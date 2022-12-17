Read full article on original website
Eagles could spoil Christmas for the Cowboys, clinch No.1 seed with a road win in DallasJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
Joe and Jill Biden held a private memorial service for Biden's first wife and baby 50 years after their deathsMargaret MinnicksGreenville, DE
Philadelphia Welcomed 3 Buses of Migrants Days Before ChristmasTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Where Are the Best Coffee Shops in Philadelphia?East Coast TravelerPhiladelphia, PA
NFL MVP Frontrunner Suffers Major InjuryOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
'She Took a Dump on America': Jason Whitlock on Low Brittney Griner Praise
Jason Whitlock blasted MSNBC opinion columnist Dave Zirin for an article he wrote recently calling out NBA fans for the lack of cheers that Brittney Griner received at a Utah Jazz home game this past week when an announcer asked fans in attendance to celebrate Griner’s return from Russia.
Bleacher Report
Zach LaVine Trade Rumors: NBA Exec Believes Bulls Star 'Wants to Go to the Lakers'
If Zach LaVine's time with the Chicago Bulls is coming to an end, there's reportedly one team the veteran shooting guard would be interested in suiting up for—the Los Angeles Lakers. An Eastern Conference executive told Heavy.com's Sean Deveney:. "A full rebuild kind of thing, that is not going...
Bleacher Report
Kevin Durant Says He Hated How Warriors' 2022 NBA Championship Was 'All About Me'
Kevin Durant won two NBA titles with the Golden State Warriors before signing with the Brooklyn Nets, and after the Dubs won their latest championship in 2022 without him, he said he felt like everyone turned their attention to him, which he disliked. Durant said, via Michael Lee of the...
Bleacher Report
Bulls Trade Rumors: Multiple Teams 'Prepared to Make Offers' for Alex Caruso
Multiple NBA teams reportedly are prepared to make trade offers for Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso if the team decides to make him available. Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports spoke to an Eastern Conference general manager on the matter. "The guy to watch is [Alex] Caruso," the GM said in...
Bleacher Report
Zach LaVine Responds to Criticism of Max Contract amid Bulls Struggles
Zach LaVine has fallen short of expectations so far this season after signing a five-year, $215 million max deal with the Chicago Bulls, but he doesn't believe there is a correlation. "It hasn't weighed (on) anything for me. I don't understand how that gets put into context," LaVine said, per...
Bleacher Report
Report: Troy Weaver, Pistons Agree to Contract Extension; Has Been GM Since 2020
The Detroit Pistons have signed general manager Troy Weaver to a contract extension, per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic. Weaver is in his third season with the team after arriving in June 2020 following 12 years in the Oklahoma City Thunder front office. The Pistons currently have the...
Bleacher Report
Twitter Deems Lakers 'Brutal to Watch' with LeBron James, More Out in Loss to Suns
The Los Angeles Lakers were without their star trio of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook on Monday night against the Phoenix Suns, and the game played out exactly as expected. The depleted Lakers limped to a 130-104 loss in a game where they trailed by as many as...
Bleacher Report
Teams Are Watching the Bulls—and Zach LaVine—Closely Ahead of the Trade Deadline
For a moment, everything clicked for the Chicago Bulls in their 113-103 win Tuesday night over the Heat in Miami. The team's three stars combined for 74 points, almost as if news of on-court frustrations between stars hadn't engulfed the franchise earlier in the day. But ending a four-game losing...
Bleacher Report
Zion Williamson Placed in Health and Safety Protocols, Out for Pelicans vs. Spurs
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson will be out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the San Antonio Spurs after being placed in the league's health and safety protocols, per ESPN's Andrew Lopez. This marks the sixth game the 22-year-old will miss this season, as he also missed time...
Bleacher Report
Bulls' Lonzo Ball Says He's 'Finally Seeing Some Improvement' in Knee Injury Rehab
Chicago Bulls star Lonzo Ball might be inching toward his 2022-23 NBA season debut. Ball told NBC Sports Chicago's Rob Schaefer he's "finally seeing some improvement" over the last few weeks and that "it's definitely positive light at the end of the tunnel." "Finally got to touch the ball," he...
