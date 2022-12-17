Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
dakotanewsnow.com
Feels-like sub-zero winds blowing through South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Wind Chill Warnings are in effect, with feels-like temperatures expected to reach -40°F and even -50°F. Snow has already started falling around eastern parts of the region this morning. As we head through our day, we’ll see more snow develop and spread around the region. The highest snowfall amounts will be east of I-29, where we could see four to six inches of fresh snow. Around Sioux Falls, we’re looking at two to four inches, while we will see an inch or less across much of central South Dakota.
dakotanewsnow.com
Extreme wind chills bring bus stop hazards
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The latest round of winter storms won’t bring nearly the amount of snow that South Dakota saw last week. But what area school districts are more concerned about are the dangerous wind chills it’s expected to bring with it. School districts...
dakotanewsnow.com
Feeding South Dakota facing setbacks, calls for volunteers
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Feeding South Dakota needs more hands-on help, as winter storms paralyzed much of South Dakota last week, causing major setbacks. Tens of thousands of people across the state rely on Feeding South Dakota, and now officials say 3,300 families affected by the storm could not get their deliveries. Weather continues to interfere with the organization’s operations.
dakotanewsnow.com
How do all-day outdoor workers stay warm in severe winter weather?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - While all humans are strictly advised by both meteorologists and medical experts to stay indoors entirely when winter weather conditions are as frigid and severe as they are in the Upper Midwest this week, those who work outdoor jobs all day and everyday have no choice.
dakotanewsnow.com
REACH Literacy helping kids and adults in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - REACH Literacy is spreading the love of reading, by helping kids and adults in the Sioux Falls area. Executive Director Paige Carda joined Dakota News Now on Tuesday.
dakotanewsnow.com
SAM offers free bus rides during cold weather
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With extreme wind chill in this week’s forecast, Sioux Area Metro (SAM) will waive bus fares on its fixed bus routes for Dec. 21 through 24. Wind chill temperatures are anticipated to plummet to near 50 below zero in the coming days,...
dakotanewsnow.com
Couple responds to garage fire next door
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -As a doctor you’re used to saving lives on the clock, but off the clock is a different story. Sebrina Burnett and Cliff Crawford moved to Sioux Falls this year. They say they never expected a fire would take place so close to...
dakotanewsnow.com
Tree of Hope gets gifts to the McCrossan Boys Ranch
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - You can get gifts to the boys at the McCrossan Boys Ranch, by visiting one of four “Tree of Hope” locations. Executive Director Brian Roegiers, joined Dakota News Now on Monday morning.
dakotanewsnow.com
Blood donations in critical need due to cold weather cancellations
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Holidays schedules and winter storms have kept blood donors from community blood bank locations. Executive director Ken Versteeg sees the supply diminishing. “Last week, we canceled seven blood drive events which equate to about 250 units of blood,” said Versteeg. “About half of our...
dakotanewsnow.com
Downtown Sioux Falls tax increase to come
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls City Council unanimously approved a tax hike proposal for downtown Sioux Falls Tuesday night. The plan removes a cap that has been in place for over 30 years. The money will go toward services such as street sweeping, snow removal, and...
dakotanewsnow.com
Heart attacks in abundance during holidays
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The holidays are a time for cheer but are unfortunately when tragedy can strike. People die more during the holidays from heart attacks than at any other time of the year. Dr. Mitchell Elkind with the American Heart Association discussed what some of the main risks are and how to limit them.
dakotanewsnow.com
Snowmobiling safety tips after the snow falls
With cold temperatures on the way, now is the time to equip your vehicle with the proper emergency materials. Startup Sioux Falls is launching a new program to help entrepreneurs turn their business ideas into reality through a ten week program.
dakotanewsnow.com
Potential merger to come for Voyage FCU and Vermillion FCU
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Pending approval from the NCUA and a supportive vote from the Vermillion Federal Credit Union membership, Voyage Federal Credit Union and Vermillion Federal Credit Union will merge in the summer of 2023. The merger would result in over $200 million in combined assets...
dakotanewsnow.com
Augustana staff spread holiday cheer to Good Samaritan Society residents
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Nursing home residents from Good Samaritan Society – Luther Manor received a special holiday surprise on Tuesday. Staff from Augustana University’s Student Success Center sang Christmas songs and played Bingo with residents. “We love to bring joy to other people’s lives....
dakotanewsnow.com
Monday Munchies: La Luna Cafe puts art in food and local art on walls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Perhaps you have company visiting Sioux Falls over the holidays, and you want to take them to that perfect, locally-owned sunny spot for a relaxing breakfast or lunch with gourmet coffee. Maybe you want to give them a cultural experience that is both...
dakotanewsnow.com
10pm Sportscast Wednesday, December 21st
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It was a big day for a pair of Pierre Governor football standouts as they signed National Letters of Intent to play at Ohio State (Lincoln Kienholz) and Nebraska (Jason Maciejczak) while Zach Lutmer of Central Lyon-GLR made it official that he’s head to Iowa. Northwestern headed the list of Plays of the Week and women’s basketball highlights from Brookings and Vermillion where SDSU and USD both had impressive lob-sided victories Wednesday.
dakotanewsnow.com
2023 One Book Siouxland selection announced
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Siouxland Libraries has chosen a short story collection about life on the high plains as the One Book selection for 2023. Accidental Rancher by Eliza Blue was selected as the book for the Sioux Falls community to read and discuss in the coming year.
dakotanewsnow.com
Six businesses fail alcohol compliance checks in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Monday, the Sioux Falls Police Department conducted an alcohol compliance check in the city’s southwest region. Of the 29 businesses checked by the Sioux Falls Police Department, officers say six companies failed the alcohol compliance check and sold alcohol to a person under 21.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Car thefts increase in winter weather
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department offered tips for preventing car thefts this winter. Police spokesman Sam Clemens reported at Tuesday’s briefing that a vehicle was stole while the owner had been warming it up—not uncommon at this time of year. Clemens...
dakotanewsnow.com
Startup Sioux Falls program providing tools for future business leaders
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - CO.STARTERS Business Accelerator provides entrepreneurs with the insights, relationships, and tools to turn ideas into reality to sustain a business. If you are looking to launch a new product or service, bring your concept and be ready to mold it with feedback from others. The course consists of eleven sessions with the last being a Startup Pitch Night. The Startup Sioux Falls program is one of three gatherings per year (Jan, May, and Oct) and will cover the following topics:
Comments / 0