Kait 8
Teen arrested for car theft
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested a teen and are searching for another in connection to two stolen vehicles. According to the Jonesboro Police Department, on Tuesday, Dec. 20, officer Thomas Nash and Sgt Anthony Zaffarano noticed two vehicles traveling west on Nettleton at 80 miles per hour in a 35 miles per hour zone.
neareport.com
$5,000 stolen in Jonesboro home break-in
JONESBORO, Ark. – A Jonesboro resident’s home was broken into and a major theft committed, a report filed on Sunday with JPD said. Police responded around 10:28 PM on December 18 to the Links Apartments. At some point between 5:40 PM and 10:15 PM the same day, someone was able to get into an apartment through an unlocked bedroom window. During the entry, the blinds were damaged but the suspect was only getting started.
neareport.com
Suspect arrested after hit and run
JONESBORO, Ark. – A suspect ended up being arrested on Sunday in Jonesboro after police say he rear-ended a victim and then left the scene. The accident happened around noon December 18 at the 3200-block of East Johnson Avenue. Police responded to the hit and run accident where a 75-year-old woman was the victim, but the suspect didn’t remain at the scene.
ktvo.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol asks for help in locating man who shot at trooper
Carter County, Mo. — Authorities in Missouri are asking for the public's help in locating a man who fired shots at a state trooper. Just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper tried to stop a white 2006 Cadillac Escalade for failing to signal on Parsons Road, north of U.S. Highway 60, in Carter County.
Kait 8
Paragould man arrested for catalytic converter theft
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) – A 53-year-old Paragould man is behind bars after police said he was caught on camera stealing a catalytic converter. Police arrested Russell Collins on Monday, Dec. 19 for first-degree criminal mischief and theft of property $1,000 or less. According to a probable cause affidavit, on...
Kait 8
Police chief questions report on Jonesboro officer death
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The death of a Jonesboro police officer has been in question for months, but it is now known what caused officer Vincent “Vinny” Parks to take his last breath. In a letter sent on Thursday, Dec. 15, Pulaski County Prosecutor Larry Jegley credited health...
Kait 8
Poplar Bluff man accused of making threats against the Butler County sheriff
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - A man is accused of sending threatening messages to the Butler County sheriff via Facebook Messenger. Keagon L. Browning, 22, of Poplar Bluff was arrested and taken to the Butler County Jail on charges of felony harassment in the first degree. According to a statement...
Villager Journal
Rutledge recognizes Sharp County Officer of the Year
LITTLE ROCK – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge today hosted the 20th annual Officer of the Year awards and recognition luncheon at the Benton Event Center, where she honored Highland Police Department Chief Shane Russell as the Sharp County Officer of the Year. “Chief Russell is a tireless servant who works to protect Arkansans,” said Attorney General Rutledge.
Kait 8
Paragould man arrested on multiple charges
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Around 2 a.m. on Dec. 19 Paragould Police were called to Wayne’s Towing on East Kings Highway. The police received multiple calls of suspicious noises coming from the towing company. Paragould Police arrested a local man, Virgil Wallace after they said he used tools to...
neareport.com
Suspect shot his brother after argument, police report says
Jonesboro, Ark. – Some type of dispute between family members ended with one person being shot on Saturday (December 17) in Jonesboro. It happened around 2:45 PM at the 1600-block of Dupwe Drive. Police were dispatched to a shooting. Dequan Smith, 28, suffered the gunshot wound. Officer Garrett Haney observed the bloody wound and applied a tourniquet before the victim was rushed to the hospital. Officers observed what appeared to be an entry wound in the left elbow area with the bullet exiting the inside of the arm, then going inside the skin of his chest and back out.
Kait 8
Juvenile dies in car crash
BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A juvenile was killed in a one-vehicle crash on Tuesday morning in Butler County. According to Missouri State Police, the crash happened at 9:40 a.m. on Dec. 20 on Route PP, six miles west of Poplar Bluff. The agency’s crash report said the driver of...
Kait 8
Man dies in West Memphis crash
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - A 50-year-old Proctor man died after he got into a crash with another person in Crittenden County. Arkansas State Police said the crash happened at 3:40 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16 on Highway 70 (East Broadway Avenue). According to a preliminary crash report, 43-year-old Keith...
Kait 8
Law enforcement officer passes away
GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Communities across northeast Arkansas mourn the loss of Joshua Murray, 36. He died Thursday, December 15. He was originally from Paragould, Arkansas. Murray was a firefighter for the Blytheville Fire Department. In 2015, he received the Firefighter if the Year award. He later transferred over...
Kait 8
Man charged in connection with deadly Pemiscot Co. shooting makes preliminary hearing
PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The case against a man charged in a deadly shooting in Caruthersville is moving forward. Zy-Quan Williams appeared in a Pemiscot County courtroom on Monday, December 19 for a preliminary hearing where the court found there is enough evidence for the case to move to the trial phase.
Kait 8
Lawsuit filed over Jonesboro church building
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - First United Methodist Church of Jonesboro has taken a step to keep its current church building by filing a lawsuit. Daniel P. Dalton and D. Chris Gardner filed the lawsuit on behalf of First United Methodist Church Monday around 10:30 a.m. against the Board of Trustees of the Arkansas Conference of the United Methodist Church, The Arkansas Conference of United Methodist Church, and other interested parties in the properties.
Kait 8
Washington pays tribute to fallen Arkansas Law Enforcement
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KAIT) - Arkansas U.S. Senators John Boozman and Tom Cotton paid tribute on the Senate floor to Benton County Sheriff’s Detective Paul Newell, Stuttgart Police Sergeant Donald Scoby, and Jonesboro Police Officer Vincent Parks. A news release from Dec. 21 tells how the two senators will remember...
Kait 8
House damaged in fully-involved fire
BONO, Ark. (KAIT) – Crews from multiple agencies responded to a house fire in Bono Monday afternoon. The fire happened around 2 p.m. on Dec. 19 at a double-wide trailer located on County Road 328. Bono Police Chief Mike Perrish said despite the huge smoke and flames, the trailer...
Kait 8
Dispatch makes last call for Kennett Fire Captain
KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) – In a somber final call, Kennett Dispatch made its last call in honor of Fire Captain Robert Moore. On Monday, Dec. 19, the Kennett Police Department posted the audio of Moore’s last call on Facebook. “Captain Robert Lee Moore began serving the citizens of...
Kait 8
Man accused of killing police officer had run-ins with Jonesboro police
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police documents reveal a man accused of shooting and killing a Southern Arkansas police officer was no stranger to Northeast Arkansas law enforcement. In newly obtained body camera video, Jonesboro police officers could be seen responding to a call involving Jacob Cole Barnes in Aug. 2021.
wpsdlocal6.com
Poplar Bluff woman arrested in connection to infant death
POPLAR BLUFF, MO — A mother in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, was arrested Thursday after her 7-week-old infant died at an area hospital. Police claim the baby had severe head trauma indicative of abuse. The Poplar Bluff Police Department says officers went to a home on Kinzer Street around 10...
