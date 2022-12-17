ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, AR

Kait 8

Teen arrested for car theft

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested a teen and are searching for another in connection to two stolen vehicles. According to the Jonesboro Police Department, on Tuesday, Dec. 20, officer Thomas Nash and Sgt Anthony Zaffarano noticed two vehicles traveling west on Nettleton at 80 miles per hour in a 35 miles per hour zone.
JONESBORO, AR
neareport.com

$5,000 stolen in Jonesboro home break-in

JONESBORO, Ark. – A Jonesboro resident’s home was broken into and a major theft committed, a report filed on Sunday with JPD said. Police responded around 10:28 PM on December 18 to the Links Apartments. At some point between 5:40 PM and 10:15 PM the same day, someone was able to get into an apartment through an unlocked bedroom window. During the entry, the blinds were damaged but the suspect was only getting started.
JONESBORO, AR
neareport.com

Suspect arrested after hit and run

JONESBORO, Ark. – A suspect ended up being arrested on Sunday in Jonesboro after police say he rear-ended a victim and then left the scene. The accident happened around noon December 18 at the 3200-block of East Johnson Avenue. Police responded to the hit and run accident where a 75-year-old woman was the victim, but the suspect didn’t remain at the scene.
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Paragould man arrested for catalytic converter theft

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) – A 53-year-old Paragould man is behind bars after police said he was caught on camera stealing a catalytic converter. Police arrested Russell Collins on Monday, Dec. 19 for first-degree criminal mischief and theft of property $1,000 or less. According to a probable cause affidavit, on...
PARAGOULD, AR
Kait 8

Police chief questions report on Jonesboro officer death

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The death of a Jonesboro police officer has been in question for months, but it is now known what caused officer Vincent “Vinny” Parks to take his last breath. In a letter sent on Thursday, Dec. 15, Pulaski County Prosecutor Larry Jegley credited health...
JONESBORO, AR
Villager Journal

Rutledge recognizes Sharp County Officer of the Year

LITTLE ROCK – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge today hosted the 20th annual Officer of the Year awards and recognition luncheon at the Benton Event Center, where she honored Highland Police Department Chief Shane Russell as the Sharp County Officer of the Year. “Chief Russell is a tireless servant who works to protect Arkansans,” said Attorney General Rutledge.
SHARP COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Paragould man arrested on multiple charges

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Around 2 a.m. on Dec. 19 Paragould Police were called to Wayne’s Towing on East Kings Highway. The police received multiple calls of suspicious noises coming from the towing company. Paragould Police arrested a local man, Virgil Wallace after they said he used tools to...
PARAGOULD, AR
neareport.com

Suspect shot his brother after argument, police report says

Jonesboro, Ark. – Some type of dispute between family members ended with one person being shot on Saturday (December 17) in Jonesboro. It happened around 2:45 PM at the 1600-block of Dupwe Drive. Police were dispatched to a shooting. Dequan Smith, 28, suffered the gunshot wound. Officer Garrett Haney observed the bloody wound and applied a tourniquet before the victim was rushed to the hospital. Officers observed what appeared to be an entry wound in the left elbow area with the bullet exiting the inside of the arm, then going inside the skin of his chest and back out.
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Juvenile dies in car crash

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A juvenile was killed in a one-vehicle crash on Tuesday morning in Butler County. According to Missouri State Police, the crash happened at 9:40 a.m. on Dec. 20 on Route PP, six miles west of Poplar Bluff. The agency’s crash report said the driver of...
BUTLER COUNTY, MO
Kait 8

Man dies in West Memphis crash

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - A 50-year-old Proctor man died after he got into a crash with another person in Crittenden County. Arkansas State Police said the crash happened at 3:40 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16 on Highway 70 (East Broadway Avenue). According to a preliminary crash report, 43-year-old Keith...
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
Kait 8

Law enforcement officer passes away

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Communities across northeast Arkansas mourn the loss of Joshua Murray, 36. He died Thursday, December 15. He was originally from Paragould, Arkansas. Murray was a firefighter for the Blytheville Fire Department. In 2015, he received the Firefighter if the Year award. He later transferred over...
PARAGOULD, AR
Kait 8

Lawsuit filed over Jonesboro church building

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - First United Methodist Church of Jonesboro has taken a step to keep its current church building by filing a lawsuit. Daniel P. Dalton and D. Chris Gardner filed the lawsuit on behalf of First United Methodist Church Monday around 10:30 a.m. against the Board of Trustees of the Arkansas Conference of the United Methodist Church, The Arkansas Conference of United Methodist Church, and other interested parties in the properties.
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Washington pays tribute to fallen Arkansas Law Enforcement

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KAIT) - Arkansas U.S. Senators John Boozman and Tom Cotton paid tribute on the Senate floor to Benton County Sheriff’s Detective Paul Newell, Stuttgart Police Sergeant Donald Scoby, and Jonesboro Police Officer Vincent Parks. A news release from Dec. 21 tells how the two senators will remember...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

House damaged in fully-involved fire

BONO, Ark. (KAIT) – Crews from multiple agencies responded to a house fire in Bono Monday afternoon. The fire happened around 2 p.m. on Dec. 19 at a double-wide trailer located on County Road 328. Bono Police Chief Mike Perrish said despite the huge smoke and flames, the trailer...
BONO, AR
Kait 8

Dispatch makes last call for Kennett Fire Captain

KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) – In a somber final call, Kennett Dispatch made its last call in honor of Fire Captain Robert Moore. On Monday, Dec. 19, the Kennett Police Department posted the audio of Moore’s last call on Facebook. “Captain Robert Lee Moore began serving the citizens of...
KENNETT, MO
Kait 8

Man accused of killing police officer had run-ins with Jonesboro police

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police documents reveal a man accused of shooting and killing a Southern Arkansas police officer was no stranger to Northeast Arkansas law enforcement. In newly obtained body camera video, Jonesboro police officers could be seen responding to a call involving Jacob Cole Barnes in Aug. 2021.
JONESBORO, AR
wpsdlocal6.com

Poplar Bluff woman arrested in connection to infant death

POPLAR BLUFF, MO — A mother in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, was arrested Thursday after her 7-week-old infant died at an area hospital. Police claim the baby had severe head trauma indicative of abuse. The Poplar Bluff Police Department says officers went to a home on Kinzer Street around 10...
POPLAR BLUFF, MO

