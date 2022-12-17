Read full article on original website
'She Took a Dump on America': Jason Whitlock on Low Brittney Griner Praise
Jason Whitlock blasted MSNBC opinion columnist Dave Zirin for an article he wrote recently calling out NBA fans for the lack of cheers that Brittney Griner received at a Utah Jazz home game this past week when an announcer asked fans in attendance to celebrate Griner’s return from Russia.
Kevin Durant Says He Hated How Warriors' 2022 NBA Championship Was 'All About Me'
Kevin Durant won two NBA titles with the Golden State Warriors before signing with the Brooklyn Nets, and after the Dubs won their latest championship in 2022 without him, he said he felt like everyone turned their attention to him, which he disliked. Durant said, via Michael Lee of the...
B/R NBA Staff: Way-Too-Soon 2023 Awards Predictions
There are over three months left in the 2022-23 NBA regular season. A lot can change in a couple of weeks, let alone a quarter of a calendar year. But we also have two months of games, video and information on which to base our takes. That's enough for some way-too-early predictions on each of the league's shiny (and recently rebranded) individual awards.
NBA Trade Rumors: Knicks Contacted Raptors About OG Anunoby Before Winning Streak
The New York Knicks supposedly contacted the Toronto Raptors about trading for forward OG Anunoby before their recent eight-game winning streak. Ian Begley of SNY reported the discussions, though it does not appear they got beyond the initial stages. While the Raptors are not actively shopping Anunoby, he's known as...
Bulls Trade Rumors: Multiple Teams 'Prepared to Make Offers' for Alex Caruso
Multiple NBA teams reportedly are prepared to make trade offers for Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso if the team decides to make him available. Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports spoke to an Eastern Conference general manager on the matter. "The guy to watch is [Alex] Caruso," the GM said in...
Hawks GM Landry Fields Replaces Travis Schlenk as President of Basketball Operations
Atlanta Hawks general manager Landry Fields is replacing Travis Schlenk as the team's president of basketball operations. Schlenk, who's pivoting to an advisory role, cited personal reasons for his decision:. "Throughout this season, Tony and I have had multiple, honest conversations about some of the personal things I've been going...
Bradley Beal Trade Rumors: Wizards Want to Keep Star Amid Lakers Buzz
The 12-20 Washington Wizards sit 12th in the Eastern Conference after recently experiencing a nine-game losing streak, but the team reportedly has no interest in blowing up the roster and trading three-time All-Star guard Bradley Beal. Josh Robbins of The Athletic reported the news during a Q-and-A session with colleague...
NBA G League Showcase 2022 Results: Scores, Highlights, Stats from Consolation Games
The NBA G League Showcase is nearing its end after another day of action on Wednesday in Las Vegas. Ahead of Thursday's Showcase Cup championship game between the Ontario Clippers and Windy City Bulls, a pair of consolation games were played between the Rio Grande Valley Vipers and the Iowa Wolves plus the South Bay Lakers and the College Park Skyhawks.
Zach LaVine Responds to Criticism of Max Contract amid Bulls Struggles
Zach LaVine has fallen short of expectations so far this season after signing a five-year, $215 million max deal with the Chicago Bulls, but he doesn't believe there is a correlation. "It hasn't weighed (on) anything for me. I don't understand how that gets put into context," LaVine said, per...
Twitter Deems Lakers 'Brutal to Watch' with LeBron James, More Out in Loss to Suns
The Los Angeles Lakers were without their star trio of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook on Monday night against the Phoenix Suns, and the game played out exactly as expected. The depleted Lakers limped to a 130-104 loss in a game where they trailed by as many as...
Teams Are Watching the Bulls—and Zach LaVine—Closely Ahead of the Trade Deadline
For a moment, everything clicked for the Chicago Bulls in their 113-103 win Tuesday night over the Heat in Miami. The team's three stars combined for 74 points, almost as if news of on-court frustrations between stars hadn't engulfed the franchise earlier in the day. But ending a four-game losing...
Report: Troy Weaver, Pistons Agree to Contract Extension; Has Been GM Since 2020
The Detroit Pistons have signed general manager Troy Weaver to a contract extension, per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic. Weaver is in his third season with the team after arriving in June 2020 following 12 years in the Oklahoma City Thunder front office. The Pistons currently have the...
Bulls' Lonzo Ball Says He's 'Finally Seeing Some Improvement' in Knee Injury Rehab
Chicago Bulls star Lonzo Ball might be inching toward his 2022-23 NBA season debut. Ball told NBC Sports Chicago's Rob Schaefer he's "finally seeing some improvement" over the last few weeks and that "it's definitely positive light at the end of the tunnel." "Finally got to touch the ball," he...
Donovan Mitchell Discusses Racial Issues in Utah, Says It Was 'Draining on My Energy'
Donovan Mitchell said it's "comforting" being in Cleveland after dealing with racial issues as a member of the Utah Jazz, per Marc J. Spears of Andscape:. "It's no secret there's a lot of stuff that I dealt with being in Utah off the floor. If I'm being honest with you, I never really said this, but it was draining. It was just draining on my energy just because you can't sit in your room and cheer for me and then do all these different things. I'm not saying specifically every fan, but I just feel like it was a lot of things."
NBA Rumors: Cavs 'Ecstatic' About Ricky Rubio's Return from Injury
The Cleveland Cavaliers are counting down the days until Ricky Rubio is cleared from his torn ACL. Andscape's Marc J. Spears reported on the Hoop Collective podcast the Cavs are "ecstatic about Rubio's return." "He means much more to that franchise as a leader and as a guard coming off...
Zach LaVine Says Bulls Are 'Embarrassed' After 4th Straight Loss, Wolves Dropping 150
Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine gave an honest assessment of the team after the 150-126 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves:. "It's tough, especially when things are going bad," LaVine said. "Even when you try to do something good, it goes bad." The Bulls defense has been a major issue lately,...
Donovan Mitchell Says He Doesn't Think He 'Did Enough' to Have Jazz Jersey Retired
While he enjoyed a good run in his five years with the franchise, Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell doesn't believe his No. 45 jersey should be immortalized by the Utah Jazz. "I don't think I did enough," he said in an interview with Andscape's Marc J. Spears. "I hold myself...
NBA Rumors: Kings GM Monte McNair Expected to Receive New Contract in Early 2023
The Sacramento Kings are reportedly expected to sign general manager Monte McNair to a contract extension. NBA insider Marc Stein reported the new deal will likely be announced in early 2023. McNair is in the final season of a contract he originally signed in September 2020. The Kings have not...
James Harden Rumors: 'Gossip' in NBA About 76ers PG Signing Rockets Contract in FA
While there does not appear to be any discord with James Harden in Philadelphia, speculation about his impending free agency is already underway. Tim MacMahon of ESPN said there has even been some buzz about Harden coming back to the Houston Rockets. "There's already been a lot of gossip and...
Lakers' LeBron James, Russell Westbrook Won't Play vs. Suns Because of Injuries
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James (left ankle soreness) and Russell Westbrook (left foot soreness) in Monday's game against the Phoenix Suns because of injuries. Austin Reaves (ankle sprain) will also be sidelined. James has averaged 27.0 points, 8.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game in his 20th NBA season...
