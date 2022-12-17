ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The View's Whoopi Goldberg Shades Joy Behar After She Trolls Sunny Hostin Over Style

By Nikki Schuster
 5 days ago
@theview/twitter

The claws came out on the Thursday episode of The View .

While discussing people's different fashion tastes on December 15, Joy Behar didn't hesitate to troll Sunny Hostin , leading Whoopi Goldberg to chime in with her own remarks aimed at the comedian, 80.

@theview/twitter

"I think fashion is self-expression, I think it's artistry," said Hostin, indicating to her feathered blazer as she quipped, "I don't know what I'm expressing today…"

THE VIEW'S JOY BEHAR THROWS SHADE AT WHOOPI GOLDBERG FOR MINDLESS BEHAVIOR & 'CHECKING OUT' DURING PANEL DISCUSSION

Behar then cut in to remark, "I told her, she should just go," while mimicking noises of a chicken as she flapped her arms.

Clearly unamused, Hostin rolled her eyes responding, "The jokes have been continuing since backstage."

Behar seemed to be having a field day with her one-sided banter, moving on to new cohost Alyssa Farah Griffin , who was wearing a glittery black gown with a thigh split and patterned tights.

"How about this one? She's like a mermaid on the bottom!" Behar quipped, to which the Republican television personality fired back , "By the way, Joy keeps stealing things from my closet too, so if you see us wearing the same thing... that's why."

@theview/twitter

Having enough of the back-and-forth between Behar and the ladies, Goldberg tried shutting Behar's fun down , dryly saying: "Joy's just trying to show off that she can wear the same thing that you have on."

This wasn't the first time Behar has commented on someone's appearance on-air — and received pushback after doing so.

Earlier this month when guest Mindy Kaling joined the ladies at the panel, Behar praised the funny lady on her weight loss, saying: "First of all, welcome to the show you skinny b***h!"

'THAT'S NOT RIGHT!': 'THE VIEW' FANS SLAM WHOOPI GOLDBERG FOR MAJORLY SNUBBING JOY BEHAR ON-AIR

Though Kaling didn't appear offended by the reference to her body — laughing as she replied to the host: "Thank you, I'm very happy to here. Thank you for having me and for saying that" — The View fans were left fuming by the interaction .

"Ummmm Joy saying Mindy is a skinny b***h is a bit uncalled for," one shocked viewer tweeted, with another adding: "Joy calls Mindy a skinny b***h."

Comments / 28

TSmith
4d ago

The Hateful Harpies are running out of other people to attack with their Hatred and Racism. So now they are turning on each other. Which is a natural progression of a hate group like their's.

Reply
24
Chuck Bechard
4d ago

why is the show even on TV? all they do is view hatred racism and it does nobody any good. there should be taken off the air I refuse to watch that Network at all

Reply
18
Diane Larson
4d ago

okay ladies it's been on long enough and it's too much BS time to take it off the show for 2023,, move on ladies retire enjoy your life

Reply
14
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

