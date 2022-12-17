Kevin Durant said his decision to leave the Golden State Warriors wasn't about improving his legacy as one of the greatest of all time. "I just wanted to play ball somewhere else," Durant said of joining the Brooklyn Nets, per Michael Lee of the Washington Post. "But a lot of people see it as I'm chasing something. And I think it probably stems [from] when I said, 'I don't want to be No. 2 no more.' I was No. 2 in high school, in the draft. But what I had to explain to people was, I had just lost in the Finals. I wanted to go back and win the Finals. It wasn't about: 'I want to be the best ever. I want to be better than LeBron or [Michael Jordan].' I don't give a s--t about that. I want to wake up every day and do what I do. If we win, I know that stuff comes with me being the best that I can be."