Bleacher Report
Lakers' LeBron James, Russell Westbrook Won't Play vs. Suns Because of Injuries
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James (left ankle soreness) and Russell Westbrook (left foot soreness) in Monday's game against the Phoenix Suns because of injuries. Austin Reaves (ankle sprain) will also be sidelined. James has averaged 27.0 points, 8.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game in his 20th NBA season...
Bleacher Report
Donovan Mitchell Says He Doesn't Think He 'Did Enough' to Have Jazz Jersey Retired
While he enjoyed a good run in his five years with the franchise, Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell doesn't believe his No. 45 jersey should be immortalized by the Utah Jazz. "I don't think I did enough," he said in an interview with Andscape's Marc J. Spears. "I hold myself...
Bleacher Report
Donovan Mitchell Discusses Racial Issues in Utah, Says It Was 'Draining on My Energy'
Donovan Mitchell said it's "comforting" being in Cleveland after dealing with racial issues as a member of the Utah Jazz, per Marc J. Spears of Andscape:. "It's no secret there's a lot of stuff that I dealt with being in Utah off the floor. If I'm being honest with you, I never really said this, but it was draining. It was just draining on my energy just because you can't sit in your room and cheer for me and then do all these different things. I'm not saying specifically every fan, but I just feel like it was a lot of things."
Bleacher Report
Zach LaVine Says Bulls Are 'Embarrassed' After 4th Straight Loss, Wolves Dropping 150
Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine gave an honest assessment of the team after the 150-126 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves:. "It's tough, especially when things are going bad," LaVine said. "Even when you try to do something good, it goes bad." The Bulls defense has been a major issue lately,...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Cavs 'Ecstatic' About Ricky Rubio's Return from Injury
The Cleveland Cavaliers are counting down the days until Ricky Rubio is cleared from his torn ACL. Andscape's Marc J. Spears reported on the Hoop Collective podcast the Cavs are "ecstatic about Rubio's return." "He means much more to that franchise as a leader and as a guard coming off...
Bleacher Report
Derrick Rose Talks Knicks Trade Rumors, Bulls Jersey Retirement, NBA Ownership, More
New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose sat down with Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic to discuss a host of topics, including adapting to his new role out of the team's rotation, trade rumors and post-career insights such as the possibility of the Chicago Bulls retiring his jersey and a desire to become an NBA governor.
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Kings GM Monte McNair Expected to Receive New Contract in Early 2023
The Sacramento Kings are reportedly expected to sign general manager Monte McNair to a contract extension. NBA insider Marc Stein reported the new deal will likely be announced in early 2023. McNair is in the final season of a contract he originally signed in September 2020. The Kings have not...
Bleacher Report
Kevin Durant: 'I Don't Give a S--t' About Being Better Than LeBron, Michael Jordan
Kevin Durant said his decision to leave the Golden State Warriors wasn't about improving his legacy as one of the greatest of all time. "I just wanted to play ball somewhere else," Durant said of joining the Brooklyn Nets, per Michael Lee of the Washington Post. "But a lot of people see it as I'm chasing something. And I think it probably stems [from] when I said, 'I don't want to be No. 2 no more.' I was No. 2 in high school, in the draft. But what I had to explain to people was, I had just lost in the Finals. I wanted to go back and win the Finals. It wasn't about: 'I want to be the best ever. I want to be better than LeBron or [Michael Jordan].' I don't give a s--t about that. I want to wake up every day and do what I do. If we win, I know that stuff comes with me being the best that I can be."
Bleacher Report
Jalen Hurts Favored over Mahomes in NFL MVP Odds, Peter King's Rankings After Week 15
Jalen Hurts (-150) The quarterbacks are the only players with odds lower than 100-1, so we can be reasonably certain one of these four stars will walk away with the trophy. Hurts, Allen and Burrow would all be first-time MVP winners. Hurts has the Eagles at 13-1 as he's emerged as one of the most dynamic dual threats in football. He's thrown for 3,472 yards and 22 touchdowns against five interceptions while adding 747 yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground.
