel TV and Bose system included, custom walnut/stainless steel kitchen island, new Bosch refrigerator in 2021, and new Fisher Paykel 2 drawer dishwasher in 2021.

