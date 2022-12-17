ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bleacher Report

Zach LaVine Responds to Criticism of Max Contract amid Bulls Struggles

Zach LaVine has fallen short of expectations so far this season after signing a five-year, $215 million max deal with the Chicago Bulls, but he doesn't believe there is a correlation. "It hasn't weighed (on) anything for me. I don't understand how that gets put into context," LaVine said, per...
CHICAGO, IL
Bleacher Report

Donovan Mitchell Discusses Racial Issues in Utah, Says It Was 'Draining on My Energy'

Donovan Mitchell said it's "comforting" being in Cleveland after dealing with racial issues as a member of the Utah Jazz, per Marc J. Spears of Andscape:. "It's no secret there's a lot of stuff that I dealt with being in Utah off the floor. If I'm being honest with you, I never really said this, but it was draining. It was just draining on my energy just because you can't sit in your room and cheer for me and then do all these different things. I'm not saying specifically every fan, but I just feel like it was a lot of things."
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Cavs 'Ecstatic' About Ricky Rubio's Return from Injury

The Cleveland Cavaliers are counting down the days until Ricky Rubio is cleared from his torn ACL. Andscape's Marc J. Spears reported on the Hoop Collective podcast the Cavs are "ecstatic about Rubio's return." "He means much more to that franchise as a leader and as a guard coming off...
CLEVELAND, OH
Bleacher Report

Kevin Durant: 'I Don't Give a S--t' About Being Better Than LeBron, Michael Jordan

Kevin Durant said his decision to leave the Golden State Warriors wasn't about improving his legacy as one of the greatest of all time. "I just wanted to play ball somewhere else," Durant said of joining the Brooklyn Nets, per Michael Lee of the Washington Post. "But a lot of people see it as I'm chasing something. And I think it probably stems [from] when I said, 'I don't want to be No. 2 no more.' I was No. 2 in high school, in the draft. But what I had to explain to people was, I had just lost in the Finals. I wanted to go back and win the Finals. It wasn't about: 'I want to be the best ever. I want to be better than LeBron or [Michael Jordan].' I don't give a s--t about that. I want to wake up every day and do what I do. If we win, I know that stuff comes with me being the best that I can be."
BROOKLYN, NY
Bleacher Report

Jalen Hurts Favored over Mahomes in NFL MVP Odds, Peter King's Rankings After Week 15

Jalen Hurts (-150) The quarterbacks are the only players with odds lower than 100-1, so we can be reasonably certain one of these four stars will walk away with the trophy. Hurts, Allen and Burrow would all be first-time MVP winners. Hurts has the Eagles at 13-1 as he's emerged as one of the most dynamic dual threats in football. He's thrown for 3,472 yards and 22 touchdowns against five interceptions while adding 747 yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy