Bleacher Report

B/R NBA Staff: Way-Too-Soon 2023 Awards Predictions

There are over three months left in the 2022-23 NBA regular season. A lot can change in a couple of weeks, let alone a quarter of a calendar year. But we also have two months of games, video and information on which to base our takes. That's enough for some way-too-early predictions on each of the league's shiny (and recently rebranded) individual awards.
Bleacher Report

Hawks GM Landry Fields Replaces Travis Schlenk as President of Basketball Operations

Atlanta Hawks general manager Landry Fields is replacing Travis Schlenk as the team's president of basketball operations. Schlenk, who's pivoting to an advisory role, cited personal reasons for his decision:. "Throughout this season, Tony and I have had multiple, honest conversations about some of the personal things I've been going...
ATLANTA, GA
Bleacher Report

Bradley Beal Trade Rumors: Wizards Want to Keep Star Amid Lakers Buzz

The 12-20 Washington Wizards sit 12th in the Eastern Conference after recently experiencing a nine-game losing streak, but the team reportedly has no interest in blowing up the roster and trading three-time All-Star guard Bradley Beal. Josh Robbins of The Athletic reported the news during a Q-and-A session with colleague...
WASHINGTON, DC
Bleacher Report

NBA G League Showcase 2022 Results: Scores, Highlights, Stats from Consolation Games

The NBA G League Showcase is nearing its end after another day of action on Wednesday in Las Vegas. Ahead of Thursday's Showcase Cup championship game between the Ontario Clippers and Windy City Bulls, a pair of consolation games were played between the Rio Grande Valley Vipers and the Iowa Wolves plus the South Bay Lakers and the College Park Skyhawks.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Bleacher Report

Zach LaVine Responds to Criticism of Max Contract amid Bulls Struggles

Zach LaVine has fallen short of expectations so far this season after signing a five-year, $215 million max deal with the Chicago Bulls, but he doesn't believe there is a correlation. "It hasn't weighed (on) anything for me. I don't understand how that gets put into context," LaVine said, per...
CHICAGO, IL
Bleacher Report

Donovan Mitchell Discusses Racial Issues in Utah, Says It Was 'Draining on My Energy'

Donovan Mitchell said it's "comforting" being in Cleveland after dealing with racial issues as a member of the Utah Jazz, per Marc J. Spears of Andscape:. "It's no secret there's a lot of stuff that I dealt with being in Utah off the floor. If I'm being honest with you, I never really said this, but it was draining. It was just draining on my energy just because you can't sit in your room and cheer for me and then do all these different things. I'm not saying specifically every fan, but I just feel like it was a lot of things."
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Cavs 'Ecstatic' About Ricky Rubio's Return from Injury

The Cleveland Cavaliers are counting down the days until Ricky Rubio is cleared from his torn ACL. Andscape's Marc J. Spears reported on the Hoop Collective podcast the Cavs are "ecstatic about Rubio's return." "He means much more to that franchise as a leader and as a guard coming off...
CLEVELAND, OH

